Arcwood Environmental Acquires MXI Environmental Services/ Dynamic Recycling

Deal strengthens Arcwood's core waste transportation and management capabilities, expands operational presence across the Eastern U.S.

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcwood Environmental (Arcwood), a national leader in sustainable waste management and environmental services, today announced that it has acquired MXI Environmental Services/ Dynamic Recycling, a Virginia-based provider of hazardous and non-hazardous waste management, recycling, and environmental cleanup solutions. The acquisition adds to Arcwood's waste transportation and management capabilities and strengthens Arcwood's operational presence across the Eastern United States.

"Our goal is to become the most trusted partner in the environmental services industry. Our acquisition of MXI—including the deep customer relationships, core capabilities, and talented team that come with it—brings us another step closer to reaching that goal," said Arcwood CEO HP Nanda. "We've known MXI for years, and we were attracted to their core capabilities in Household Hazardous Waste and recycling services, as well as our shared values that prioritize responsiveness and customer service. We're excited to welcome them to the Arcwood team."

MXI and its 150+ employees' partner with business and local governments to ensure safe, compliant, and sustainable handling of regulated materials and deliver recycling programs that help clients reduce environmental impact.

"Our vision has always been to build a truly national household hazardous waste and solvent-recycling program, and this transaction gives us the opportunities to see our vision fully realized," said MXI Environmental Services President Ronald Potter. "After nearly 40 years of family ownership, we are excited to continue our mission within Arcwood. Arcwood's industry-leading expertise and strong growth trajectory will create significant growth opportunities for our exceptional team."

MXI manages both community collection events and permanent drop-off programs, supported by a dedicated trucking fleet and a large, trained field team. MXI's capabilities also include latex paint recycling, aerosol processing, and chemical neutralization, positioning it as a leading full-service provider for municipal and government household hazardous waste programs. Between its Langhorne, PA coordination hub and Abingdon, VA materials recovery facility, MXI processes roughly 19 million pounds of household hazardous waste annually.

This is the third acquisition announcement by Arcwood in the past six months. In October 2025 Arcwood announced its acquisition of ERG Environmental Group (ERG) and two months prior to that, Arcwood acquired Innovative Recycling Technologies (IRT).

About Arcwood Environmental:

At Arcwood Environmental, we minimize the impact of waste to clear the way for a better future. Backed by decades of experience, we partner with Fortune 500 companies and local enterprises across industries—including pharmaceutical, chemical, advanced manufacturing, oil and gas, and steel—to tackle the world's most pressing industrial waste challenges. Our comprehensive agile and scalable solutions span the entire waste management hierarchy, from prevention and recycling to treatment and disposal. Our customizable solutions are designed to keep operations running smoothly while supporting compliance and sustainability goals. We're known for our responsiveness to our customers, ongoing strategic collaboration, and commitment to strong ethics and safety. Learn more at www.arcwoodenviro.com.

