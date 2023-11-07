Ardagh Glass Packaging renews supply agreement with Oliver Winery to manufacture its glass wine bottles

News provided by

Ardagh Group S.A.

07 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America (AGP-North America), an operating business of Ardagh Group, announced its renewed supply agreement with Oliver Winery to manufacture the majority of its wine bottles.

The renewed supply agreement connects Oliver Winery, the oldest and largest winery in Indiana and 28th largest winery in the U.S., with AGP-North America, a leading supplier of glass bottles for the U.S. wine market.

The ability to purchase U.S.-made glass direct from a local glass manufacturer is important to Oliver Winery. Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America's headquarters is located in Fishers, Ind., while Oliver Winery is a mere 65 miles south in Bloomington, Ind.

Oliver Winery, a leader in the wine industry, is best known for its refreshingly real fruit quality, and it's no secret that quality wine deserves quality glass bottles. The bottles manufactured by Ardagh for Oliver Winery leverage the brand's existing design assets with a modern, premium look and feel. 

"Oliver Winery is dedicated to sustainability, an important factor in our ongoing growth and innovation," said Julie Adams, CEO of Oliver Winery. "In 2024, we're shifting to lighter glass and screwcaps, reducing our carbon footprint without compromising wine quality. This move enhances environmental sustainability and enables Oliver to maintain consumer affordability."

Ardagh and Oliver Winery have partnered to implement sustainable solutions to protect the environment, including the most recent initiative of "rightweighting" its glass bottles. This initiative provides all the sustainability advantages of glass – a neutral and inert material that is infinitely recyclable – while maintaining high-quality, enhancing customer appeal and lessening the overall impact on the environment.

For more than 125 years, Ardagh has been producing innovative glass bottles in the U.S. and offers a wide selection of premium wine bottles in a variety of colors, sizes, styles and finishes. Ardagh produces glass wine bottles from its glass manufacturing facilities located in the heart of the major wine-producing areas in North America.

"Through Ardagh Glass Packaging's collaborative partnership with Oliver Winery, we are focused on providing exceptional service and high-quality glass bottles to the winery, so they can deliver quality wines to consumers across the U.S.," said Liz Curtin, Vice President, Wine for AGP-NA. "With a passion for sustainable practices and protecting the environment, Ardagh Glass Packaging values partnering with customers like Oliver Winery to achieve its sustainability goals."

To view Ardagh's extensive wine bottle stock portfolio, which are all made in the U.S.A., visit ardaghgroup.com/wine2023.

Download image here.

Notes to the editor 

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates 63 metal and glass production facilities in 16 countries, employing more than 20,000 people with sales of approximately $9 bn.

Founded in 1972, Oliver Winery has been bringing thoughtful and flavorful innovations to the sweet wine industry for 50 years. Named the 28th largest winery in the U.S. by Wine Business Monthly, Oliver is a national brand with rising demand. Accelerated growth over the past few years has led Oliver to be sold in more than 40 states and named to Shanken's Market Watch "Impact HOT Brand List" three years in a row. The true heart of Oliver can be experienced at its winery in Bloomington, Ind., ranked among the top wineries to visit in the U.S. by Travel + Leisure, Forbes, and Shermans Travel. Oliver continues to stay true to its roots producing refreshingly real, forward-thinking, approachable wines. Spend the day with us or visit our website (oliverwinery.com) to learn more.

SOURCE Ardagh Group S.A.

Also from this source

Ardagh Group issues 2023 Sustainability Report

Ardagh Group issues 2023 Sustainability Report

Ardagh Group S.A. (Ardagh), a leading global supplier of sustainable, infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging, has today published its 2023...
Ardagh Group's California facility awarded its eighth consecutive ENERGY STAR® building certification

Ardagh Group's California facility awarded its eighth consecutive ENERGY STAR® building certification

Ardagh Group's distribution center in Fairfield, Calif., was awarded an ENERGY STAR® building certification from the Environmental Protection Agency...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Beers, Wines and Spirits

Image1

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.