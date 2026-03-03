Arcos Introduces New Construction and Rostering Capabilities to Accelerate Utility Operations

New capabilities aim to accelerate project closeout, mobilize mutual-aid crews and reduce administrative burden for field operations

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcos®, a leader in resource management and work execution for utilities, today announced enhancements to its OnCommand suite that streamline construction closeout, automate mutual-aid crew rostering and credential verification, and introduce AI-assisted expense workflows. Built to integrate with customers' existing operations and systems of record — including outage management systems (OMS), asset management platforms and GIS systems — these features help utilities accelerate restoration, shorten project closeout cycles and reduce compliance risk during emergency response. The enhancements will roll out in phases beginning early 2026.

"Utilities face relentless pressure to restore service faster while managing larger contractor networks and tighter regulatory scrutiny," said Paul Bernard, CEO of Arcos. "We're focused on giving utilities the control and confidence they need to navigate that complexity, not just during major events, but every day. These upcoming releases reflect our long-term commitment to being a true operational partner to the industry."

For utility construction programs, reliance on paper-based redlining and manual transcription across fragmented systems often leads to delays of weeks or months in providing accurate as-built updates to GIS systems, creating disconnects between construction, outage response, and ongoing maintenance. Built to integrate across systems of record, Arcos' new construction capabilities provide centralized digital workflows that allow for greater visibility and control over construction work in real time; faster project closeout and revenue recognition; and GIS-ready asset data at completion to support downstream maintenance operations.

Acquiring and deploying mutual aid crews during major outages can delay restoration as utilities juggle spreadsheets, paper, and disparate communications to fill their urgent personnel needs. Arcos' new rostering capabilities streamline how utilities obtain, onboard, and deploy external mutual aid crews to accelerate restoration and reduce compliance risk during high-pressure emergency response.

Arcos is also introducing an AI Assistant focused initially on expense reporting, designed for accuracy and compliance in utility audit and regulatory needs. Future releases will extend AI assistance into additional operational workflows within OnCommand.

"Our construction module puts GIS-ready asset data at closeout and integrates directly with customers' systems of record, eliminating manual rework and accelerating project closeout and revenue recognition," said Josh Christie, CTPO of Arcos. "The new rostering capabilities are built to scale during major events, automating eligibility checks and onboarding so mutual-aid crews can be deployed in hours rather than days. And, the AI Assistant streamlines expense processing by extracting receipt data, suggesting accounting codes and flagging exceptions, all within a secure, auditable workflow designed for utility compliance and operational transparency."

