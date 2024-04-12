Arcons' billPort helps Lex Aurum Advisors automate client billing

From using spreadsheets to clicking a button, Lex Aurum gains operational efficiencies

SAN CARLOS, Calif., April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcons Technology, Inc.® announces LexAurum Advisors started using their billing solution 'billPort' live. LexAurum Advisors, LLC a firm based in Kansas, recently worked with Arcons to automate billing for its $800 million in assets under management encompassing over 4,000 accounts custodied at Schwab. The process of going live began in February and was completed with plenty of time to understand the workings of the system before using it for their quarterly advance billing of Q2 2024.

"Learning of Arcons from Schwab, we very quickly realized during a tailored demo that the customizations provided by Arcons were invaluable. The Arcons team thoroughly understood what we were trying to accomplish and helped create a system for us that will speed up billing, improve efficiency and reduce the need for redundant databases. Arcons has excellent customer service, and I feel confident that they will handle any future customization requests. I am excited to have implemented billPort and to be working with Arcons; they are highly knowledgeable, responsive and professional." said Joanne Hughes, Director of Operations of LexAurum.

"LexAurum is very representative of the typical client that Arcons services and we are delighted to serve them for many years to come." said Hemant More, CFA, CEO of Arcons Technology, Inc.

About LexAurum Advisors

LexAurum Advisors LLC is located in Kansas and manages approximately $800 million in assets.

About Arcons Technology, Inc.

Founded in 1998, Arcons provides customizable solutions tailored to clients' needs fully and cost effectively. At present, Arcons' solutions are in use by firms who cumulatively manage over $1 trillion.

Arcons offers a suite of products named Portfolio Edge, a SaaS offering that has modules for billing, reporting, trading and rebalancing, CRM and advisor/client Portal. Clients can use selected or all modules per their needs.

