ARCTRUST Private Capital Adds Jake Byrne as AVP of Hybrid Wholesaling

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCTRUST Private Capital, the capital markets division of the ARCTRUST Group of Companies, announced today that Jake Byrne has joined the firm as AVP of hybrid wholesaling. In his new role, Mr. Byrne will be responsible for assisting with the overall strategy of the company's capital markets division.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jake to ARCTRUST Private Capital. His profound understanding of the financial services industry and real estate investments is sure to be a significant asset to our clients and investors," said Chris Wadelin, CEO, ARCTRUST Private Capital. "As ARCTRUST Private Capital continues to expand, we are excited to deepen our bench of skilled professionals and to offer a unique value proposition to our partners."

Mr. Byrne's expertise is focused on alternative investments, including private credit and DST offerings. In his previous position, Mr. Byrne served as an associate vice president of capital markets at Megatel Capital Investments, and, prior to his investment services career, Mr. Byrne conducted a successful career in the wine and spirits industry, where he held roles ranging from retail management to wine production and distribution.

Mr. Byrne earned his bachelor's degree from the University at Albany, SUNY and holds FINRA Series 7 and 63 licenses.

About ARCTRUST Private Capital

ARCTRUST Private Capital is an affiliate of the ARCTRUST Group of Companies, a vertically integrated real estate organization that over the past 38 years has been responsible for more than 500 transactions with an aggregate value in excess of $5 billion.

ARCTRUST Private Capital focuses on delivering a diverse platform of investment solutions including real estate investment trusts, Regulation D offerings, Delaware Statutory Trusts and preferred equity and debt products, while also providing investor access to private sidecar and property-specific investments in joint ventures and co-sponsored offerings. To learn more, visit https://arctrust.com/

