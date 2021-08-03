Ardagh Group S.A. - Second Quarter 2021 Results
Aug 03, 2021
LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE: ARD) today announced its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
|
June 30, 2021
|
June 30, 2020
|
Change
|
Constant
|
($'m except per share data)
|
Revenue
|
1,874
|
1,606
|
17%
|
11%
|
Loss for the period
|
(25)
|
(64)
|
Loss per share
|
(0.10)
|
(0.27)
|
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|
325
|
271
|
20%
|
14%
|
Adjusted earnings per share (1)(2)
|
0.45
|
0.37
|
Dividend per share declared (3)
|
0.15 cents
|
0.15 cents
|
At June 30, 2021
|
At December 31, 2020
|
Net debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA (4)
|
5.0x
|
4.9x
Paul Coulson, Chairman and Chief Executive, said "The Group performed very well in the quarter, with strong Adjusted EBITDA growth led by advances of 18% in Ardagh Metal Packaging ("AMP") and 36% in Glass Packaging Europe. Our growth investments across our business are on track and we expect to deliver further progress in the second half of the year."
- Revenue of $1.9 billion increased by 11% at constant exchange rates, due to higher shipments in both metal and glass, as well as the pass through of increased input costs.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased by 14% at constant currency, with strong growth in AMP and Glass Packaging Europe.
- AMP shipments increased by 3% in the quarter, after a cyber incident impact of 4%, and measured against a strong comparable. Specialty can volumes increased by 16%, with double-digit growth in all regions, and represented 46% of total shipments. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 18% at constant currency to $173 million. AMP LTM Adjusted EBITDA increased to $613 million at June 30, 2021.
- Glass Packaging shipments increased by 7% in the quarter, led by 10% growth in Europe. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 19%, reflecting a 36% increase in Glass Packaging Europe, where demand recovered strongly compared with the same quarter in the prior year.
- Growth investment projects continued to progress across the Group during the quarter and are fully on track.
- Separate listing of AMP on NYSE as a pure play beverage can producer, via combination with Gores Holdings V Inc, is progressing to completion.
- Cash and available liquidity of $4.0 billion at June 30, 2021.
- Commitment of $50 million in a 10-year partnership with Project Lead the Way, to promote STEM education in all communities where Ardagh Group operates across the US.
- Re-iterating 2021 Guidance: Adjusted EBITDA of $1.28 - $1.30 billion in 2021 with end of year reported net leverage of around 5x LTM Adjusted EBITDA. Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $335-345 million.
|
Financial Performance Review
Bridge of 2020 to 2021 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA
Three months ended June 30, 2021
|
Revenue
|
Ardagh Metal Packaging Europe
|
Ardagh Metal Packaging Americas
|
Ardagh Glass Packaging Europe
|
Ardagh Glass Packaging North America
|
Group
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
Revenue 2020
|
395
|
435
|
368
|
408
|
1,606
|
Organic
|
30
|
92
|
32
|
37
|
191
|
FX translation
|
39
|
—
|
38
|
—
|
77
|
Revenue 2021
|
464
|
527
|
438
|
445
|
1,874
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
Ardagh Metal Packaging Europe
|
Ardagh Metal Packaging Americas
|
Ardagh Glass Packaging Europe
|
Ardagh Glass Packaging North America
|
Group
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
Adjusted EBITDA 2020
|
70
|
69
|
76
|
56
|
271
|
Organic
|
8
|
19
|
30
|
(3)
|
54
|
FX translation
|
7
|
—
|
8
|
—
|
15
|
Adjusted EBITDA 2021
|
85
|
88
|
114
|
53
|
340
|
AMP indemnification
|
(15)
|
Adjusted EBITDA 2021
|
325
|
2021 margin %
|
18.3%
|
16.7%
|
26.0%
|
11.9%
|
17.3%
|
2020 margin %
|
17.7%
|
15.9%
|
20.7%
|
13.7%
|
16.9%
|
Six months ended June 30, 2021
|
Revenue
|
Ardagh Metal Packaging Europe
|
Ardagh Metal Packaging Americas
|
Ardagh Glass Packaging Europe
|
Ardagh Glass Packaging North America
|
Group
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
Revenue 2020
|
780
|
879
|
752
|
817
|
3,228
|
Organic
|
49
|
151
|
25
|
53
|
278
|
FX translation
|
71
|
—
|
71
|
—
|
142
|
Revenue 2021
|
900
|
1,030
|
848
|
870
|
3,648
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
Ardagh Metal Packaging Europe
|
Ardagh Metal Packaging Americas
|
Ardagh Glass Packaging Europe
|
Ardagh Glass Packaging North America
|
Group
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
Adjusted EBITDA 2020
|
124
|
