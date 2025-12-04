ARCO Design/Build Brings Certainty and Speed to Fort Lauderdale's Final Permitted Self-Storage Development

ATLANTA, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCO Design/Build, a leading national design-build general contractor, has broken ground on a new 147,385-square-foot self-storage development for 4 Rivers Property Group and Crow Holdings at 1400 Progresso Drive in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The groundbreaking ceremony took place on October 30 at 8:30 a.m., marking a significant milestone for one of the last self-storage facilities to be permitted within this Fort Lauderdale zone.

ARCO Design/Build and 4 Rivers Property Group break ground on a 147,385-square-foot self-storage development at 1400 Progresso Drive in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The project, to be branded and operated by Extra Space Storage, will deliver 1,276 storage units with completion scheduled for November 2026. Aerial view of the Progresso Drive Self Storage development site in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The project by ARCO Design/Build for 4 Rivers Property Group and Crow Holdings will feature five buildings, including a five-story climate-controlled structure, adjacent to an existing Extra Space Storage facility.

The project, to be branded and operated by Extra Space Storage, will feature five buildings: a five-story climate-controlled structure totaling 107,394 square feet, a standalone climate-controlled single-story building of 17,625 square feet, and three single-story non-climate-controlled buildings totaling 22,575 square feet. In all, the development will deliver 1,276 new storage units to serve the city's growing population and business base.

Construction officially began on September 9, 2025, with completion scheduled for November 2026 pending plat approval. The site plan required an innovative design approach to accommodate a 1,300-linear-foot water main extension mandated by the City of Fort Lauderdale and the integration of two combined parcels, one of which will include an area designated for public use. "4 Rivers is pleased to have broken ground and be underway on this exciting opportunity to deliver a hybrid Class A storage facility in a core location within a very attractive market. Our partners at ARCO have been terrific to work with and we look forward to executing on a successful project together over the coming year." said Wes McAdams, Principal, 4 Rivers Property Group.

ARCO was selected for the project through a referral from Colony Commercial, a construction management partner representing developers across the country, following a strong, long-standing relationship. The decision to move from a traditional bid-build model to ARCO's fully integrated design-build approach allowed 4 Rivers to gain cost certainty, schedule reliability, and decreased overall project risk, core advantages ARCO brings to every development.

"We're proud to partner with 4 Rivers Property Group and Crow Holdings on this landmark project," said Eric Thompson, President, ARCO Design/Build, Self-Storage. "By leveraging our turnkey design-build process, we're helping deliver a facility that meets today's self-storage demand while overcoming complex zoning and infrastructure challenges unique to this site."

This groundbreaking represents the continuation of a growing partnership between ARCO and 4 Rivers Property Group, with two additional projects already in the pipeline. Both firms remain focused on expanding their presence across high-growth U.S. markets, leveraging the design-build delivery model to streamline development and accelerate speed-to-market.

"It's beautiful to see 4 Rivers' success on this ambitious development amid significant challenges – from complex buildings and infrastructure to demanding entitlements and permitting. They have benefited from ARCO's unique ability to work alongside our clients, as their partners, from end to end bringing cost certainty and integrated management – spanning front-end entitlements, permitting, and design – to set their project up for success," said Adam Winters, Director of Business Development of ARCO Design/Build.

About 4 Rivers Property Group

4 Rivers Property Group is a real estate investment and development firm specializing in high-quality, institutional-grade storage projects across the United States. The company's strategic approach and experienced leadership have established it as a trusted partner to national investors and operators.

About ARCO Design/Build

ARCO Design/Build is a national leader in design-build construction, offering single-source responsibility for design, permitting, and construction across a range of sectors including industrial, manufacturing, logistics, cold storage, and self-storage. With offices nationwide, ARCO delivers cost-effective solutions and accelerated schedules tailored to clients' business goals.

