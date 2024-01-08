Arctech Enables Grid Connection of 400MW for CEEC's Solar Flagship in Uzbekistan's Renewables Breakthrough

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctech, the premier solar tracking system provider with over 3GW of contracts in Uzbekistan, announced that its SkyWings single-axis trackers have enabled the on-schedule grid connection of the first 400MW phase of China Energy Engineering Group's (CEEC) 1GW solar project on December 27th, 2023.

With abundant solar resources meeting 97% of its renewable energy potential, Uzbekistan is spearheading an ambitious energy transition strategy to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. As a major partner in Uzbekistan's infrastructure development with over $8.1 billion in green investments, CEEC's project ushers in a new era of renewable breakthroughs.

With Arctech's industry-leading trackers tailored to withstand Uzbekistan's frequent sandstorms and dry climate, CEEC's project marks a monumental milestone as the largest solar installation in Central Asia. Once fully operational, the 1GW project will generate 2.4 billion kWh annually while creating 1,600 local jobs.

Attended by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the grid connection ceremony solidified Uzbekistan's commitment to accelerating its energy transition and tapping into its vast solar potential with enabling solutions from partners like Arctech.

Having marked its third project completion in Uzbekistan in 2023, Arctech has cemented itself as an invaluable long-term partner providing solar tracking and racking system solutions for the country's pipeline of 3GW in signed contracts. With Arctech's field-proven technology optimized for harsh environments, Uzbekistan is well-positioned to realize its ambitious renewable targets.

As Uzbekistan's economy continues to open up, Chinese companies like CEEC are playing an increasingly vital role in helping develop its renewable energy capacity. With abundant solar resources, partnerships in areas like technology transfers and personnel training pave the way to a more sustainable future in the coming decades.

This milestone project symbolizes the deepening collaboration between China and Central Asia in building green infrastructure along the Belt and Road initiative. Chinese enterprises stand ready to contribute experience, technology and investment to accelerate Uzbekistan's ambitious energy transition plans.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2312888/Arctech_Enables_Grid_Connection_400MW_CEEC_s_Solar_Flagship_Uzbekistan_s_Renewables.jpg