130
|
165
|
125
|
544
|
Organic
|
15
|
40
|
31
|
(17)
|
69
|
FX translation
|
12
|
—
|
15
|
—
|
27
|
Adjusted EBITDA 2021
|
151
|
170
|
211
|
108
|
640
|
AMP indemnification
|
(15)
|
Adjusted EBITDA 2021
|
625
|
2021 margin %
|
16.8%
|
16.5%
|
24.9%
|
12.4%
|
17.1%
|
2020 margin %
|
15.9%
|
14.8%
|
21.9%
|
15.3%
|
16.9%
Review of the three months ended June 30, 2021
Group Performance
Revenue in the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased by $268 million, or 17%, to $1,874 million, compared with $1,606 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in revenue is primarily driven by favorable volume/mix effects, which includes an impact of the Group's growth investment program, the pass through to customers of higher input costs, and favorable foreign currency translation effects of $77 million.
Adjusted EBITDA in the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased by $54 million, or 20%, to $325 million, compared with $271 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase was primarily driven by volume/mix growth in AMP and in Glass Packaging, including from the impact of the Group's business growth investment program, lower COVID-19 related costs and favorable foreign currency translation effects of $15 million, partly offset by $15 milllion costs related to the cyber security incident indemnification to AMP.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Europe
Revenue increased by $69 million, or 17%, to $464 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $395 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020. Excluding favorable foreign currency translation effects of $39 million, revenue increased by $30 million, mainly due to the pass through of higher metal costs.
Adjusted EBITDA increased by $15 million, or 21%, to $85 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $70 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020. Excluding favorable foreign currency translation effects of $7 million, Adjusted EBITDA increased by $8 million reflecting higher selling prices, including to recover increased input costs and a positive impact from the Group's business growth investment program.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Americas
Revenue increased by $92 million, or 21%, to $527 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $435 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in revenue principally reflected favorable volume/mix effects and the pass through of higher metal costs.
Adjusted EBITDA increased by $19 million, or 27%, to $88 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $69 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase was mainly driven by favorable volume/mix effects, which includes an impact of the Group's business growth investment program.
Glass Packaging Europe
Revenue increased by $70 million, or 19%, to $438 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $368 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020. Excluding favorable foreign currency translation effects of $38 million, revenue increased by $32 million, principally due to favourable volume/mix growth.
Adjusted EBITDA increased by $38 million, or 50%, to $114 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $76 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020. Excluding favorable foreign currency translation effects of $8 million, Adjusted EBITDA increased by $30 million, principally due to favourable volume/mix effects, which includes an impact of the Group growth investment program, as well as lower operating costs due to less production downtime than in the same quarter of 2020.
Glass Packaging North America
Revenue increased by $37 million, or 9%, to $445 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $408 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in revenue reflected favorable volume/mix effects.
Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $3 million, or 5%, to $53 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $56 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was mainly driven by increased freight costs and costs associated with the cyber security incident.
Cyber Incident
On May 17, 2021, the Group announced that it had experienced a cyber security incident, the response to which included pro-actively shutting down certain IT systems and applications used by the business. Key systems have now been brought back online securely, in a phased manner and in line with our plan. Production at all of our manufacturing facilities continued to operate throughout this period, though we experienced some shipping delays as a result of this incident.
