ARCO Design/Build Breaks Ground for Domino's Supply Chain Center in Katy, TX

"We're honored to work with Domino's and National Property Holdings to build this new supply chain center in Katy," said Eric Safko, Vice President of ARCO Design/Build. "This project uniquely leverages our design-build approach and light industrial food manufacturing expertise. Our entire team enjoys working with Domino's, National Property Holdings and the City of Katy and looks forward to delivering a quality facility upon completion."

The 59,000-square-foot building will produce fresh pizza dough for more 300 Domino's stores located throughout the region. It will feature a variety of automated technology, including ingredient batching, mixing and portioning, weight adjustment, tray stacking, and spiral coolers, which will help produce 20,000 trays of dough balls per day. The new facility will create about 85 open positions and is set to open in late 2020.

"The continued growth of Domino's in the U.S. has created a demand for additional supply chain capacity," said Stu Levy, Executive Vice President of Domino's Supply Chain Services. "This center in Katy will manufacture our fresh pizza dough and also serve as a warehouse and distribution center for our stores in South Texas and the parts of Louisiana. We look forward to opening this center, bringing even more jobs to the local community and ensuring our stores can continue to provide a great customer experience."

About ARCO Design/Build

ARCO Design/Build, Inc. is a national design-build firm widely recognized as an industry leader for various industrial project types, including but not limited to cold storage warehouse, light industrial distribution, and manufacturing. ARCO's turn-key design-build approach allows customers to have a direct relationship with one company, ensuring a single point of contact that will allow for clear lines of communication resulting in savings of time and cost. Capabilities include project feasibility studies, site selection, complete design, logistical design, budgeting, up-front competitive lump sum pricing, value engineering, code consulting and full general contracting.

SOURCE ARCO Design/Build