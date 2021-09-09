Ardagh Glass Packaging awarded ENERGY STAR® plant certifications

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Glass Packaging – North America (AGP – NA), a business of Ardagh Group , was awarded two ENERGY STAR® plant certifications for superior energy performance from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Two AGP – NA facilities, located in Bridgeton, N.J., and Madera, Calif., have demonstrated best-in-class energy performance and perform within the top 25 percent of similar facilities nationwide for energy efficiency and meet strict energy efficiency performance levels set by the EPA.

This is the seventh consecutive year for Bridgeton and the eighth consecutive year for Madera to be awarded ENERGY STAR plant certifications, reflecting a legacy of continued energy savings. Since 2010, ten Ardagh facilities have received 47 ENERGY STAR plant and building certifications. AGP – NA remains the only U.S., glass container manufacturer to earn this recognition for multiple facilities over multiple years.

"Ardagh Glass Packaging is honored to have two glass production facilities that are ENERGY STAR certified," said John Sadlier, Chief Sustainability Officer at Ardagh. "As part of Ardagh's sustainability journey, we strive to reduce environmental impact by optimizing our manufacturing operations, maximizing the use of recycled materials and lowering energy consumption."

Ardagh's recognized facilities have improved energy performance by upgrading and optimizing furnaces, utilizing recycled glass, reclaiming waste heat and installing energy-efficient lighting fixtures, among many other energy-saving initiatives.

"Energy efficiency contributes to greater economic development, greater competitiveness and a healthy environment while helping organizations meet their health, environmental and cost reduction goals," said Jean Lupinacci, Chief of the ENERGY STAR Commercial & Industrial Branch.

In addition to the ENERGY STAR certifications, 13 of AGP – NA's facilities are ISO 14001 certified, making Ardagh an environmental leader in the packaging industry.

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates 57 metal and glass production facilities in 12 countries, employing more than 16,000 people with sales of approximately $7bn.

ENERGY STAR was introduced by the EPA in 1992 as a voluntary, market-based partnership to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through energy efficiency. To date, tens of thousands of buildings and plants across all fifty states have earned the ENERGY STAR.

For more information about ENERGY STAR Certification for Industrial Facilities: energystar.gov/plants .

