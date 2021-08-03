Ardagh Group S.A. - Second Quarter 2021 Results

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE: ARD) today announced its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.























June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Change

Constant

Currency



($'m except per share data)







Revenue

1,874

1,606

17%

11% Loss for the period

(25)

(64)







Loss per share

(0.10)

(0.27)







Adjusted EBITDA (1)

325

271

20%

14% Adjusted earnings per share (1)(2)

0.45

0.37

























Dividend per share declared (3)

0.15 cents

0.15 cents





























At June 30, 2021

At December 31, 2020







Net debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA (4)

5.0x

4.9x









Paul Coulson, Chairman and Chief Executive, said "The Group performed very well in the quarter, with strong Adjusted EBITDA growth led by advances of 18% in Ardagh Metal Packaging ("AMP") and 36% in Glass Packaging Europe. Our growth investments across our business are on track and we expect to deliver further progress in the second half of the year."

Revenue of $1.9 billion increased by 11% at constant exchange rates, due to higher shipments in both metal and glass, as well as the pass through of increased input costs.

increased by 11% at constant exchange rates, due to higher shipments in both metal and glass, as well as the pass through of increased input costs. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 14% at constant currency, with strong growth in AMP and Glass Packaging Europe.

AMP shipments increased by 3% in the quarter, after a cyber incident impact of 4%, and measured against a strong comparable. Specialty can volumes increased by 16%, with double-digit growth in all regions, and represented 46% of total shipments. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 18% at constant currency to $173 million . AMP LTM Adjusted EBITDA increased to $613 million at June 30, 2021 .

. AMP LTM Adjusted EBITDA increased to at . Glass Packaging shipments increased by 7% in the quarter, led by 10% growth in Europe . Adjusted EBITDA increased by 19%, reflecting a 36% increase in Glass Packaging Europe, where demand recovered strongly compared with the same quarter in the prior year.

. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 19%, reflecting a 36% increase in Glass Packaging Europe, where demand recovered strongly compared with the same quarter in the prior year. Growth investment projects continued to progress across the Group during the quarter and are fully on track.

Separate listing of AMP on NYSE as a pure play beverage can producer, via combination with Gores Holdings V Inc, is progressing to completion.

Cash and available liquidity of $4.0 billion at June 30, 2021 .

at . Commitment of $50 million in a 10-year partnership with Project Lead the Way, to promote STEM education in all communities where Ardagh Group operates across the US.

in a 10-year partnership with Project Lead the Way, to promote STEM education in all communities where Ardagh Group operates across the US. Re-iterating 2021 Guidance: Adjusted EBITDA of $1.28 - $1.30 billion in 2021 with end of year reported net leverage of around 5x LTM Adjusted EBITDA. Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $335 -345 million.

Financial Performance Review Bridge of 2020 to 2021 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended June 30, 2021

Revenue

Ardagh Metal Packaging Europe

Ardagh Metal Packaging Americas

Ardagh Glass Packaging Europe

Ardagh Glass Packaging North America

Group



$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m Revenue 2020

395

435

368

408

1,606 Organic

30

92

32

37

191 FX translation

39

—

38

—

77 Revenue 2021

464

527

438

445

1,874





















Adjusted EBITDA

Ardagh Metal Packaging Europe

Ardagh Metal Packaging Americas

Ardagh Glass Packaging Europe

Ardagh Glass Packaging North America

Group



$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m Adjusted EBITDA 2020

70

69

76

56

271 Organic

8

19

30

(3)

