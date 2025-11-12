Ardagh Announces Amicable Agreement and Settlement Date

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION

Ardagh announces amicable agreement with financial creditors and stakeholders and expected completion of its recapitalization transaction

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Further to the previous announcement of Ardagh Group S.A. (together with its affiliates and subsidiaries, "Ardagh") regarding its successful consent solicitations, which obtained the approval of over 99% of the holders of Ardagh's senior secured notes and senior unsecured notes, Ardagh is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amicable agreement (the "Amicable Agreement") with its financial creditors and other stakeholders. The Amicable Agreement, which documents the terms of the recapitalization transaction (the "Transaction") that Ardagh previously announced on July 28, 2025, was filed today by Ardagh Group S.A. with the Luxembourg courts.1

In accordance with the terms of the Transaction and the Amicable Agreement, the settlement date of the Transaction is set for today and Ardagh expects its completion later in the day.

The Transaction, as documented in the Amicable Agreement, is expected to significantly improve Ardagh's capital structure, by lowering its debt and transforming its maturity profile, underpinning its position as a leading provider of glass and metal packaging to its beverage, food and other customers globally.

Ardagh is a global supplier of sustainable, infinitely recyclable, metal and glass packaging for brand owners around the world. Ardagh operates 58 metal and glass production facilities in 16 countries, employing approximately 19,000 people with sales of approximately $9.1 billion.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor will there be any sale of securities referred to in this announcement, in any jurisdiction, including the United States, in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act, or an exemption from registration.

This release contains "forward-looking" information. The forward-looking information is based upon certain assumptions about future events or conditions and is intended to illustrate hypothetical results under those conditions. Actual events or conditions are unlikely to be consistent with and may materially differ from those assumed. Any views or opinions expressed in this release (including statements or forecasts) constitute the judgement of Ardagh as of the date of this material and are subject to change without notice. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

Any projections or forecasts in this release are illustrative only and have been based on the estimates and assumptions when Ardagh's business plan was prepared. Such estimates and assumptions may or may not prove to be correct. These projections do not constitute a forecast or prediction of actual results and there can be no assurance that the projected results will actually be realized or achieved. Actual results may depend on future events which are not in Ardagh's control and may be materially affected by unforeseen economic or other circumstances.

