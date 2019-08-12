Arcline Investment Management Invests In Actera Ingredients To Create Platform In The Rapidly Growing Bio-Actives Personal Care Space

NEWTOWN, Pa., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), a growth oriented private equity firm with $1.5 billion of capital under management, today announced a strategic investment in Actera Ingredients ("Actera" or "the Company"). Actera is anticipated to be the first of several acquisitions as Arcline builds a bio-actives personal care platform.

Actera is a leading innovator of functional and sensory cosmetics ingredients, including bio-actives for hair and skin care as well as specialty personal care preservatives derived from nature. The Company's high-performance products, tested in clinical studies and in-vivo trials, allow their customers to make important beneficial claims about the efficacy of the ingredients in their proprietary formulations.

"We are very excited to partner with Arcline to support our growing actives portfolio and allow us to expand our capabilities and team to better serve customers," said Actera CEO Dan Winn, who prior to founding Actera, most recently led the personal care strategy for ingredients company Inolex. "This investment also enables us to further develop cutting-edge products that the beauty industry is demanding from ingredient suppliers. We like Arcline's commitment and approach to science-based market driven products."

Arcline commented, "Consumers are beginning to value and understand the science behind their personal care and beauty spend. The cosmetic industry is rapidly adapting with new sustainable chemistries and biologically-produced clean ingredients. Actera is at the forefront of this clean label movement and will provide us a platform to invest into this rapidly changing landscape."

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline is a private equity firm with $1.5B in capital, investing in niche, market-leading companies that we are passionate about growing. We approach investments from multiple perspectives but share a single vision – to identify and unlock the breakout potential in our companies. Some of our primary areas of interest include Life Sciences, Industrials Technology, and Specialty Chemicals.

About Actera Ingredients

Actera offers a range of ingredient technologies for cosmetics, hair care, household, flavors and fragrances and related personal care uses. We are on the cutting edge of performance, clean label, natural, anti-aging and other defining trends that drive innovation in these markets.

Contact Information:

contact@arcline.com

(415) 801-4570

www.arcline.com

