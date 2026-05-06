ArcSpan Powers Overwolf's Gamer Grid, Bringing Precision Audience Targeting and Identity Intelligence to Gaming Advertising

ArcSpan AMS provides Gamer Grid with the AI-driven first-party data signals, custom taxonomy, and identity resolution infrastructure to deliver precise, compliant gaming audiences at scale.

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcSpan, the leading AI-powered data monetization and audience intelligence platform for premium publishers, today announced that ArcSpan AMS is the technology platform powering Gamer Grid, the new gaming audience targeting engine. Launched last week by Overwolf Ads, Gamer Grid reaches approximately 113 million monthly PC players across the world's biggest gaming titles including Minecraft, League of Legends, and World of Warcraft. ArcSpan AMS helps Gamer Grid offer brand and media agency partners deterministic, real-time audience signals that enable brands to distinguish types of gamers with the precision and compliance the market demands.

Overwolf, the leading gaming platform and creator tools company, built Gamer Grid to give brands access to highly segmented, first-party gaming audiences built on behavioural and purchase data from hundreds of millions of in-game events across hundreds of the world's biggest gaming titles and 113 million monthly gamers.

"ArcSpan's identity infrastructure is what helped us turn Gamer Grid's behavioural and purchase signals into truly actionable audiences. For the first time, brands can reach gamers based on exactly what they're playing, how they're playing, and who they are – with precision and compliance that the market demands. Our partnership with ArcSpan is what makes Gamer Grid the most powerful gaming audience product available to advertisers today," said Pin-Ju Chiang, Director of Ad Platform, Overwolf.

Turning Gaming Behaviour into Addressable Audiences

Gaming has long presented advertisers with a tension: extraordinary engagement, but audiences that have historically been difficult to identify, classify and activate in a privacy-compliant way. Gamer Grid resolves that tension by pairing Overwolf's unmatched first-party data with ArcSpan's data management infrastructure.

ArcSpan's contribution spans three areas:

Identity Resolution. ArcSpan's Identity Spine connects in-game behaviour, web signals, and device-level data into unified audience profiles, enabling Gamer Grid to reach the same users across environments, without relying on third-party cookies.

AI-driven classification. A custom LLM-powered gaming taxonomy built by ArcSpan segments audiences by game genre, play style, engagement intensity and player persona – giving buyers the contextual depth to move beyond broad demographic targeting.

Campaign Insights. ArcSpan's Audience Insights connects pre-campaign audience planning with post-campaign performance insights, giving advertisers a clear view of how Gamer Grid audiences perform against real business outcomes.

Gamer Grid audiences enable advertisers to activate precise, behaviour-based gamer audiences across channels, including extensions beyond Overwolf-owned inventory.

"Overwolf has built something genuinely rare; a first-party data asset with the scale and depth to change how brands engage with gaming audiences. We're pleased to provide the data infrastructure that helps bring that to market in a way that's precise, addressable, and built for how programmatic actually works today," added James Dempsey, VP International, ArcSpan.

Availability

Gamer Grid is available now through Overwolf's advertising platform. For more information about ArcSpan AMS and ArcSpan's audience monetization and intelligence capabilities, visit arcspan.com.

About Overwolf Ads

Overwolf is a world-leading gaming platform empowering brands and advertisers to reach over 113 million monthly gamers across hundreds of the world's biggest titles and premium gaming websites. Ranked by Comscore as the #2 Biggest US Gaming Property, winner of ADWEEK's Top Ad Tech Company, Overwolf is trusted by global brands and agencies such as Universal Pictures, P&G, Lancome, AMD, Monster Energy, Nissan, KFC, WPP, Dentsu, Havas, The Trade Desk and more.

For more information on Overwolf, visit www.overwolf.com/ads

About ArcSpan Technologies

Built for modern programmatic activation, ArcSpan is the AI-powered first-party data and audience monetization platform supporting the world's leading publishers. ArcSpan AMS, the Audience Monetization System, unifies behavioural signal engineering, contextual taxonomies, identity resolution, and downstream activation in a single AI-native platform, helping publishers and platforms convert first-party data into scalable revenue. Learn more at arcspan.com.

SOURCE ArcSpan Technologies