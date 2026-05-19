Ardagh Glass Packaging Launches Clearly Ardagh Transformation Initiative to Strengthen Competitive Positioning within Dynamic Glass Packaging Industry

Initiative Includes Targeted Deployment of Capital Expenditure; Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating Cash Flow Improvement Through 2030

LUXEMBOURG, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Glass Packaging (AGP), a global leader in sustainable packaging solutions, today announced the launch of Clearly Ardagh, a major strategic initiative designed to transform its business, enhance its competitive position, and secure long-term success in the dynamic global glass packaging market.

The Clearly Ardagh initiative is focused on better aligning capacity with market demand, driving efficiency across the business, strengthening commercial partnerships, and reinforcing a high-performance culture throughout the organisation. The transformation aims to ensure AGP remains a leader in the industry and a trusted and differentiated partner for its customers, delivering on its promises of quality, service, and innovation.

The initiative includes targeted commercial and operational improvements, alongside targeted capital deployment. As a result of planned actions, over the next five years the company expects to increase Adjusted EBITDA by up to 20% and improve Adjusted Operating Cash Flow1 by as much as 60%. AGP also plans to increase total capital expenditures from 6% to approximately 9% of total revenues in 2026 and to maintain this level of capital expenditure as a percentage of annual revenues on an average basis through 2030 in order to enhance key infrastructure and maintain core assets.

"We are emerging from a transformational period with renewed strength and we are taking decisive action to lead the industry into the future," said Mark Porto, Executive Chairman of Ardagh Group. "The Clearly Ardagh initiative is our path forward. We are making targeted capital deployment and operational improvements to create a more resilient and competitive business, ensuring we continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers and investors and secure our success for the long term."

The Clearly Ardagh initiative is built on four foundational pillars:

Strategic Capacity and Network Evolution: Proactively aligning manufacturing capacity and capabilities with current and future market demand through targeted capital deployment and network optimisation.

End-to-End Performance: Focusing relentlessly on efficiency and continuous improvement, including operational excellence, inventory optimisation, and strategic cost management.

Portfolio Value Management: Adopting a structured, value-based commercial approach to ensure customer partnerships are mutually beneficial and deliver sustainable value.

People-Powered Culture: Investing in people and reinforcing a performance-driven culture by decentralising operational decision-making and empowering leaders and teams across the organisation.

______________________________ 1 Adjusted Operating Cash Flow ($166 million in FY 2025) is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA less Capital Expenditure, Working Capital movement, lease payments and Exceptional restructuring items.

"Through Clearly Ardagh, we are making our operations more efficient, our partnerships stronger, and our teams more empowered," stated Timur Colak, Ardagh Group Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Transformation Officer. "By focusing on end-to-end performance and investing in our people and assets, we are building a more resilient, efficient and high-performing organisation. This initiative will enable us to better meet customer needs, enhance our operational capability, and solidify our position as a key player in the global glass packaging industry."

More information about our Clearly Ardagh initiative is available here.

Notes to the editor

Ardagh Holdings S.A. is the ultimate parent company of Ardagh Group, which is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal beverage and glass container packaging for brand owners around the world. Ardagh Group operates 58 metal and glass production facilities in 16 countries, employing approximately 19,000 people with sales of approximately $9.6 billion.

For more information, visit https://www.ardaghgroup.com/investors

Disclaimer

This release presents Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating Cash Flow, which are not defined under IFRS Accounting Standards. Adjusted EBITDA consists of profit/(loss) for the period before income tax charge/(credit), net finance expense, depreciation and amortization, exceptional operating items and share of profit or loss in equity accounted joint venture. We use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate and assess our segment performance. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because we believe that it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in evaluating companies in the packaging industry. However, other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA in a manner different from ours. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating Cash Flow are not measures of financial performance under IFRS Accounting Standards and should not be considered an alternative to profit/(loss) as indicators of operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.

This release may include "forward-looking statements," including certain statements, estimates, targets and projections provided by Ardagh Holdings S.A. with respect to its anticipated future performance, financial condition, plans, objectives and business outlook. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes," "could," "estimates," "anticipates," "aims," "expects," "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "continue," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "seek," "should," or "would," or, in each case, their negative or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. They reflect significant assumptions and subjective judgments by management, which may or may not prove to be correct, and there can be no assurance that any estimates, targets or projections are attainable or will be realized. Neither Ardagh Holdings S.A., nor any of its affiliates or directors, partners, employees or advisers, accepts any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such statements or assumes any obligation to update or revise them to reflect changes in expectations or events, conditions or circumstances on which such statements are based.

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SOURCE Ardagh Group S.A.