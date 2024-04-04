ArcSpan Releases "Identifier Audit"; Expands Audience Data Analytics Suite to Help Publishers Connect Use of Identifiers to Programmatic Outcomes

ArcSpan's AMS Audience Insights Data Suite provides actionable audience and campaign data analytics to help publishers measure and achieve optimal programmatic sales results.

NEW YORK, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcSpan Technologies, the innovative publisher audience data monetization company, announced today the release of AMS "Identifier Audit" dashboards. Available within ArcSpan's AMS Audience Insights suite, Identifier Audit tracks the presence and correlation of various identifiers to won and rendered ad impressions. As different programmatic audience identifiers are increasingly deployed by publishers, SSPs, DSPs, clean rooms, and marketers to facilitate scalable audience targeting, the AMS Identifier Audit helps publishers recognize, sort, and optimize the most effective audience targeting solutions.

The AMS Identifier Audit dashboard fills a vital need for publishers to examine programmatic impression data highlighting the relationship between User IDs, identity provider solutions and Prebid auction CPMs. ArcSpan's easy-to-deploy ArcTag extracts and interprets the identifiers that are present in each bid request where the impression is won and rendered. The AMS Identifier Audit dashboard offers publishers numerous ways to filter and analyze their audience and campaign data by specific domains, browsers, and ID types, including whether they are deployed directly by the publisher or via their SSP.

"This is the most comprehensive view of identity analysis I have seen, so kudos to ArcSpan." - Premium Publisher Post this

ArcSpan's Identifier Audit dashboard illuminates how IDs impact programmatic sales results:

Identification: Which IDs are associated with each ad impression?

Which IDs are associated with each ad impression? Prevalence: How, where and when is a particular ID included in a transaction?

How, where and when is a particular ID included in a transaction? CPM Value and Attribution: How is the use of a particular ID correlated with incremental $CPMs and sales impact?

How is the use of a particular ID correlated with incremental $CPMs and sales impact? Demand Alignment: How does each ID correspond to demand from each SSP bidder?

"Today, publishers are deploying dozens of probabilistic identifiers and a handful of deterministic ones trying to boost CPMs while buyers figure out how they want to use these identifiers. With saturated bid requests, there is little accountability or transparency around who is providing value." said Scott Messer, Principal & Founder, Messer Media. "From my experience and speaking with others already using ArcSpan's Identifier Audit, this is an exciting, valuable innovation that helps publishers evaluate the best use and impact of identifiers across their revenue operations."

The Identifier Audit data and AMS Audience Insights suite advances ArcSpan's dedication to helping publishers overcome increasingly ineffective and overpriced technology platforms that are not fully aligned to support publishers' revenue opportunities. The AMS Audience Analytics suite may be licensed separately or bundled with ArcSpan's complete AMS Audience Data Monetization platform.

"We've built AMS Audience Insights based on the input from a variety of publishers and our deep experience processing and structuring first-party log-level audience data, transaction data and monetization data. Publishers clearly need smarter audience data and campaign insights to succeed in today's evolving, complicated digital advertising industry," said ArcSpan SVP, Solutions Engineering, Pete Rooney. "AMS Audience Insights and the Identifier Audit helps publishers up-level their revenue operations with actionable insights. We are excited to release AMS Identifier Audit to the market and support publishers at such an important moment."

About ArcSpan Technologies

ArcSpan Technologies is a best-in-class audience monetization company focusing on empowering publishers to unlock the full potential of their first-party data to generate incremental advertising revenue. ArcSpan's Audience Monetization System (AMS), is a next-gen DMP purpose-built to provide publishers with an easy to use, cost efficient platform that can process, manage, model, and activate the entire spectrum of publisher data to monetize audiences and drive ROI. Established by digital industry leaders from Accordant Media, Dentsu, NewsCorp, OpenSlate and Beeswax, ArcSpan prioritizes consumer data privacy and fosters industry transparency.

The company is headquartered in New York City with an additional office in London. www.arcspan.com

SOURCE ArcSpan Technologies