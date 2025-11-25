Ardagh Group Third Quarter 2025 Results

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group S.A. today reports its Third Quarter 2025 Interim Financial Report.

A copy of the Interim Report can be found on our website: https://www.ardaghgroup.com/investors

A bondholder webcast and conference call will be held at 13:00 GMT (08:00 EST) on November 25, 2025. A full replay of the presentation will also be available at the same link shortly after the conclusion of the live presentation.

Webcast https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1736416&tp_key=11708342c5

Dial in*:

International: +44 (0)20 7769 6464

US: +1 800-330-6710

Conference code: 2268767

*It is not necessary to dial into the audio conference unless you are unable to join the webcast.

Additional dial-in numbers are at this link, or simply click Participant Access Information (globalmeet.com) and enter your details to be connected. The link is active 15 minutes prior to the start time.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for brand owners around the world. Ardagh operates 58 metal and glass production facilities in 16 countries, employing approximately 19,000 people with sales of approximately $9.1 billion in 2024.

Contacts

Investors :

Email: [email protected]

Media :

Pat Walsh, Murray Consultants

Tel.: +353 1 498 0300 / +353 87 2269345

Email: [email protected]

