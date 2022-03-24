ArcSpan Technologies Names Data Science and Video Measurement Veteran Kathryn Burns to VP, Product

Former OpenSlate Product Leader Joins ArcSpan's Leadership Team

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcSpan Technologies (www.arcspan.com), a New York-based, real-time audience data monetization and optimization company announced it has named Kathryn Burns as Vice President, Product. As a member of ArcSpan's leadership team, Burns is tasked with overseeing the delivery of a robust product roadmap. The former data science, content standards and measurement product leader at OpenSlate (acquired by DoubleVerify) will manage both strategic and tactical features of ArcSpan's Audience Engine data monetization platform and will build the framework for future CTV product innovations for the company. Burns will report directly to Chris Guenther, ArcSpan's Chief Operating Officer.

Founded in 2020, ArcSpan helps leading digital publishers and retail brands take control of their audience monetization operations and navigate the evolving first-party data "Identity Revolution." Through a purpose-built advertising revenue platform supporting digital revenue operations and management KPIs, ArcSpan's enterprise software is designed to integrate addressable audience data management solutions with digital sales tracking and optimization tools to improve the efficiency, effectiveness, and scale of digital advertising success.

"We are excited to welcome Kathryn to ArcSpan. She strengthens our product leadership, bringing nearly twenty years of product management and digital media experience with directly relevant and applicable expertise in data science and video - two important parts of our SaaS platform strategy," said Chris Guenther, Chief Operating Officer at ArcSpan. "Kathryn's knowledge and proven track record of success in launching, scaling, and building new businesses throughout her career made her an ideal candidate to lead product management at ArcSpan. I look forward to working closely with Kathryn as we create important audience monetization solutions that publishers and retail brands increasingly need to succeed."

Kathryn Burns, Vice President of Product at ArcSpan, commented, "In a very short period of time and in a rapidly evolving market environment, ArcSpan has identified and positioned itself to deliver a comprehensive audience monetization platform that the sell-side industry has until now been forced to cobble together in ad-hoc ways. I am extremely excited to be joining a company that shares my passion for innovation, and I look forward to working with our talented team members as we future-proof audience data management and optimization for long-lasting success."

Prior to joining ArcSpan, Burns was Head of Product, Content Standards and Data at OpenSlate. Her previous role at OpenSlate was managing their Client Services organization. Prior to that, she was a Senior Account Manager at Microsoft Advertising. Before Microsoft, Burns held roles at Universal McCann, Zenith and Carat. Burns earned her BS degree from Syracuse University.

About ArcSpan Technologies

ArcSpan Technologies is an exciting start-up that is building a best-in-class addressable audience segmentation and revenue optimization platform for leading digital publishers and retail brands to navigate the "Identity Revolution." As publishers seek to adapt to a first-party addressable audience marketplace, ArcSpan's Audience Engine boosts customer revenue by enhancing the quality and quantity of real-time targetable audiences while tracking and optimizing sales KPIs across digital channels. ArcSpan's enterprise technology product suite and data solutions drive on-site and off-site monetization success.

Established by digital industry leaders from Accordant Media, dentsu, NewsCorp, and Beeswax, ArcSpan prioritizes consumer data privacy and fosters industry transparency. The company is headquartered in New York City. www.arcspan.com

SOURCE ArcSpan Technologies