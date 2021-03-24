Arcline Investment Management Announces Investment in PDC Machines

WARMINSTER, Pa., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), a growth-oriented private equity firm with $4.3 billion of cumulative capital commitments, today announced an investment in PDC Machines, Inc. ("PDC" or "the Company") in partnership with the founding Afzal family.

PDC is the leading manufacturer of specialty gas compression systems used in all stages of the hydrogen energy supply chain, including hydrogen production, transportation, storage, and refueling. The Company is the #1 supplier of proprietary hydrogen compressors used in hydrogen energy applications worldwide and offers an integrated, small-scale hydrogen refueling station, SimpleFuel. PDC's team of expert engineering, manufacturing, and testing specialists works closely with the global industry leaders in hydrogen energy to help solve the challenge of climate change through the adoption of clean, hydrogen energy.

Arcline commented, "Energy transition is one of our most important investment themes and PDC, alongside their industry partners, are key enablers of the rapidly expanding adoption of hydrogen energy. We couldn't be more excited to partner with the Afzal family to support PDC's transformational growth and the continued adoption of hydrogen energy broadly."

Kareem Afzal, CEO of PDC, added, "As a family-owned business, choosing the right partner, not just a partner, to support us through our next stage of growth was of the utmost importance. Arcline shares our core values of humility, collaboration, and a growth mindset, as well as a passion for supporting the future of clean energy, making them an ideal partner for the PDC family. The future couldn't be brighter for PDC."

Simmons Energy, A Division of Piper Sandler, served as exclusive financial advisor to Arcline in the transaction.

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline is a growth-oriented private equity firm that seeks to invest in thriving middle market businesses with structurally recurring revenue streams in high value industries. Arcline's differentiated investment strategy combines deep business model expertise, proactive thematic research, an unrelenting focus on the upside and a collaborative, management-first approach to value creation. The firm's primary sectors of interest include energy transition, defense, aerospace, critical infrastructure services, industrial & biopharmaceutical technology, life sciences and specialty materials. Launched in 2019, Arcline currently has $4.3 billion in cumulative capital commitments. For more information about Arcline's investment philosophy and values, visit www.arcline.com.

About PDC Machines

PDC Machines is a recognized leader and innovator in the design and manufacturing of specialty gas compression systems. The Company is the leading supplier of hydrogen compressors used in hydrogen energy applications worldwide. The Company is headquartered in Warminster, PA with additional locations in high-growth hydrogen energy markets including South Korea, Japan, Germany, and China. For more information on PDC Machines, visit www.pdcmachines.com.