While investigation of the incident is ongoing, we have already taken various steps, including engaging leading industry specialists to conduct a forensic investigation of our systems and introducing additional protection tools across our network to further enhance the security of our IT systems. We believe that our existing information technology control environment is appropriately robust and consistent with industry standards. In addition to addressing any findings from these investigations and assessments, we are reviewing our information technology roadmap and accelerating planned IT investments to further improve the effectiveness of our information security. We do not believe that our growth investment program has been impacted by this incident. During the three month ended June 30, 2021, the Group incurred $34 million of costs related to this incident, including $16 million of exceptional costs. The Ardagh Metal Packaging business incurred $16 million of the total Group costs, including $1 million exceptional related costs, due to this incident, which the Company has agreed to indemnify under the letter agreement dated May 21, 2021. We maintain appropriate insurance in respect of a wide range of risks, including in respect of IT incidents and expect to recover costs in respect of this incident.
Combination of Ardagh Metal Packaging with Gores Holdings V
On February 22, 2021, the Group entered into a business combination agreement with Gores Holdings V Inc., a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of The Gores Group ("Gores Holdings V") under which Gores Holdings V will combine with Ardagh's metal packaging business to create an independent, pure-play beverage can public company, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. ("Ardagh Metal Packaging" or "AMP"). AMP also announced its intention to apply to list its shares on the NYSE.
Additional investors committed to participate in the proposed business combination by purchasing 60 million shares of AMP for an aggregate purchase price of $600 million in a private placement at $10.00 per share.
In connection with the transactions, on March 12, 2021, two affiliates of the Ardagh Group (the "Co-Issuers") issued green bonds of $2.8 billion equivalent, consisting of €450 million 2.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2028, $600 million 3.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2028, €500 million 3.000% Senior Notes due 2029 and $1,050 million 4.000% Senior Notes due 2029 (the "AMP Notes Issuance").
On completion of the AMP transfer on April 1, 2021, $2.3 billion of the proceeds of the AMP Notes Issuance was paid to the Group on their release from escrow. In addition to such cash consideration, a promissory note in the amount of $1,085 million was issued by AMP to Ardagh Group S.A. (the "AMP Promissory Note") and Ardagh Group S.A. also has a contingent right to receive upon the achievement of certain performance measures up to 60.73 million additional shares in AMP (the "Earnout Shares").
In connection with the AMP Notes Issuance, the Group designated the Co-Issuers and the AMP entities as unrestricted subsidiaries under its bond indentures and the Global Asset Based Loan Facility.
On April 1, 2021, the Group reduced the size of Global Asset Based Loan Facility from $700 million to $500 million in connection with the designation of the AMP entities as unrestricted subsidiaries.
Assuming no share redemptions by the public stockholders of Gores Holdings V, approximately $525 million in cash held in Gores Holdings V's trust account, together with the $600 million in private placement proceeds will be used to settle the AMP Promissory Note as well as to pay transaction expenses. Together with the $2.3 billion cash payment the Group received on April 1, 2021 from the AMP Notes Issuance, an amount up to $3.4 billion in cash will be paid in cash to the Group, with the remainder of the AMP Notes issuance used to pay transaction expenses and for general corporate purposes.
On July 7, 2021, the Securities and Exchange Commission declared effective the registration statement on Form F-4 filed by AMP with respect to the proposed business combination. The proposed business combination, which has been approved by the boards of directors of both Ardagh and Gores Holdings V, is expected to close in August 2021, subject to receipt of Gores Holdings V stockholder approval at a special meeting of stockholders on August 3, 2021, approval of AMP's shares for listing on the NYSE, the satisfaction of the condition to Ardagh's obligations that it receives at least $3 billion in cash from the transactions including the $2.3 billion it received on April 1, 2021 from the AMP Notes Issuance and the satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions.