54 FX translation

7

—

8

—

15 Adjusted EBITDA 2021

85

88

114

53

340 AMP indemnification

















(15) Adjusted EBITDA 2021

















325





















2021 margin %

18.3%

16.7%

26.0%

11.9%

17.3% 2020 margin %

17.7%

15.9%

20.7%

13.7%

16.9%

Six months ended June 30, 2021 Revenue

Ardagh Metal Packaging Europe

Ardagh Metal Packaging Americas

Ardagh Glass Packaging Europe

Ardagh Glass Packaging North America

Group



$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m Revenue 2020

780

879

752

817

3,228 Organic

49

151

25

53

278 FX translation

71

—

71

—

142 Revenue 2021

900

1,030

848

870

3,648





















Adjusted EBITDA

Ardagh Metal Packaging Europe

Ardagh Metal Packaging Americas

Ardagh Glass Packaging Europe

Ardagh Glass Packaging North America

Group



$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m Adjusted EBITDA 2020

124

130

165

125

544 Organic

15

40

31

(17)

69 FX translation

12

—

15

—

27 Adjusted EBITDA 2021

151

170

211

108

640 AMP indemnification

















(15) Adjusted EBITDA 2021

















625





















2021 margin %

16.8%

16.5%

24.9%

12.4%

17.1% 2020 margin %

15.9%

14.8%

21.9%

15.3%

16.9%

Review of the three months ended June 30, 2021

Group Performance

Revenue in the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased by $268 million, or 17%, to $1,874 million, compared with $1,606 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in revenue is primarily driven by favorable volume/mix effects, which includes an impact of the Group's growth investment program, the pass through to customers of higher input costs, and favorable foreign currency translation effects of $77 million.

Adjusted EBITDA in the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased by $54 million, or 20%, to $325 million, compared with $271 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase was primarily driven by volume/mix growth in AMP and in Glass Packaging, including from the impact of the Group's business growth investment program, lower COVID-19 related costs and favorable foreign currency translation effects of $15 million, partly offset by $15 milllion costs related to the cyber security incident indemnification to AMP.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Europe

Revenue increased by $69 million, or 17%, to $464 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $395 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020. Excluding favorable foreign currency translation effects of $39 million, revenue increased by $30 million, mainly due to the pass through of higher metal costs.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by $15 million, or 21%, to $85 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $70 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020. Excluding favorable foreign currency translation effects of $7 million, Adjusted EBITDA increased by $8 million reflecting higher selling prices, including to recover increased input costs and a positive impact from the Group's business growth investment program.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Americas

Revenue increased by $92 million, or 21%, to $527 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $435 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in revenue principally reflected favorable volume/mix effects and the pass through of higher metal costs.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by $19 million, or 27%, to $88 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $69 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase was mainly driven by favorable volume/mix effects, which includes an impact of the Group's business growth investment program.

Glass Packaging Europe

Revenue increased by $70 million, or 19%, to $438 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $368 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020. Excluding favorable foreign currency translation effects of $38 million, revenue increased by $32 million, principally due to favourable volume/mix growth.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by $38 million, or 50%, to $114 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $76 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020. Excluding favorable foreign currency translation effects of $8 million, Adjusted EBITDA increased by $30 million, principally due to favourable volume/mix effects, which includes an impact of the Group growth investment program, as well as lower operating costs due to less production downtime than in the same quarter of 2020.

Glass Packaging North America

Revenue increased by $37 million, or 9%, to $445 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $408 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in revenue reflected favorable volume/mix effects.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $3 million, or 5%, to $53 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $56 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was mainly driven by increased freight costs and costs associated with the cyber security incident.

Cyber Incident

On May 17, 2021, the Group announced that it had experienced a cyber security incident, the response to which included pro-actively shutting down certain IT systems and applications used by the business. Key systems have now been brought back online securely, in a phased manner and in line with our plan. Production at all of our manufacturing facilities continued to operate throughout this period, though we experienced some shipping delays as a result of this incident.

