Ardagh Group publishes sustainability roadmap

News provided by

Ardagh Group S.A.

Nov 14, 2024, 07:00 ET

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group, a global supplier of metal and glass packaging for the food and beverage industries, today published Sustainability Roadmaps for its operating businesses - Ardagh Glass Packaging and Ardagh Metal Packaging. The report updates the status to targets for Ardagh's sustainability pillars—Emissions, Ecology, and Social—and, for the first time, includes decarbonisation roadmaps that further detail our 2030 SBTi ambitions.

"We aim to achieve our 2030 emissions targets through a broad range of actions outlined in the roadmaps," said Alex Winters, Chief Sustainability Officer, Ardagh Glass Packaging. "We are quite proud of our progress to date, and we have confidence in our initiatives and partnerships to fulfil our commitments."

To download Ardagh Group's Sustainability Roadmap, click here. For more on Ardagh's sustainability pathway, please visit ardaghgroup.com/sustainability.

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of sustainable, infinitely recyclable, metal and glass packaging for brand owners around the world. Ardagh operates 61 metal and glass production facilities in 16 countries, employing more than 20,000 people with sales of over $9bn in 2023

SOURCE Ardagh Group S.A.

