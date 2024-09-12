Ardagh Glass Packaging launches new 500ml Celebration bottle on its BuyOurBottles website

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America (AGP-North America) , an operating business of Ardagh Group, introduced a new 500ml Celebration bottle in flint (clear) glass to add to its growing portfolio of American-made bottles.

The new 500ml (16.9oz) Celebration bottle is available initially in limited quantities for purchase on AGP-North America's BOB™ site ( BuyOurBottles ) . The bottle complements the existing 500ml Celebration in amber (brown) glass available from BOB's collection of beer and beverage bottles.

Made using high-quality, traditional flint glass, designed and manufactured in the U.S., the bottles come pre-packaged in plain craft cardboard cases with partition dividers holding 12 glass bottles per case.

"Ardagh Glass Packaging continues to evolve its portfolio of American-made glass bottles on the BOB site to meet the demand of craft brewers and beverage producers," said Rashmi Markan, Vice President, Beer & Beverage for AGP-North America. "The new 500ml Celebration bottles in flint complement a wide variety of beverage brands who are interested in larger-format bottles, offering brand differentiation with a trusted, sustainable glass bottle that fully protects the flavor of their beverage."

In 2012, AGP-North America launched the BOB site for beer – the first website to offer craft brewers the ability to purchase beer bottles online in pallet quantities, direct from the manufacturer, using a credit card or PayPal™.

BOB's portfolio now includes 11 beer and beverage bottles in both amber and flint glass color options, offering craft brewers and beverage producers increased flexibility for packaging their products.

AGP-North America and BOB are dedicated to the craft beer and beverage market with capabilities and resources to grow with craft brewers and beverage producers every stage of the way. For customers interested in purchasing bottles by the pallet, the BOB platform offers convenient online ordering, and payment via credit card or PayPal. For bottles in less than truckload (LTL) or truckload quantities, brewers can contact Ardagh directly at 636.299.5495 or [email protected] .

To view Ardagh's extensive glass beer bottle stock portfolio, which offers a variety of colors, sizes, styles and finishes all made in the U.S.A., visit ardaghgroup.com/beer2024 .

Ardagh Glass Packaging (AGP) is a leading supplier of sustainable and infinitely recyclable glass packaging. Ardagh Glass Packaging operates 38 production facilities in North America, Europe and Africa and employs approximately 14,000 people and has recorded revenues of $4.6 billion.

