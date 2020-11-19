Arcline Investment Management Acquires Evans Capacitor Company

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), a growth-oriented private equity firm with $1.5 billion of committed capital, today announced that it has acquired Evans Capacitor Company ("Evans Capacitor" or "the Company"). Arcline expects Evans Capacitor to be the first of several potential acquisitions as it seeks to build a specialty electronic components platform.

Kevin Perhamus, an industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience, will serve as CEO of the platform. Most recently, Kevin served as CEO of Winchester Interconnect for 10 years.

Evans Capacitor designs and manufactures high-reliability, power dense capacitors. The Company's products provide superior size, weight, power and reliability specifications, enabling customers to develop next-generation electronic systems for aerospace, defense and industrial applications.

Arcline commented, "We are excited to partner with Kevin and Evans Capacitor management to support their next phase of growth through acquisitions of similarly exceptional electronic components manufacturers."

Charlie Dewey, Co-Founder and CEO of Evans Capacitor, stated, "First and foremost, we want to thank everyone who has contributed to Evans Capacitor's growth over the last 24 years, especially our customers and our employees. Arcline's commitment to investing in our products and our people will continue to serve our stakeholders well for many years to come."

Kevin Perhamus added, "Evans Capacitor is an industry leader, full of talented people who make some of the world's best capacitors for the most demanding applications. I am proud to partner with Arcline and look forward to joining Evans Capacitor to continue their momentum and drive the Company to even greater heights, both through internal investments and acquisitions."

Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor to Arcline.

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline is a private equity firm with $1.5 billion in committed capital, investing in niche, market-leading companies that we are passionate about growing. While we are deliberately sector generalists, some of our primary interest areas include Industrial Technology, Specialty Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Personal Care, Medical Products and Life Sciences. www.arcline.com

