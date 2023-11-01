Ardagh Group issues 2023 Sustainability Report

News provided by

Ardagh Group S.A.

01 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group S.A. (Ardagh), a leading global supplier of sustainable, infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging, has today published its 2023 Sustainability Report. Covering the reporting period of 2021 and 2022, the report shares noteworthy progress on its sustainability journey underpinning ambitious targets while continuing to create long-term value for stakeholders and communities alike.

Key highlights from the 2023 report include:

  • Progress to reduce water, energy and greenhouse gas emissions from operations.
  • Implementation of science-based emissions reduction and social sustainability strategies across Ardagh's operating businesses, Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) and Ardagh Glass Packaging (AGP).
  • Expanded reporting on sustainability goals and progress under the GRI standard.
  • The launch of Ardagh for Education programme in North America with an up to $50 million investment through Project Lead the Way. In addition, Ardagh for Education was launched in Germany with an up to €5 million investment to partner with Wissenfabrik.

With regards to sustainability certification, EcoVadis, one of the most trusted and independent sustainability rating platforms, has for two consecutive years awarded Ardagh the prestigious platinum rating.

In 2022, AMP and AGP received approval from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for their respective near-term targets to reduce Scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030.

"Our products, made from permanent materials and therefore inherently sustainable and circular in nature, position Ardagh and our operating businesses strongly within the circular economy," said Paul Coulson, Chairman of Ardagh. "We remain focused on progressing our sustainability roadmap and will continue to take action to lead the transition to the low carbon circular economy, of which we are proud that our packaging products are a part of." 

For more information about sustainability at Ardagh and to review a copy of Ardagh's 2023 Sustainability Report, please visit ardaghgroup.com/sustainability.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for brand owners around the world. Ardagh operates 63 metal and glass production facilities in 16 countries, employing more than 20,000 people with annualised sales of approximately $9 billion.

SOURCE Ardagh Group S.A.

Also from this source

Ardagh Group's California facility awarded its eighth consecutive ENERGY STAR® building certification

Ardagh Group's California facility awarded its eighth consecutive ENERGY STAR® building certification

Ardagh Group's distribution center in Fairfield, Calif., was awarded an ENERGY STAR® building certification from the Environmental Protection Agency...
Ardagh Group S.A. Announces Paul Coulson to transition from Chairman to Director role

Ardagh Group S.A. Announces Paul Coulson to transition from Chairman to Director role

Ardagh Group S.A. ("Ardagh Group"), a leading global supplier of sustainable, infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging today announces a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.