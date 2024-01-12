Arcons onboards Greenwich Investments for SaaS trading & billing systems

News provided by

Arcons Technology, Inc.

12 Jan, 2024, 08:45 ET

Arcons' integration with Clearwater Analytics enables operational efficiencies for Greenwich

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcons Technology, Inc.® announced completion of integration with Clearwater Analytics® for the express goal of enabling client billing, equities and fixed income trading as well as financial information exchange (FIX) integration with SunGard. With this integration, Greenwich can use Arcons' SaaS platform 'Portfolio Edge' for their performance reporting, revenue computation as well as for their day-to-day trading for hundreds of portfolios with a total valuation nearing $500 million.

"We were using Arcons' solutions on premise for 7+ years and transitioned to Clearwater Analytics for Portfolio Accounting from our long-time use of Advent's Axys. Since we liked using Arcons billing solution, we requested them to provide us a SaaS solution fully integrated with Clearwater. Within a few weeks, the Arcons solution was ready and we started using it live in Q3 2023. The Arcons team delivered on its promise during our time critical implementation phase with Clearwater," said Heather Sevillano, Director and COO at Greenwich.

Nydia Concepcion, head trader at Greenwich liked the Arcons trading solution. It has the desired features she loved in Advent's Moxy. At her request, Arcons implemented many features in their trading and rebalancing solution including Fixed Income accrued interest data, trade blotter enhancements, incomplete order continuation and multiple allocation methods.

"The team at Clearwater was very responsive. We had meetings with them to understand the data structures and their integration mechanisms. We had a very successful and efficient partnership with Clearwater team," said Hemant More, CEO of Arcons Technology, Inc.

About Greenwich Investments
Greenwich Investment Management delivers tax-exempt bond strategy along with dividend-focused stock portfolio management to a sophisticated clientele including high-net-worth individuals and their families, financial executives, corporate directors, entrepreneurs and charitable institutions.

About Arcons Technology, Inc.
Founded in 1998, Arcons provides customizable solutions tailored to clients' needs fully and cost effectively. At present, Arcons' solutions are in use by firms who cumulatively manage over $1 trillion.

Arcons offers a suite of products named Portfolio Edge, a SaaS offering that has modules for billing, reporting, trading and rebalancing, CRM and advisor/client Portal. Clients can use selected or all modules per their needs.

Media Contact
Jeevan Gosavi
(650) 533-3452
[email protected]

SOURCE Arcons Technology, Inc.

Also from this source

Arcons Technology Announces Longview Asset Management's successful adoption of tradeEdge for Streamlined Trade Allocations

Arcons Technology Announces Longview Asset Management's successful adoption of tradeEdge for Streamlined Trade Allocations

Arcons Technology, a leading provider of RIA and Family Office solutions, proudly reveals the successful integration of its cutting-edge trading...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.