Ardagh Group announces packaging agreement for Mountain Valley Spring Water glass bottles

INDIANAPOLIS, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group, Glass – North America, a division of Ardagh Group, has signed a long-term supply agreement to be the exclusive supplier of glass bottles for Mountain Valley Spring Water. Bottling spring water since 1871, Mountain Valley was the first to deliver bottled water coast to coast for U.S. consumers.

Consumers consider glass to be the premium packaging material, making it an ideal choice for bottled water brands. According to Mintel Global New Products Database (GNPD), between 2017 and 2018, there was a 20 percent increase in bottled water products launched in glass in the U.S.

Using water that rises naturally from a spring in the Ouachita mountains, Mountain Valley chooses to bottle its award-winning premium spring and sparkling waters in glass to preserve the quality and taste. Ardagh Group manufactures Mountain Valley Spring Water's unique green glass water bottles for its Spring Water, Sparkling Water and Sparkling Essence varieties in 333ml, 500ml, 750ml and 1L sizes.

"We are delighted to partner with Ardagh Group on this long-term supply agreement for the iconic glass water bottles that package our natural, authentic spring water," said Stephan Williams, Director Corporate Marketing, Mountain Valley Spring Water. "After spending more than 3,500 years on its journey from the source, Mountain Valley Spring Water is committed to keeping its spring water pure, flowing and sustainable, so we can continue to bottle in glass and share with many generations to come."

Environmental responsibility is a global concern that's gaining momentum among today's consumers, and the commitment to sustainable practices is one of the driving forces in the expanding glass water bottle market. In addition to its premium qualities, glass bottles are 100 percent recyclable and can be recycled endlessly without any loss in quality or purity.

"As one of the leading suppliers of inherently sustainable packaging, Ardagh Group is pleased to manufacture this collection of custom glass bottles for Mountain Valley Spring Water," said John T Shaddox, Chief Commercial Officer for Ardagh Group's North American Glass division. "This line of glass bottles, known for its protective qualities and environmental distinction, is the ideal packaging choice for today's environmentally-conscious consumer."

For more information about Ardagh Group's glass packaging, go to www.ardaghgroup.com/glass.

Further information

Gina Behrman, Director, Marketing & Communications at Ardagh Group, Glass – North America, gina.l.behrman@ardaghgroup.com , 317.558.5717

Paula Polei, Manager, Marketing & Communications at Ardagh Group, Glass – North America, paula.polei@ardaghgroup.com , 317.558.5732

Download image.

Notes to the editor

The Mountain Valley Spring Water Co. is the authentic American natural spring water. Headquartered in Hot Springs, AR., the iconic brand has been serving consumers since 1871, bottled at the same spring location. Sourced from a natural artesian spring originating from deep within a granite-based valley, the water is known for it its unique mineral content and crisp taste profile. The brand has been awarded "Best-Tasting Water in the World" multiple times. Mountain Valley Spring water is available through direct delivery services to home and office across the country and can be found in fine retailers, natural grocery and traditional supermarkets. DS Services, a subsidiary of the Cott Corporation, owns the Mountain Valley Spring Co.

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable, metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates more than 100 metal and glass production facilities in 22 countries across five continents, employing more than 23,000 people with sales of $9bn.

SOURCE Ardagh Group