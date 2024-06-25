ARCO DESIGN/BUILD PARTNERS WITH NTS DEVELOPMENT ON NEW LOUISVILLE OFFICE FOR HEAVEN HILL BRANDS

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCO Design/Build (ARCO), a leading national design-build firm, in partnership with NTS Development, a full-service real estate developer, proudly announces the groundbreaking of the "815 Building." This state-of-the-art facility will serve as a new office for Heaven Hill Brands, the largest independent, family-owned and led distilled spirits supplier in the United States.

The project exemplifies the successful collaboration between ARCO, NTS, and Heaven Hill Brands, culminating in the design and construction of the "815 Building". Situated within NTS's exclusive ShelbyHurst Office Campus, the 48,190-square-foot building will be exclusively occupied by Heaven Hill. Designed to enhance collaboration, productivity, and employee well-being, the building will feature modern AA+ finishes, a unique sampling bar with connecting doors to a nearby amphitheater, and a grand staircase that fosters openness and connectivity.

By utilizing tilt-wall construction, ARCO is able to deliver the project quickly, efficiently and cost-effectively. ARCO's tilt-wall construction solution allows for a faster construction timeline and provides a viable alternative to more conventional steel framed construction methods; showcasing ARCO's ability to offer tailored solutions for unique project needs.

"At ARCO, trust and transparency are paramount," said Cody Sunderhaus, Division Manager for ARCO Design/Build Louisville. "NTS has a long history of being a respected developer in all types of real estate. During our expansion into the Louisville market, we saw an opportunity to collaborate on this build to suit parcel in the highly desirable ShelbyHurst development. Our proposal to use tilt-wall construction was key in advancing the project for NTS. This project is a milestone for our Louisville office, and we are grateful to NTS for their trust and collaboration."

NTS's selection of ARCO as the design-build partner emphasizes the strong collaborative spirit between the firms. ARCO's dedication to value-driven planning and trust building, from initial project design through to execution, ensures exceptional outcomes and steady progress. This aligns perfectly with NTS's vision for the project, giving them confidence in a smooth and successful development process.

"ARCO's team has been exceptionally responsive and instrumental in advancing our project. Their expertise in design, competitive pricing, efficient procurement, permitting, and construction has surpassed our expectations. We are enthusiastic about seeing this project through to completion and look forward to fostering a long-term partnership with ARCO," said Matt Ricketts, Managing Director of NTS.

"Expanding our operations in Louisville allows us to showcase our design-build expertise in new markets," stated Ben Titus, CEO of ARCO Design/Build Louisville, Indianapolis and Columbus. "The 815 Building is more than just a new office; it represents our dedication to creating inspiring workplaces that foster collaboration and support business growth. Our partnership with NTS Development and Heaven Hill reflects our shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and making a positive impact on the communities we serve."

ARCO Design/Build (ARCO) is widely recognized as a construction industry leader for various industrial project types, including cold storage warehouses, light industrial distribution, and manufacturing. As a national design-build firm, ARCO offers turn-key design-build services that provide a direct relationship with a single point of contact, resulting in cost savings and clear lines of communication. ARCO's capabilities span from project feasibility studies, site selection, and complete design to value engineering, code consulting, and full general contracting. Additionally, ARCO is 100% associate owned as an ESOP. With integrated partners for architectural services and structural engineering, ARCO provides clients with a streamlined and efficient process, ensuring exceptional results.

