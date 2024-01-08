Arctech Expands footprint in Turkey: Signed A Strategic Partnership Agreement with Alpon Energy

ISTANBUL, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctech, the world's leading solar tracking, racking and BIPV solutions provider, entered a strategic partnership agreement with Alpon Energy in Istanbul, Turkey. This successful agreement marks the expansion of Arctech's footprint in Turkey.

Alpon Energy is a well-established Turkish company with over 8 years of expertise in solar energy EPC works and single-axis solar tracking systems. The strategic partnership agreement stipulates that Alpon Energy will serve as a valued partner to Arctech, offering project management, logistical support, exploration of local opportunities, and technical services, including installation supervision and commissioning assistance for the products within the designated territories.

"Arctech is a leading company in the single-axis solar tracking systems market, experiencing rapid growth and dominating the industry with its innovative technologies." Stated Mr. Numan Emre İnceöz, General Manager at Alpon Energy. "The company also offers robust and reliable product solutions tailored to different geographies. I have full faith that our partnership will drive mutual growth in the solar energy market in Turkey and neighboring countries. As Alpon Energy, we are taking decisive steps towards new horizons by collaborating with Arctech, leveraging our 8 years of industry experience and providing tailored solutions for regional demands."

"We are delighted to announce our partnership with Alpon Energy in Turkey," said Franklin Hoo, Deputy GM of MEA&APAC Business Support at Arctech. "With a promising outlook for the Turkish solar market and a high demand for suppliers with extensive experience in international solar projects, Arctech is confident that our collaboration with Alpon Energy will enable us both to expand widely and become leading providers of solar tracking and racking solutions in the region"

According to the research report of InfoLink, Turkey, as one of the leading markets in the Middle East, has posted stellar performance in developing the PV industry in recent years. The country is likely to attain its goal of accumulating 59.9 GW of installed PV capacity by 2035.

Arctech has created its footprints in this potential country for a long time, it signed a strategic partnership agreement with Europower, one of the biggest Turkey PV manufacturers in 2018. The company has also provided its solar tracking system SkyLine for projects in Turkey in 2019.

As the world's leading supplier of solar tracking, racking and BIPV solutions, Arctech will actively respond and assume the responsibility of global zero carbon transformation. We strongly believe that Arctech will continue to contribute to the development of local renewable energy in Turkey with its high-quality products, efficient services, and precise delivery.

