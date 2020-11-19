Ardagh Group partners with Parkway Brewing Company to supply all of the brewery's glass beer bottles

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group, Glass – North America , a business unit of Ardagh Group , has partnered with Parkway Brewing Company to manufacture all of its 12oz long-neck glass bottles in the U.S.

Established in 2012, Parkway Brewing is one of Virginia's premier breweries, producing upwards of 7,000 barrels per year. Known for its solid traditional beers like Get Bent Mountain India Pale Ale, Parkway continues to innovate and produces more than 30 beers per year.

"Parkway Brewing believes that glass bottles are timeless," said Mike Pensinger, General Manager/Brewmaster for Parkway Brewing. "While we do can some of our beers, we have always put our flagship beers in bottles and don't plan to stop anytime soon."

Ardagh enjoys collaborating with craft brewers like Parkway Brewing Company to create glass beer bottles that have great shelf appeal and brand differentiation in a premium, sustainable package.

"Parkway Brewing Company's passion for supplying quality and consistency in their beer aligns perfectly with Ardagh's dedication to manufacturing high-quality glass packaging," said John T Shaddox, Chief Commercial Officer for Ardagh's North American Glass business unit. "Ardagh enjoys working with craft breweries to achieve their sustainability targets by supplying eco-friendly glass bottles."

For more than 125 years, Ardagh has been producing 100 percent and endlessly recyclable glass bottles in the U.S. and offers a wide selection of glass beer bottles in a variety of colors, sizes, styles and finishes.

Ardagh Group is dedicated to the craft beer market with capabilities and resources to grow with brands every step of the way. For glass bottles in less than truckload (LTL) or truckload quantities, contact Ardagh Group directly at 636-299-5495 (Central), 856-455-2137 (East), 707-200-9350 (West) or [email protected].

The 100 percent and endlessly recyclable 12oz long-neck amber beer bottle is available for purchase in Ardagh's stock catalog. To view Ardagh's extensive glass beer bottle stock portfolio, which are all made in the U.S.A., visit ardaghgroup.com/beer2020 .

Further information

Gina Behrman, Vice President, Marketing, Communications & NPD at

Ardagh Group, Glass – North America, [email protected] , 317.558.5717

Paula Polei, Manager, Marketing & Communications at

Ardagh Group, Glass – North America, [email protected] , 317.558.5732

Mike Pensinger, General Manager/Brewmaster at

Parkway Brewing Company, [email protected], 540-683-9280

Download image here .

SOURCE Ardagh Group

Related Links

http://www.ardaghgroup.com

