Arcline Investment Management Forms Signia Aerospace and Announces Acquisition of Mezzo Technologies

Norman Jordan Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Signia Aerospace

BATON ROUGE, La., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), a growth-oriented private equity firm, today announced the formation of Signia Aerospace ("Signia"), an integrated provider of high-performance systems and specialized components for the aerospace industry, and the acquisition of International Mezzo Technologies Inc. ("Mezzo" or "Mezzo Technologies").

Signia Aerospace Formation

Signia Aerospace currently operates two complementary business units: Thermal Management and Mission Equipment.

The Thermal Management business unit designs, manufactures and services environmental control systems, high-performance microtube heat exchangers and related components for aerospace and defense platforms. Key brands include ACE Thermal Systems – established through the combination of Air Comm Corporation and Enviro Systems – and Mezzo Technologies.

The Mission Equipment business unit offers more than 5,000 proprietary products, including cargo hooks, human external cargo (HEC) systems, weighing systems and remote equipment products that support critical activities carried out by aerospace and defense end-users. Key brands include Onboard Systems.

Norman Jordan, an industry veteran with more than 30 years of dedicated aerospace experience, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Signia Aerospace. Most recently, he served as CEO of Safran Cabin.

Mr. Jordan commented, "The Signia brands are leaders in their respective markets and together provide a compelling value proposition to aerospace and defense OEMs and end-users as a foremost provider of high-quality electromechanical systems and specialty components. We are excited to continue expanding our portfolio of products and service capabilities to better serve our customers."

Mezzo Technologies Acquisition

Mezzo Technologies is a leading designer and manufacturer of proprietary, high-performance microtube heat exchangers used in mission-critical thermal management applications. Mezzo's ability to design, manufacture and commercialize products offering measurable performance benefits is a key differentiator, enabling the company to serve a wide variety of applications across the defense, aerospace, commercial, space and racing end markets. Mezzo designs solutions for the thermal management applications of more than 50 customers worldwide.

"At Mezzo, our purpose is to provide our customers with leading edge microtube heat exchanger solutions that serve the most critical thermal management applications," said Kevin Kelly, President of Mezzo. "The partnership with Signia will broaden our reach and enable us to better support our customers."

About Signia Aerospace

Signia Aerospace is a global, integrated provider of high-performance systems and specialized components for the aerospace industry. For more information visit www.signiaaerospace.com.

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline Investment Management is a growth-oriented private equity firm with $4.4 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Arcline seeks to invest in technology-driven, meaningful to the world industrial businesses that enable a better future. For more information visit www.arcline.com.

Contact Information:

[email protected]

www.arcline.com

Contact (For Press Inquiries Only):

Tim Ragones

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355‐4449

SOURCE Arcline Investment Management