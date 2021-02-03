Arcline Raises $2.75 Billion for Second Fund

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcline Investment Management LP ("Arcline"), a growth-oriented private equity firm, today announced the closing of its second fund, Arcline Capital Partners II LP ("Fund II"), with aggregate capital commitments of $2.75 billion. Fund II comes approximately two years after Arcline closed on capital commitments of $1.5 billion for its inaugural fund.

Since inception in 2019, Arcline has invested in eight platform companies and completed 29 add-on acquisitions with recurring revenue business models in high value sectors including defense, aerospace, critical infrastructure services, industrial & medical technology, life sciences and specialty materials. The eight platforms include:

American Elevator Group , a provider of maintenance, repair and modernization services to an installed base of commercial and residential elevators;

, a provider of maintenance, repair and modernization services to an installed base of commercial and residential elevators; Cooper Machinery Services , a provider of aftermarket parts and emissions reduction services for the global natural gas transmission infrastructure;

, a provider of aftermarket parts and emissions reduction services for the global natural gas transmission infrastructure; Akron Biotech , a supplier of specialty materials used in cell and gene therapy;

, a supplier of specialty materials used in cell and gene therapy; Quantic , a manufacturer of electronics for next-generation defense and aerospace applications;

, a manufacturer of electronics for next-generation defense and aerospace applications; IPS , a manufacturer of elastomeric components for defense, aerospace and medical applications;

, a manufacturer of elastomeric components for defense, aerospace and medical applications; Fairbanks Morse , an OEM and aftermarket provider of power systems for the U.S. Navy;

, an OEM and aftermarket provider of power systems for the U.S. Navy; Glebar , an OEM and aftermarket provider of production equipment used in the manufacturing of interventional surgical devices; and

, an OEM and aftermarket provider of production equipment used in the manufacturing of interventional surgical devices; and Pride Engineering, an OEM and aftermarket provider of production equipment used in the manufacturing of aluminum beverage cans.

"We would like to thank our new and returning investors for their enthusiasm in backing the Arcline team," said Rajeev Amara, CEO of Arcline. "Fund II will continue to focus on opportunities where Arcline can create value by accelerating the growth of high-quality companies in partnership with talented business owners, industry executives and management teams."

About Arcline

Arcline is a growth-oriented private equity firm that seeks to invest in thriving middle market businesses with structurally recurring revenue streams in high value industries. Arcline's differentiated investment strategy combines deep business model expertise, proactive thematic research, an unrelenting focus on the upside and a collaborative, management-first approach to value creation. The firm's primary sectors of interest include defense, aerospace, critical infrastructure services, industrial & medical technology, life sciences and specialty materials. Launched in 2019, Arcline currently has $4.3 billion in cumulative capital commitments. The firm's more than 35 professionals are predominantly based in New York and San Francisco. For more information about Arcline's investment philosophy and values, visit www.arcline.com.

Contact Information:

[email protected]

(415) 801-4570

www.arcline.com

Contact (For Press Inquiries Only):

Julie Hamilton

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355–4449

SOURCE Arcline Investment Management