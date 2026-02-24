Arcline Investment Management to Acquire Hydraulics International, Inc.

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), a growth-oriented private equity firm, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Hydraulics International, Inc. ("HII" or "the Company"), a leading provider of ground support equipment, mobile test systems, and specialized pumps for aerospace, defense and industrial applications.

Founded in 1976, Hydraulics International specializes in the design, manufacture and aftermarket support of mission-critical hydraulic, pneumatic, and electro-mechanical systems supporting aircraft maintenance, testing, and flight-line operations. The Company also serves select industrial markets with highly engineered solutions supporting critical flow control applications. HII's products serve a global customer base of U.S. and allied defense forces, prime contractors, government agencies and industrial companies, providing reliable equipment essential to safe and uninterrupted aircraft and equipment operations.

Arcline commented, "Hydraulics International has established itself as a trusted partner to aerospace and defense customers operating in demanding, high-consequence environments. The Company's strong engineering foundation and reputation for reliability provide a compelling platform for continued investment and growth. We look forward to supporting the HII team as they expand their capabilities and deepen customer relationships worldwide."

Bahman Seifollahi, Chief Executive Officer of HII, added, "We are immensely proud of the business, technologies, and strong customer relationships our team has built over the past 50 years. We are excited to partner with Arcline to build on this foundation, and we firmly believe their growth-oriented approach and industry expertise make them a tremendous partner for HII's next phase."

RBC Capital Markets served as financial advisor to Arcline in connection with the transaction. Guggenheim Securities and Lazard served as financial advisors to Hydraulics International, Inc.

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline Investment Management is a growth-oriented private equity firm with over $20 billion in assets under management. Arcline seeks to build the next generation of Industrial Compounders—market-leading, non-disruptible industrial platforms designed to consistently grow earnings over decades. For more information, visit www.arcline.com.

About Hydraulics International, Inc.

Hydraulics International, Inc. is a leading supplier of integrated products, services, and support to military forces, aviation and commercial industries, government agencies, and prime contractors worldwide. Focused on defense and commercial technologies, the Company develops, manufactures, and supports a broad range of systems, with extensive design and manufacturing capabilities enabling sophisticated ground support solutions. For more information, visit www.hiigroup.com.

