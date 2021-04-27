Arcline Investment Management Acquires Polypeptide Therapeutic Solutions

VALENCIA, Spain, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), a growth-oriented private equity firm with $4.3 billion of cumulative capital commitments, today announced the acquisition of Polypeptide Therapeutic Solutions, S.L. ("PTS" or "the Company") from Columbus Venture Partners.

PTS is a leading GMP-grade manufacturer of polyamino-acid (PAA) based nanoparticle encapsulation technology for advanced drug delivery applications, including mRNA, DNA, cell therapies, gene therapies, biologics, vaccines, and small molecule therapies. PTS' team of expert biochemists and polymeric material scientists are critical partners in the drug development and commercialization processes of some of the leading therapeutics companies in the world. The Company's service offerings include Preclinical Development, Technology Transfer, GMP Manufacturing, and Fill & Finish Services.

Arcline commented, "We believe that the success of nanoparticle delivery technologies in COVID-19 mRNA vaccines has permanently accelerated the funding, development, and adoption of these advanced drug delivery systems. PTS' technology seeks to improve the efficiency, targeting, and safety profile of delivery systems for novel therapeutics, bringing urgently needed treatments to patients across multiple disease areas. We are excited to invest in PTS' continued growth through the expansion of its GMP production and its technology portfolio."

Jose Vicente Pons Andreu, CEO of PTS, added, "Arcline is the right partner for us at a critical time when we must invest to meet our customers' needs for scale in GMP production. They quickly saw the potential for our PAA technology platform to enable safer and more precise drug delivery. We look forward to working with them to expand our manufacturing footprint, accelerate our business development efforts, and bring new technologies to commercial scale."

Damiá Tormo, General Partner at Columbus, added, "We are very pleased with the acquisition of PTS by Arcline. We have found in Arcline the right partner that will enable PTS to scale up and leverage its technology in Europe and North America."

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline is a growth-oriented private equity firm that seeks to invest in thriving middle market businesses with structurally recurring revenue streams in high value industries. Arcline's differentiated investment strategy combines deep business model expertise, proactive thematic research, an unrelenting focus on the upside and a collaborative, management-first approach to value creation. The firm's primary sectors of interest include energy transition, defense, aerospace, critical infrastructure services, industrial & biopharmaceutical technology, life sciences and specialty materials. Launched in 2019, Arcline currently has $4.3 billion in cumulative capital commitments. For more information about Arcline's investment philosophy and values, visit www.arcline.com.

About PTS

PTS is the leader in the design and manufacturing of GMP grade polyaminoacid-based drug delivery systems. The Company's proprietary PAA technologies provide precision targeting and safe delivery for nucleic acids, cell and gene therapies, biologics and small molecule pharmaceutical products. The Company is headquartered in Valencia, Spain and supports customers worldwide. For more information on Polypeptide Therapeutic Solutions, visit pts-polypeptides.com.

About Columbus Venture Partners

Columbus Venture Partners is a Spanish independent venture capital firm that brings a unique approach to investing in outstanding early-stage and high-growth opportunities in the life sciences industry of Spain. Our team includes internationally experienced investment professionals with deep scientific, medical and business development backgrounds combined with a proven experience in building and investing in companies to accelerate their commercialization. For more Information on Columbus Venture Partners, visit www.columbusvp.com.

