Ardagh Group awarded ENERGY STAR® building certification

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group was recently awarded an ENERGY STAR ® building certification for superior energy performance from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for its distribution center in Fairfield, Calif.

The Fairfield distribution center primarily serves Ardagh's distribution needs in the West Coast to better service the wine, food and beverage industries.

"Ardagh is honored to earn the ENERGY STAR building certification for the fifth consecutive year," said John Sadlier, Chief Sustainability Officer at Ardagh. "As an environmental leader in the packaging industry, we remain committed to conserving energy and protecting the environment and the community in which we operate, both today and for future generations."

On average, ENERGY STAR certified buildings and plants use 35 percent less energy, cause 35 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions, and are less expensive to operate than their peers — all without sacrifices in performance or comfort. ENERGY STAR is the only energy efficiency certification in the United States that is based on actual, verified energy performance.

"Improving the energy efficiency of our nation's industrial facilities is critical to protecting our environment," said Jean Lupinacci, Chief of the ENERGY STAR Commercial & Industrial Branch. "From the plant floor to the board room, organizations are leading the way by making their facilities more efficient and earning EPA's ENERGY STAR certification."

Earlier this year, Ardagh's three glass manufacturing facilities, located in Bridgeton, N.J.; Dunkirk, Ind.; and Madera, Calif.; were awarded ENERGY STAR plant certifications.

In addition to the ENERGY STAR certifications, all 13 of Ardagh's glass manufacturing facilities in North America are ISO 14001 certified.

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates 56 metal and glass production facilities in 12 countries, employing more than 16,000 people with sales of approximately $7bn.

ENERGY STAR was introduced by the EPA in 1992 as a voluntary, market-based partnership to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through energy efficiency. To date, tens of thousands of buildings and plants across all fifty states have earned the ENERGY STAR. For more information about ENERGY STAR for Buildings and Plants, visit www.energystar.gov/buildings .

