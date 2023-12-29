Arctech Wins Landmark 1.7GW Order in Saudi Arabia with Differentiated Solar Tracking Solutions

SHARJAH, UAE, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The recent COP28 climate summit in Dubai witnessed a consensus on expanding clean energy and improving renewable power generation efficiency, promising a future oriented towards a clean energy transition. As a key tracker solution provider in the clean energy supply chain, Arctech has strategically positioned itself globally, with multiple overseas projects underway. Its 1.3GW AR RASS2 and 408MW Al Kahfah project in Saudi Arabia are already under the delivery stage, accelerating the region's energy transition.

Arctech Signing the 1.7GW Order Agreement with L&T

Both the AR RASS2 and Al Kahfah project adopt Arctech's flagship SkyLine II solar tracking system, lowering construction costs and ensuring high power generation gains to support plant operations.

SkyLine II features Arctech's pioneering multi-point drive design, enabling operation at wind speeds up to 22m/s. Combined with AI tracking algorithms, SkyLine II increases yield by approx. 8%, enhancing project economics.

Moreover, SkyLine II's modular design allows flexible scaling within a single system, improving land use efficiency and reducing solar plant costs. Since establishing local operations in 2017, Arctech has built a comprehensive supply chain capacity in Saudi Arabia to guarantee timely delivery.

The AR RASS2 and Al Kahfah project signify the first cooperation between Arctech and leading global EPC firm L&T. With extensive expertise in power infrastructure and recent renewable energy developments, L&T chose Arctech for its differentiated solutions ensuring lower costs and reliable delivery through localized supply chains, establishing a foundation for deepened collaboration.

This milestone deal validates Arctech's competitive strengths in Saudi Arabia since entering the market in 2017. According to Arctech Senior VP Zhou Shijun, "The AR RASS2 and Al Kahfah project mark a new starting point to bolster Arctech's localization strategy for continued renewable energy contributions in the Middle East."

As a leader in the global solar tracking niche, Arctech established comprehensive sales and efficient delivery networks worldwide, fortifying capabilities in servicing target markets and customers.

According to Chairman Mr. Cai Hao, "Arctech aims to upgrade the development mindset for customer value through quality innovations across product life cycles. By offering differentiated products and services integrated into customer value chains, we strive to earn client trust for mutual contributions to global low-carbon development."

SOURCE Arctech