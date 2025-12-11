Arcline to Sell Medical Manufacturing Technologies to Perimeter Solutions for $685 Million

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), a growth-oriented private equity firm, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its portfolio company Medical Manufacturing Technologies ("MMT"), to Perimeter Solutions, Inc (NYSE: PRM) ("Perimeter") for $685 million.

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, MMT is a leading global provider of medical device manufacturing solutions, serving as a single-resource partner for automated, process-driven medical manufacturing. The company supports more than 1,000 customers — including many of the world's leading medical technology OEMs and CDMOs — in the production of complex interventional medical devices such as catheters, guidewires, stents, microcoils, and related components. With over 350 employees and 14 production facilities, MMT is a critical partner to customers operating in precision-dependent and highly regulated environments.

Since acquiring MMT in 2020, Arcline has executed a disciplined strategy to build a scaled provider of mission-critical manufacturing technologies for medical device OEMs and CDMOs. The firm significantly grew the company's revenue and EBITDA and completed 13 targeted acquisitions that broadened MMT's capabilities, including automation solutions and specialty manufacturing services that simplify and optimize complex production processes. Arcline thanks Chief Executive Officer Robbie Atkinson and the entire MMT team for their partnership.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

William Blair and Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisors, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Fredrikson & Byron P.A. served as legal advisors to Arcline in connection with the transaction.

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline Investment Management is a growth-oriented private equity firm with over $20 billion in assets under management. Arcline seeks to build the next generation of Industrial Compounders – market-leading, non-disruptible industrial platforms designed to consistently grow earnings over decades. For more information visit www.arcline.com.

