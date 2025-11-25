Ardagh Group - Retirement of CFO

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group S.A. (Ardagh) announces that John Sheehan will step down as Group CFO at current year end, as signalled to the Board earlier this year. A process is under way to appoint a successor, and a further announcement will be made in due course.

Commenting, Mark Porto, Executive Chairman, Ardagh said "We are extremely grateful to John for his commitment and diligence in delaying his planned departure until successful completion of the recapitalisation transaction earlier this month. John is very highly regarded within and beyond Ardagh and he departs with our warmest wishes and much appreciation for his significant contribution."

Commenting, John Sheehan said "I believe Ardagh is well-positioned for its next phase, with a recapitalised balance sheet, strong market positions and I wish my colleagues and the new owners of the business every success for the future."

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for brand owners around the world. Ardagh operates 58 metal and glass production facilities in 16 countries, employing approximately 19,000 people with sales of approximately $9.1 billion in 2024.

