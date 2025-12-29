Arcos Marks the End of the Year with the José Andrés Knife Collection, Timeless Spanish Craftsmanship for Every Kitchen

ALBACETE, Spain, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the year draws to a close, Arcos, Spain's leading cutlery manufacturer with nearly three centuries of heritage, invites home cooks and culinary enthusiasts to reflect on the moments shared around the table with the José Andrés Knife Collection, a thoughtfully crafted line created in collaboration with world-renowned chef, restaurateur, and humanitarian José Andrés.

Designed to support both everyday cooking and enduring culinary traditions, the collection brings together versatile kitchen essentials alongside a defining piece of Spanish gastronomic culture, the José Andrés Jamón Knife. Together, they represent craftsmanship, sustainability, and the pleasure of cooking and sharing food beyond the holiday season.

Launched earlier this year, the José Andrés Knife Line was created to inspire confidence in the kitchen year-round. Each knife blends professional performance with accessibility, making it equally suited for home cooks and culinary professionals. Forged from Arcos' proprietary NITRUM® stainless steel, the blades deliver exceptional sharpness, durability, and control, while full-tang construction ensures balance and strength in every cut.

A defining feature of the collection is its distinctive handles, combining traditional craftsmanship with thoughtful design:

Holm Oak wood : sustainably sourced and deeply connected to Spain's landscape and culinary heritage.

: sustainably sourced and deeply connected to Spain's landscape and culinary heritage. Unique character : each handle varies naturally in grain and tone, developing personality over time and making every knife a personal, lasting piece.

: each handle varies naturally in grain and tone, developing personality over time and making every knife a personal, lasting piece. Ergonomic options: select designs feature handles made from 100% recycled, recyclable materials.

These design choices reflect Arcos' commitment to both sustainability and lasting quality, ensuring that the knives are as responsible as they are beautiful.

At the center of the collection is the José Andrés Jamón Knife, a tribute to one of Spain's most iconic culinary traditions. Crafted for precision slicing, it features a slender, flexible 10-inch blade that glides effortlessly through jamón ibérico, preserving flavor and texture.

Perfect for festive gatherings or display on a carving stand

Embodies the elegance and ritual of Spanish entertaining

Proudly made in Arcos' historic factory in Albacete

The José Andrés Knife Collection, including the Jamón Knife, represents nearly 300 years of Spanish knife-making expertise reimagined for modern kitchens. Available now at Arcos.com and Amazon, it makes an inspired gift for cooks, hosts, and lovers of Spanish cuisine.

SOURCE Arcos USA INC