While investigation of the incident is ongoing, we have already taken various steps, including engaging leading industry specialists to conduct a forensic investigation of our systems and introducing additional protection tools across our network to further enhance the security of our IT systems. We believe that our existing information technology control environment is appropriately robust and consistent with industry standards. In addition to addressing any findings from these investigations and assessments, we are reviewing our information technology roadmap and accelerating planned IT investments to further improve the effectiveness of our information security. We do not believe that our growth investment program has been impacted by this incident. During the three month ended June 30, 2021, the Group incurred $34 million of costs related to this incident, including $16 million of exceptional costs. The Ardagh Metal Packaging business incurred $16 million of the total Group costs, including $1 million exceptional related costs, due to this incident, which the Company has agreed to indemnify under the letter agreement dated May 21, 2021. We maintain appropriate insurance in respect of a wide range of risks, including in respect of IT incidents and expect to recover costs in respect of this incident.

Combination of Ardagh Metal Packaging with Gores Holdings V

On February 22, 2021, the Group entered into a business combination agreement with Gores Holdings V Inc., a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of The Gores Group ("Gores Holdings V") under which Gores Holdings V will combine with Ardagh's metal packaging business to create an independent, pure-play beverage can public company, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. ("Ardagh Metal Packaging" or "AMP"). AMP also announced its intention to apply to list its shares on the NYSE.

Additional investors committed to participate in the proposed business combination by purchasing 60 million shares of AMP for an aggregate purchase price of $600 million in a private placement at $10.00 per share.

In connection with the transactions, on March 12, 2021, two affiliates of the Ardagh Group (the "Co-Issuers") issued green bonds of $2.8 billion equivalent, consisting of €450 million 2.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2028, $600 million 3.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2028, €500 million 3.000% Senior Notes due 2029 and $1,050 million 4.000% Senior Notes due 2029 (the "AMP Notes Issuance").

On completion of the AMP transfer on April 1, 2021, $2.3 billion of the proceeds of the AMP Notes Issuance was paid to the Group on their release from escrow. In addition to such cash consideration, a promissory note in the amount of $1,085 million was issued by AMP to Ardagh Group S.A. (the "AMP Promissory Note") and Ardagh Group S.A. also has a contingent right to receive upon the achievement of certain performance measures up to 60.73 million additional shares in AMP (the "Earnout Shares").

In connection with the AMP Notes Issuance, the Group designated the Co-Issuers and the AMP entities as unrestricted subsidiaries under its bond indentures and the Global Asset Based Loan Facility.

On April 1, 2021, the Group reduced the size of Global Asset Based Loan Facility from $700 million to $500 million in connection with the designation of the AMP entities as unrestricted subsidiaries.

Assuming no share redemptions by the public stockholders of Gores Holdings V, approximately $525 million in cash held in Gores Holdings V's trust account, together with the $600 million in private placement proceeds will be used to settle the AMP Promissory Note as well as to pay transaction expenses. Together with the $2.3 billion cash payment the Group received on April 1, 2021 from the AMP Notes Issuance, an amount up to $3.4 billion in cash will be paid in cash to the Group, with the remainder of the AMP Notes issuance used to pay transaction expenses and for general corporate purposes.

On July 7, 2021, the Securities and Exchange Commission declared effective the registration statement on Form F-4 filed by AMP with respect to the proposed business combination. The proposed business combination, which has been approved by the boards of directors of both Ardagh and Gores Holdings V, is expected to close in August 2021, subject to receipt of Gores Holdings V stockholder approval at a special meeting of stockholders on August 3, 2021, approval of AMP's shares for listing on the NYSE, the satisfaction of the condition to Ardagh's obligations that it receives at least $3 billion in cash from the transactions including the $2.3 billion it received on April 1, 2021 from the AMP Notes Issuance and the satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions.

Upon closing of the transactions, assuming no redemptions by Gores Holdings V's public stockholders, the Group will retain an equity interest in AMP of approximately 80%, investors in the private placement will hold approximately 10% and Gores Holdings V's stockholders and its sponsor will hold approximately 10%.



About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates 57 metal and glass production facilities in 12 countries, employing more than 16,000 people with sales of approximately $7bn.

Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Income Statement for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020





Three months ended June 30, 2021

Three months ended June 30, 2020



Before

Exceptional





Before

Exceptional







exceptional items

items

Total

exceptional items

items

Total



$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m Revenue

1,874

—

1,874

1,606

—

1,606 Cost of sales

(1,583)

(11)

(1,594)

(1,371)

(2)

(1,373) Gross profit

291

(11)

280

235

(2)

233 Sales, general and administration expenses

(86)

(21)

(107)

(75)

(3)

(78) Intangible amortization

(60)

—

(60)

(58)

—

(58) Operating profit

145

(32)

113

102

(5)

97 Net finance expense

(99)

(8)

(107)

(71)

(74)

(145) Share of post-tax loss in equity accounted joint venture

(14)

(5)

(19)

(13)

(4)

(17) Profit/(loss) before tax

32

(45)

(13)

18

(83)

(65) Income tax (charge)/credit

(13)

1

(12)

(8)

14

6 Profit/(loss) from continuing operations

19

(44)

(25)

10

(69)

(59) Loss from discontinued operation, net of tax

—

—

—

–

(5)

(5) Profit/(loss) for the period

19

(44)

(25)

10

(74)

(64)

























Loss per share:









($0.10)









($0.27)

Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Income Statement for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020





Six months ended June 30, 2021

Six months ended June 30, 2020



Before

Exceptional





Before

Exceptional







exceptional items

items

Total

exceptional items

items

Total



$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m Revenue

3,648

—

3,648

3,228

—

3,228 Cost of sales

(3,079)

(14)

(3,093)

(2,731)

(2)

(2,733) Gross profit

569

(14)

555

497

(2)

495 Sales, general and administration expenses

(186)

(26)

(212)

(173)

(6)

(179) Intangible amortization

(121)

—

(121)

(116)

—

(116) Operating profit

262

(40)

222

208

(8)

200 Net finance expense

(168)

(13)

(181)

(105)

(74)

(179) Share of post-tax loss in equity accounted joint venture

(19)

(18)

(37)

(12)

(8)

(20) Profit before tax

75

(71)

4

91

(90)

1 Income tax charge

(29)

3

(26)

(32)

28

(4) Profit/(loss) from continuing operations

46

(68)

(22)

59

(62)

(3) Profit from discontinued operation, net of tax

—

—

—

–

22

22 Profit/(loss) for the period

46

(68)

(22)

59

(40)

19

























(Loss)/earnings per share:









($0.09)









$0.08

Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Statement of Financial Position









At June 30, 2021

At December 31, 2020

$'m

$'m







Non-current assets





Intangible assets 2,607

2,756 Property, plant and equipment 3,238

2,945 Other non-current assets 681

717

6,526

6,418 Current assets





Inventories 1,024

923 Trade and other receivables 1,245

869 Cash and cash equivalents 3,541

1,267 Other current assets including contract assets 232

175

6,042

3,234 TOTAL ASSETS 12,568

9,652







TOTAL EQUITY (264)

(361)







Non-current liabilities





Borrowings including lease obligations 9,538

6,764 Other non-current liabilities 1,115

1,261

10,653

8,025 Current liabilities





Borrowings including lease obligations 100

97 Payables and other current liabilities 2,079

1,891

2,179

1,988 TOTAL LIABILITIES 12,832

10,013 TOTAL EQUITY and LIABILITIES 12,568

9,652

Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Statement of Cash Flows





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020



$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m Cash flows from operating activities















Cash generated from operations

279

295

267

104 Interest paid

(114)

(73)

(133)

(157) Income tax paid

(15)

(11)

(19)

(23) Cash flows from/(used in) operating activities

150

211

115

(76)

















Cash flows used in investing activities















Capital expenditure

(182)

(104)

(429)

(230) Other investing cash flows

–

–

(13)

– Cash flows used in investing activities

(182)

(104)

(442)

