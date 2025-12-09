Arcline Investment Management Acquires Altronic, LLC from HOERBIGER Group

GIRARD, Ohio, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), a growth-oriented private equity firm, today announced the acquisition of Altronic, LLC (the "Company") from HOERBIGER Group ("HOERBIGER").

Founded in 1955, Altronic is a leading supplier of advanced ignition, control and instrumentation systems for long-lived critical infrastructure power systems, serving OEMs and operators across industrial end markets. The Company has built a global reputation for product quality, engineering innovation and reliable aftermarket support.

Arcline commented, "We are excited about adding Altronic to our portfolio, as the Company aligns with our core focus of partnering with exceptional management teams leading niche, technology-driven businesses in high-value industries. We look forward to supporting the Altronic team as they continue their impressive growth trajectory and explore opportunities to collaborate with other Arcline portfolio companies."

David Lepley, President and CTO of Altronic, added, "Arcline's financial resources and portfolio synergies will allow us to fully pursue our entrepreneurial goals and growth ambitions. After the Company's more than 15 years of successful development under the HOERBIGER Group, this transition to new ownership marks a natural step in Altronic's long-term success."

Dr. Thorsten Kahlert, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board of Hoerbiger, stated, "We are confident that Arcline is the ideal owner for Altronic for the next phase of growth as it will ensure that the team can realize its full growth potential."

Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal advisor to Arcline in connection with the transaction.

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline Investment Management is a growth-oriented private equity firm with over $20 billion in assets under management. Arcline seeks to build the next generation of Industrial Compounders – market-leading, non-disruptible industrial platforms designed to consistently grow earnings over decades. For more information visit www.arcline.com.

About Altronic, LLC.

Founded in 1955 and headquartered in Girard, Ohio, Altronic is a leader in advanced ignition, control and instrumentation systems for critical infrastructure industrial power systems. The Company has installed more than 200,000 systems worldwide and serves OEMs and operators across energy, power generation and other critical industrial markets.

