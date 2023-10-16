Arcline Investment Management to Acquire Hartzell Aviation

News provided by

Arcline Investment Management

16 Oct, 2023, 07:30 ET

PIQUA, Ohio, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), a growth-oriented private equity firm, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Hartzell Aviation ("Hartzell" or the "Company") from Tailwind Technologies.

Hartzell designs and manufactures proprietary aircraft subsystems and aftermarket components.  The Company operates two complementary business units: Hartzell Propeller and Hartzell Engine Tech.  Hartzell Propeller is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance propeller systems, components, and related accessories. Hartzell Engine Tech is a leading designer, manufacturer, and supplier of aircraft engine accessories and adjacent products, including turbochargers, alternators, starters, starter adapters, fuel pumps, magnetos, cabin heaters, exhaust systems, and engine mounts.

Arcline commented, "As investors exclusively focused on Critical Suppliers to Critical Industries, Hartzell's portfolio of flight-critical propeller and engine subsystems for a large and long-lived installed base fits perfectly with Arcline's strategy. We are excited to partner with the Hartzell team to carry on its legacy generated over the past 100 years and facilitate the Company's next phase of growth."

"Our family has been blessed to be the stewards of Hartzell Aviation for 37 years. As we look to the future, we believe Arcline fully embraces our core value – Built on Honor – and will bring the skills and resources to build on over a century of excellence and innovation," said Jim Brown, President of Hartzell Aviation.

BMO Capital Markets served as financial advisor to Arcline in connection with the transaction. RBC Capital Markets, LLC served as financial advisor to Tailwind Technologies.

About Hartzell Aviation
With a history dating back to the Wright Brothers, Hartzell Aviation is a growing family of brands committed to innovation and the continuous improvement of general aviation. Hartzell Aviation invests in world-class processes and leading-edge technologies to support today's aircraft owners and operators. Driven by a shared passion for flight and the relentless pursuit of excellence, Hartzell Aviation provides aviation products and services that deliver uncompromising quality, performance, and support. Each of the companies in the Hartzell Aviation family of brands is unified by the same core value: Built on Honor. For more information, visit www.hartzellaviation.com.

About Arcline Investment Management
Arcline Investment Management is a growth-oriented private equity firm with $8.9 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Arcline seeks to invest in technology driven, meaningful to the world industrial businesses that enable a better future. For more information visit www.arcline.com.

Contact Information:
[email protected]
www.arcline.com

Contact (For Press Inquiries Only):
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
Tim Ragones / Kate Thompson / Erik Carlson
212-355-4449

SOURCE Arcline Investment Management

