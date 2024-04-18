Ardagh Glass Packaging to showcase glass beer and beverage bottle portfolio at upcoming Craft Brewers Conference

INDIANAPOLIS, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America (AGP-North America) , a business of Ardagh Group , announced today it will showcase its glass packaging beer and beverage portfolio at the 2024 Craft Brewers Conference/BrewExpo America (CBC).

AGP-North America will exhibit in booth #2403 at CBC – America's largest gathering for the beverage alcohol industry – at The Venetian Convention & Expo Center in Las Vegas from April 22-24, 2024.

"Quality beer deserves premium glass bottles," said Rashmi Markan, Vice President – Sales, Beer and Beverage for AGP-North America. "Ardagh Glass Packaging is committed to crafting quality in every container, and we continue to focus on developing our portfolio of American-made glass bottles to meet the demands of craft brewers. With 12 glass manufacturing facilities located throughout the U.S., Ardagh offers coast-to-coast coverage in North America."

Ardagh offers a range of sizes from 7 oz to 64 oz bottles, with a choice of pry-off, twist or cork combination finishes, in a variety of styles, including long neck, short neck or specialty bottles.

Recently, Ardagh introduced two new Boston Round bottles to its growing portfolio of American-made bottles. The new 16oz (473ml) Boston Round glass beverage bottles are available for purchase on AGP-North America's BOB™ site (BuyOurBottles) in both amber (brown) and flint (clear) glass .

During CBC, craft brewers can hear from Ardagh's Thaddeus Luebbers, Director, Sales – Beer and Beverage, as he presents alongside Scott DeFife, President of the Glass Packaging Institute (GPI), during a panel session titled, "Sustainability Solutions in Glass Packaging for Brewers," on Tuesday, April 23 from 11:00 a.m. to Noon Pacific.

For more than 125 years, Ardagh has been producing innovative glass bottles in the U.S. and is one of the leading glass suppliers to the U.S. beer market.

To view Ardagh's extensive stock beer bottle portfolio, which are all made in the U.S.A., visit ardaghgroup.com/beer2024 .

Ardagh Glass Packaging is a leading supplier of sustainable and infinitely recyclable glass packaging. Ardagh Glass Packaging operates 39 production facilities in North America, Europe and Africa and employs approximately 15,000 people and has recorded revenues of $4.6bn.

