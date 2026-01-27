Arcline to Sell Resolution Medical to Resonetics

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), a growth-oriented private equity firm, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its portfolio company Resolution Medical to Resonetics.

Based in Fridley, Minnesota, Resolution Medical is a scaled, end-to-end engineering services and outsourced manufacturing partner focused on complex Class II and III devices for the most disruptive medical technology end markets including structural heart, cardiology and vascular, electrophysiology, and neuromodulation therapies. With 240 employees, more than 100 of whom are world-class engineers, Resolution Medical provides expertise in device design, prototyping, bio-simulation, and product design, through to finished device manufacturing.

Peter Herman, CEO of Resolution Medical, commented, "With Arcline's support, Resolution Medical has become a leader in the development and commercialization of cutting edge medical devices in the fastest-growing therapeutic modalities. We look forward to joining the Resonetics team and continuing our mission of supporting the most innovative technologies in interventional medicine to save lives and improve patient outcomes."

"Resolution Medical is an exceptional organization with deep technical expertise, a strong innovation culture, and a proven track record in designing and developing complex medical devices for the most innovative companies," said Kevin Kelly, CEO of Resonetics. "This acquisition enhances our ability to deliver fully integrated solutions for customers in high-growth markets like neuromodulation and structural heart, and supports our vision of becoming the most comprehensive partner in the medical device industry."

The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Piper Sandler & Co. served as financial advisor, and Bass, Berry & Sims PLC and Fredrikson & Byron P.A. served as legal advisors to Resolution Medical in connection with the transaction.

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline Investment Management is a growth-oriented private equity firm with over $20 billion in assets under management. Arcline seeks to build the next generation of Industrial Compounders – market-leading, non-disruptible industrial platforms designed to consistently grow earnings over decades. For more information visit www.arcline.com.

Contact Information:

[email protected]

www.arcline.com

Contact (For Press Inquiries Only):

Tim Ragones / Alexander Wolfsohn

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

[email protected]

(212) 355-4449

SOURCE Arcline Investment Management