(230) Proceeds from disposal of discontinued operation

–

32

–

32 Net cash used in investing activities

(182)

(72)

(442)

(198)

















Cash flows from financing activities















Changes in borrowings, net

2,763

501

2,757

1,315 Early redemption premium paid

–

(61)

–

(61) Lease payments

(28)

(23)

(55)

(45) Other financing cash flows

(97)

(86)

(106)

(91) Net cash inflow from financing activities

2,638

331

2,596

1,118

















Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

2,606

470

2,269

844

















Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

921

962

1,267

614 Foreign exchange gains/(loss) on cash and cash equivalents

14

16

5

(10) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

3,541

1,448

3,541

1,448

Financial assets and liabilities At June 30, 2021, the Group's net debt and available liquidity was as follows:





Drawn amount

Undrawn amount



$'m

$'m Senior Secured and Senior Notes

6,547

– Global Asset Based Loan Facility

–

469 Lease obligations

252

– Other borrowings/credit lines

–

1 Restricted Group total borrowings / undrawn facilities

6,799

470 Senior Secured and Senior Notes

2,779

– Lease obligations

194

– Other borrowings/credit lines

5

– Unrestricted Group total borrowings / undrawn facilities

2,978

– Total borrowings / undrawn facilities

9,777

470 Deferred debt issue costs and bond discounts / bond premium

(139)

– Net borrowings / undrawn facilities

9,638

470 Cash and cash equivalents

(3,541)

3,541 Derivative financial instruments used to hedge foreign currency and interest rate risk

79

– Net debt / available liquidity

6,176

4,011

Reconciliation of (loss)/profit for the period to Adjusted profit





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020



$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m (Loss)/profit for the period

(25)

(64)

(22)

19 Share of post-tax loss in equity accounted joint venture

19

17

37

20



(6)

(47)

15

39 Exceptional items, net of tax

39

70

50

32 Intangible amortization, net of tax

46

45

93

89 Gains on derivative financial instruments, foreign currency and other items

14

(1)

10

(21)



93

67

168

139 Share of Adjusted profit in equity accounted joint venture

14

20

26

21 Adjusted profit for the period

107

87

194

160

















Weighted average common shares

236.37

236.36

236.37

236.36

















Earnings per share

(0.10)

(0.27)

(0.09)

0.08

















Adjusted earnings per share

0.45

0.37

0.82

0.68

Reconciliation of loss from continuing operations for the period to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted operating cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020



$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m Loss from continuing operations

(25)

(59)

(22)

(3) Income tax charge/(credit)

12

(6)

26

4 Net finance expense

107

145

181

179 Depreciation and amortization

180

169

363

336 Exceptional operating items

32

5

40

8 Share of post-tax loss in equity accounted joint venture

19

17

37

20 Adjusted EBITDA

325

271

625

544 Movement in working capital

(30)

37

(320)

(372) Exceptional restructuring paid

—

—

—

(1) Capital expenditure (5)

(182)

(104)

(429)

(230) Lease payments

(27)

(21)

(53)

(43) Adjusted operating cash flow

86

183

(177)

(102) Interest paid

(114)

(73)

(133)

(157) Income tax paid

(15)

(11)

(19)

(23) Adjusted free cash flow

(43)

99

(329)

(282)

Related Footnotes

(1) For a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures, see the back of this release.

(2) Adjusted earnings per share and Adjusted profit for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 include the Group's share of the Adjusted profit/(loss) of its material equity accounted joint venture, Trivium Packaging B.V..

(3) Payable on October 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 17, 2021.

(4) Net debt is comprised of net borrowings and derivative financial instruments used to hedge foreign currency and interest rate risk, net of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash held in escrow. Net borrowings comprises non-current and current borrowings including lease obligations.

(5) Capital expenditure for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, includes $110 million and $272 million respectively (2020: $35 million and $76 million) relating to the Group's Business Growth Investment program.

