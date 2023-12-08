ARCTRUST Private Capital Adds Jake Byrne as AVP of Hybrid Wholesaling

News provided by

ARCTRUST Private Capital

08 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCTRUST Private Capital, the capital markets division of the ARCTRUST Group of Companies, announced today that Jake Byrne has joined the firm as AVP of hybrid wholesaling. In his new role, Mr. Byrne will be responsible for assisting with the overall strategy of the company's capital markets division.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jake to ARCTRUST Private Capital. His profound understanding of the financial services industry and real estate investments is sure to be a significant asset to our clients and investors," said Chris Wadelin, CEO, ARCTRUST Private Capital. "As ARCTRUST Private Capital continues to expand, we are excited to deepen our bench of skilled professionals and to offer a unique value proposition to our partners."

Mr. Byrne's expertise is focused on alternative investments, including private credit and DST offerings. In his previous position, Mr. Byrne served as an associate vice president of capital markets at Megatel Capital Investments, and, prior to his investment services career, Mr. Byrne conducted a successful career in the wine and spirits industry, where he held roles ranging from retail management to wine production and distribution.

Mr. Byrne earned his bachelor's degree from the University at Albany, SUNY and holds FINRA Series 7 and 63 licenses. 

About ARCTRUST Private Capital
ARCTRUST Private Capital is an affiliate of the ARCTRUST Group of Companies, a vertically integrated real estate organization that over the past 38 years has been responsible for more than 500 transactions with an aggregate value in excess of $5 billion.  

 ARCTRUST Private Capital focuses on delivering a diverse platform of investment solutions including real estate investment trusts, Regulation D offerings, Delaware Statutory Trusts and preferred equity and debt products, while also providing investor access to private sidecar and property-specific investments in joint ventures and co-sponsored offerings. To learn more, visit https://arctrust.com/ 

Contact:
Rebecca Cleary                   
Spotlight Marketing Communications
949.427.1462
[email protected] 

SOURCE ARCTRUST Private Capital

Also from this source

ARCTRUST Launches LLC Offering to Fund Development of 288-unit Dallas Multifamily Community

ARCTRUST Launches LLC Offering to Fund Development of 288-unit Dallas Multifamily Community

ARCTRUST Private Capital, the capital markets division of the ARCTRUST Group of Companies, announced the launch of Project Rendon LLC, a Regulation D ...
ARCTRUST Private Capital Announces Phoenix DST Offering

ARCTRUST Private Capital Announces Phoenix DST Offering

ARCTRUST Private Capital, the capital division of the ARCTRUST Group of Companies, announced the launch of ARCTRUST Phoenix DST, a Delaware statutory ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.