Upon closing of the transactions, assuming no redemptions by Gores Holdings V's public stockholders, the Group will retain an equity interest in AMP of approximately 80%, investors in the private placement will hold approximately 10% and Gores Holdings V's stockholders and its sponsor will hold approximately 10%.
About Ardagh Group
Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates 57 metal and glass production facilities in 12 countries, employing more than 16,000 people with sales of approximately $7bn.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release may contain certain financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, working capital, Adjusted operating cash flow, Adjusted free cash flow, net debt, Adjusted profit/(loss), Adjusted earnings/(loss) per share, and ratios relating thereto that are not calculated in accordance with IFRS or US GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may be considered in addition to GAAP financial information, but should not be used as substitutes for the corresponding GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures used by Ardagh may differ from, and not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.
|
Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Income Statement for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
|
Three months ended June 30, 2021
|
Three months ended June 30, 2020
|
Before
|
Exceptional
|
Before
|
Exceptional
|
exceptional items
|
items
|
Total
|
exceptional items
|
items
|
Total
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
Revenue
|
1,874
|
—
|
1,874
|
1,606
|
—
|
1,606
|
Cost of sales
|
(1,583)
|
(11)
|
(1,594)
|
(1,371)
|
(2)
|
(1,373)
|
Gross profit
|
291
|
(11)
|
280
|
235
|
(2)
|
233
|
Sales, general and administration expenses
|
(86)
|
(21)
|
(107)
|
(75)
|
(3)
|
(78)
|
Intangible amortization
|
(60)
|
—
|
(60)
|
(58)
|
—
|
(58)
|
Operating profit
|
145
|
(32)
|
113
|
102
|
(5)
|
97
|
Net finance expense
|
(99)
|
(8)
|
(107)
|
(71)
|
(74)
|
(145)
|
Share of post-tax loss in equity accounted joint venture
|
(14)
|
(5)
|
(19)
|
(13)
|
(4)
|
(17)
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
32
|
(45)
|
(13)
|
18
|
(83)
|
(65)
|
Income tax (charge)/credit
|
(13)
|
1
|
(12)
|
(8)
|
14
|
6
|
Profit/(loss) from continuing operations
|
19
|
(44)
|
(25)
|
10
|
(69)
|
(59)
|
Loss from discontinued operation, net of tax
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
–
|
(5)
|
(5)
|
Profit/(loss) for the period
|
19
|
(44)
|
(25)
|
10
|
(74)
|
(64)
|
Loss per share:
|
($0.10)
|
($0.27)
|
Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Income Statement for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
|
Six months ended June 30, 2021
|
Six months ended June 30, 2020
|
Before
|
Exceptional
|
Before
|
Exceptional
|
exceptional items
|
items
|
Total
|
exceptional items
|
items
|
Total
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
Revenue
|
3,648
|
—
|
3,648
|
3,228
|
—
|
3,228
|
Cost of sales
|
(3,079)
|
(14)
|
(3,093)
|
(2,731)
|
(2)
|
(2,733)
|
Gross profit
|
569
|
(14)
|
555
|
497
|
(2)
|
495
|
Sales, general and administration expenses
|
(186)
|
(26)
|
(212)
|
(173)
|
(6)
|
(179)
|
Intangible amortization
|
(121)
|
—
|
(121)
|
(116)
|
—
|
(116)
|
Operating profit
|
262
|
(40)
|
222
|
208
|
(8)
|
200
|
Net finance expense
|
(168)
|
(13)
|
(181)
|
(105)
|
(74)
|
(179)
|
Share of post-tax loss in equity accounted joint venture
|
(19)
|
(18)
|
(37)
|
(12)
|
(8)
|
(20)
|
Profit before tax
|
75
|
(71)
|
4
|
91
|
(90)
|
1
|
Income tax charge
|
(29)
|
3
|
(26)
|
(32)
|
28
|
(4)
|
Profit/(loss) from continuing operations
|
46
|
(68)
|
(22)
|
59
|
(62)
|
(3)
|
Profit from discontinued operation, net of tax
