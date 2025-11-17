Arctech Shines at Renewable Energy India Expo 2025, Showcasing Leadership in Solar Solutions with Over 19GW of Orders in India

KUNSHAN, China, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctech, a world-leading provider of solar tracking and mounting systems, made a significant impact at the Renewable Energy India Expo 2025, presenting its advanced "Tracker+" and "Green Power+" solutions. The exhibition highlighted Arctech's formidable expertise and service capabilities as a global leader in the tracker industry, reinforcing its strong commitment to the Indian market.

SkyLine II Solar Tracker and StarShine I Cleaning Robot Arcbank Utility-Scale Energy Storage System

As one of the world's fastest-growing renewable energy markets, India is actively pursuing its "2070 Carbon Neutrality" goal and aims to achieve over 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, accounting for 50% of its total installed capacity. Facing the great chances, Arctech showcased its solutions tailored to address the specific needs of this dynamic market.

A key highlight was the "Tracker + Intelligent Cleaning Robot" solution. This innovative offering seamlessly integrates Arctech's flagship 1P SkyLine II solar tracker with StarShine I, the intelligent cleaning robot, overcoming system compatibility challenges through smart, synchronized control. The solution combines the advantages of the multi-point parallel drive tracker—featuring high terrain adaptability with its "follow-the-terrain" design and precise positioning via smart AI algorithms—with the robot's autonomous navigation, AI-powered path correction, and robust obstacle-crossing and cleaning capabilities. Together, they significantly enhance energy output, reduce operational costs, and boost the power plant's lifetime value.

Under the "Green Power+" solution, Arctech demonstrated its Arcbank utility-scale energy storage system, which enhances system cycle efficiency and lifespan, ensuring round-the-clock revenue for PV-storage hybrid projects. Aligning with the global trend of integrated PV-storage-charging systems, the "Green Power+" solution not only ensures stable power output for solar plants but also helps address challenges such as grid instability and power supply-demand imbalances in certain regions of India, providing robust support for the country's energy transition.

Beyond the technology, the exhibition allowed the team to deepen connections with local partners. Through one-on-one meetings and roundtable discussions, Arctech explored future collaborations, ongoing tenders and shared insights into local energy needs.

Since entering the Indian market in 2014, Arctech has successfully delivered several GW-scale benchmark projects. The company has now surpassed a remarkable 19 GW in cumulative orders in India and achieved the top spot in market shipments in 2024. Leveraging its success in India, Arctech continues to strengthen its business and service capabilities across the globe, with increasing international market share and a rising brand reputation, solidifying its position as a leading representative of high-quality "Intelligent Manufacturing from China."

Moving forward, Arctech will remain steadfast in its customer-centric approach, combining its differentiated product solutions, reliable delivery, and profound understanding of the local market to fully support India in achieving its renewable energy targets and collectively advancing towards the vision of a "Zero-Carbon Earth."

SOURCE Arctech Solar