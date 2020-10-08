Ardagh Group Earns Gold from EcoVadis

LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoVadis, an independent sustainability rating platform, has awarded its Gold certification for sustainability performance to Ardagh (NYSE: ARD) for the fifth year. Gold certification is one of the highest levels of recognition from EcoVadis, only attained by the top 5% of companies assessed. Ardagh's achievement, with an increased score, demonstrates the company's dedication to continuously implementing social and environmental measures.

One of Ardagh's recent sustainability commitments is its signatory to the European Union's Clean Hydrogen Alliance, making Ardagh the first glass packaging supplier to do so. The alliance aims to develop and deploy hydrogen technologies for commercial use to achieve the EU's goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

"The recognition from EcoVadis for the fifth year is terrific as sustainability has long been at the core of the culture here at Ardagh," said Shaun Murphy, Chief Operating Officer Ardagh Group. "We established a Board Sustainability Committee to enhance and help accelerate the pursuit of our global sustainability objectives. Our commitment to the EU's Clean Hydrogen Alliance is another step on our journey."

Ardagh's vision is to be the preferred packaging partner to the world's leading brands, supplying sustainable and infinitely recyclable metal and glass solutions. "This gold recognition from EcoVadis reflects Ardagh's longstanding emphasis on sustainability," said John Sadlier, Chief Sustainability Officer Ardagh Group. "We are proud and delighted to receive this distinction which is the result of strong commitment from all the Ardagh team who play a vital role in making our sustainability strategy come to life."

For more on Ardagh's sustainability journey please visit ardaghgroup.com/corporate/sustainability

Notes to the editor

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable, metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates 56 metal and glass production facilities in 12 countries, employing over 16,000 people with global sales of approximately $7bn.

SOURCE Ardagh Group S.A.

Related Links

https://www.ardaghgroup.com/

