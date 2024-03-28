Ardagh Glass Packaging partners with Stevens Point Brewery on a new supply agreement

INDIANAPOLIS, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America (AGP-North America) , an operating business of Ardagh Group , has partnered with Stevens Point Brewery to locally supply the brewery's glass beer bottles.

The partnership connects Stevens Point Brewery with AGP-North America's Burlington, Wis., glass manufacturing facility, helping to keep the brewery's promise to source local products and incorporate sustainable practices into its operations.

"The Stevens Point Brewery distributes 1.7 million cases annually of Point Craft Beer, Ciderboys Hard Cider, Whole Hog Beer and Point Gourmet Soda to over 30 states," said Brian Elza, Purchasing Director for Stevens Point Brewery. "Of that, half of the volume is in glass bottles. Sourcing glass closer to home is more efficient from an energy-standpoint and supports our state economy. Put simply, this partnership aligns with our values."

The local partnership not only strengthens the regional economy and communities in Wisconsin, but shorter transportation distances result in a smaller carbon footprint, decreasing emissions and minimizing the impact on air quality.

"Ardagh Glass Packaging enjoys partnering with craft brewers like Stevens Point Brewery to supply locally produced, sustainable glass bottles for their craft beer," said Rashmi Markan, Vice President, Beer & Beverage for AGP-North America. "Our close proximity to one another allows for better collaboration to align production processes and quality all the way from Ardagh's manufacturing lines to Stevens Point Brewery's filling lines."

Ardagh Glass Packaging has a long history of serving the craft beer industry, offering a wide selection of high-quality, American-made 100 percent and endlessly recyclable glass beer bottles in a variety of sizes, styles and finishes.

For customers interested in purchasing bottles by the pallet, the BOB platform offers convenient online ordering, and payment via credit card or PayPal. For bottles in less than truckload (LTL) or truckload quantities, brewers can contact Ardagh directly at 636.299.5495 or [email protected] .

To view Ardagh's extensive glass beer bottle stock portfolio, which offers a variety of colors, sizes, styles and finishes all made in the U.S.A., visit ardaghgroup.com/beer2024 .

Ardagh will showcase its glass packaging solutions for craft brewers in booth #2403 at the Craft Brewers Conference at the Venetian Convention & Expo Center in Las Vegas from April 22-24, 2024.

Ardagh Glass Packaging is a leading supplier of sustainable and infinitely recyclable glass packaging. Ardagh Glass Packaging operates 39 production facilities in North America, Europe and Africa and employs approximately 15,000 people and has recorded revenues of $4.6bn.

Home to Point Special Lager, Point Craft Beers, Ciderboys Hard Ciders, Whole Hog Brews, Point Sodas, and now Tea Runner Hard Iced Tea, the Stevens Point Brewery has survived and thrived for 163 years thanks to a loyal community in Wisconsin, which radiates out. Martino is happy to admit, "We wouldn't be here without this community, and we're proud to invest right here in Wisconsin."

