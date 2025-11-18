Arctech Reinforces Its Commitment to Australia at All Energy 2025 with New Solutions and Partnerships

KUNSHAN, China, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The recent 2025 All-Energy Australia exhibition held in Melbourne featured a prominent presence from Arctech, a world-leading provider of solar tracking solutions. Arctech showcased its comprehensive "Tracker+" and "Green Power+" solutions, demonstrating its strong commitment and capability to deeply cultivate the Australian market and support the local energy transition.

The company's spotlight was on its two main solution portfolios.

SkyLineⅡ Solar Tracker Arcbank Utility-scale energy storage system

The "Tracker+" is a wide portfolio of trackers to meet costumer needs in any environment and situation with a high grade of standardization.

SkyLine Ⅱ, Arctech's 1P multi-point parallel drive tracking system, perfectly aligns with the Australian market's dual demands for high-efficiency power generation and long-term stable operation of PV power plants, thanks to its high reliability, AI-powered smart tracking strategies, and exceptional adaptability to complex terrains.

SkySmart Ⅱ, Arctech's 2P solar tracker optimized for bifacial modules, features a robust synchronous multi-point drive, AI backtracking, and strong slope adaptability, all with ultra-low energy consumption, creating more possibilities for the multi-dimensional utilization of land resources in Australia.

Cable Tracker, the flexible tracking system, characterized by its "large span and high ground clearance," further enhances suitability for scenarios like mountainous areas and agrivoltaics.

The "Green Power+" solution displayed diverse applications on-site, including energy storage systems(ESS), building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV), and integrated PV-storage-charging carports. This showcased Arctech's cutting-edge exploration in multi-scenario "PV+" integration and synergistic energy management, offering end-users in Australia one-stop clean energy solutions.

In active response to Australia's "Clean Recovery" plan, Arctech completed the signing of several key strategic cooperation agreements during the event. These agreements aim to comprehensively deepen its local footprint, spanning from product solution standards and localized services to talent development.

Elevating Standards : An agreement with DNV ensures Arctech's solutions meet the highest international and local standards, significantly enhancing project bankability.

Partnerships with Australian's leading operation and maintenance service providers O&M and LUMICO will enhance local service and rapid-response capabilities.

Partnerships with Australian's leading operation and maintenance service providers O&M and LUMICO will enhance local service and rapid-response capabilities. Developing Talent: A collaboration with TAFE Queensland will foster a skilled workforce for Australia's clean energy sector.

This exhibition serves as a significant milestone for Arctech in deepening its connection with the Australian market. Through the dual drive of "Product Solution Innovation" and "Localized Service Capability" strategy, Arctech is putting its "customer-centric" philosophy into practice.

During the exhibition, Mr. Pedro, CTO of Arctech's International Headquarters, delivered a keynote speech. He stated, "Since entering the Australian market, Arctech has successfully installed and delivered over 600 MW of PV projects. Looking ahead, we will continue to increase our local investment to bring more customized solutions and full lifecycle services to Australian customers, steadfastly supporting Australia's energy transition journey."

Moving forward, Arctech will continue to uphold its spirit of innovation, collaborating closely with local Australian partners to deliver cleaner, more efficient, and smarter green energy solutions across this vast continent, joint depicting a new blueprint for sustainable development.

