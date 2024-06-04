ARCO Design/Build Unveils the Bronx Logistics Center: 1.3 Million SF, Multi-Story Distribution Hub in NYC

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCO Design/Build (ARCO), in partnership with Turnbridge Equities, Dune Real Estate Partners, and Sterling Project Development, unveils the Bronx Logistics Center (BLC), one of New York City's largest and most sustainable multi-story distribution hubs.

ARCO led the design and construction of the 1.3 million-square-foot, speculative warehouse setting a new standard for urban industrial development. With two levels totaling 585,000 square feet, the warehouse optimizes space utilization and operational efficiency. With 250,000 square feet of rooftop parking and an additional 700,000 square feet of integrated parking and loading ramp, the BLC boasts one of NYC's largest parking facilities in a distribution center, further enhancing accessibility and efficiency for tenants.

Strategically located near Manhattan and Hunts Point Cooperative Market, the BLC offers easy access to major transportation hubs, including interstates, the barge-filled East River, freight rail, and subway stops.

"From its strategic location to its innovative design, the Bronx Logistics Center represents a completely new approach to urban logistics," remarked Jim Wyatt, Vice President of ARCO Design/Build New York. "By working closely with Turnbridge and leveraging innovative design and construction methods, we are truly redefining the urban landscape of New York City."

Potential tenant uses include retail, e-commerce inventory, delivery logistics operations, entertainment soundstages, and cold storage, meeting the demands of Hunts Point.

From the outset, ARCO and Turnbridge functioned as strategic partners, leveraging local insights to navigate site selection, permitting, and regulatory requirements. ARCO's advisory support enabled Turnbridge to maximize the footprint of the site, ultimately maximizing the project's value.

"Aligning objectives early allowed us to efficiently navigate obstacles such as New York City's rigorous permitting process," said Mike Beaudry, Business Development Manager for ARCO Design/Build New York. "Leveraging our knowledge of the local market and strong relationships with government agencies, we were able to confidently maneuver through the approvals, keeping the project free from delays."

The BLC features a 2.9-megawatt solar system with over 6,600 panels on the warehouse roof, aligning with the city and state's ambitious climate goals. The LEED Platinum-certified building is the East Coast's first distribution center to achieve this distinction.

"These initiatives set a new standard for eco-conscious industrial development," added Wyatt. "Together, they underscore ARCO's dedication to delivering value through strategic cost-saving measures, proactive risk mitigation strategies, and unparalleled customer experience."

About ARCO Design/Build

ARCO Design/Build (ARCO) is widely recognized as a construction industry leader for various industrial project types, including cold storage warehouses, light industrial distribution, and manufacturing. As a national design-build firm, ARCO offers turn-key design-build services that provide a direct relationship with a single point of contact, resulting in cost savings and clear lines of communication. ARCO's capabilities span from project feasibility studies, site selection, and complete design to value engineering, code consulting, and full general contracting. Additionally, ARCO is 100% associate owned as an ESOP. With integrated partners for architectural services and structural engineering, ARCO provides clients with a streamlined and efficient process, ensuring exceptional results.