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
–
|
22
|
22
|
Profit/(loss) for the period
|
46
|
(68)
|
(22)
|
59
|
(40)
|
19
|
(Loss)/earnings per share:
|
($0.09)
|
$0.08
|
Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Statement of Financial Position
|
At June 30, 2021
|
At December 31, 2020
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
Non-current assets
|
Intangible assets
|
2,607
|
2,756
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
3,238
|
2,945
|
Other non-current assets
|
681
|
717
|
6,526
|
6,418
|
Current assets
|
Inventories
|
1,024
|
923
|
Trade and other receivables
|
1,245
|
869
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
3,541
|
1,267
|
Other current assets including contract assets
|
232
|
175
|
6,042
|
3,234
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
12,568
|
9,652
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
(264)
|
(361)
|
Non-current liabilities
|
Borrowings including lease obligations
|
9,538
|
6,764
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
1,115
|
1,261
|
10,653
|
8,025
|
Current liabilities
|
Borrowings including lease obligations
|
100
|
97
|
Payables and other current liabilities
|
2,079
|
1,891
|
2,179
|
1,988
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
12,832
|
10,013
|
TOTAL EQUITY and LIABILITIES
|
12,568
|
9,652
|
Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Statement of Cash Flows
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
Cash generated from operations
|
279
|
295
|
267
|
104
|
Interest paid
|
(114)
|
(73)
|
(133)
|
(157)
|
Income tax paid
|
(15)
|
(11)
|
(19)
|
(23)
|
Cash flows from/(used in) operating activities
|
150
|
211
|
115
|
(76)
|
Cash flows used in investing activities
|
Capital expenditure
|
(182)
|
(104)
|
(429)
|
(230)
|
Other investing cash flows
|
–
|
–
|
(13)
|
–
|
Cash flows used in investing activities
|
(182)
|
(104)
|
(442)
|
(230)
|
Proceeds from disposal of discontinued operation
|
–
|
32
|
–
|
32
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(182)
|
(72)
|
(442)
|
(198)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
Changes in borrowings, net
|
2,763
|
501
|
2,757
|
1,315
|
Early redemption premium paid
|
–
|
(61)
|
–
|
(61)
|
Lease payments
|
(28)
|
(23)
|
(55)
|
(45)
|
Other financing cash flows
|
(97)
|
(86)
|
(106)
|
(91)
|
Net cash inflow from financing activities
|
2,638
|
331
|
2,596
|
1,118
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
2,606
|
470
|
2,269
|
844
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
921
|
962
|
1,267
|
614
|
Foreign exchange gains/(loss) on cash and cash equivalents
|
14
|
16
|
5
|
(10)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
3,541
|
1,448
|
3,541
|
1,448
|
Financial assets and liabilities
|
At June 30, 2021, the Group's net debt and available liquidity was as follows:
|
Drawn amount
|
Undrawn amount
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
Senior Secured and Senior Notes
|
6,547
|
–
|
Global Asset Based Loan Facility
|
–
|
469
|
Lease obligations
|
252
|
–
|
Other borrowings/credit lines
|
–
|
1
|
Restricted Group total borrowings / undrawn facilities
|
6,799
|
470
|
Senior Secured and Senior Notes
|
2,779
|
–
|
Lease obligations
|
194
|
–
|
Other borrowings/credit lines
|
5
|
–
|
Unrestricted Group total borrowings / undrawn facilities
|
2,978
|
–
|
Total borrowings / undrawn facilities
|
9,777
|
470
|
Deferred debt issue costs and bond discounts / bond premium
|
(139)
|
–
|
Net borrowings / undrawn facilities
|
9,638
|
470
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
(3,541)
|
3,541
|
Derivative financial instruments used to hedge foreign currency and interest rate risk
|
79
|
–
|
Net debt / available liquidity
|
6,176
|
4,011
|
Reconciliation of (loss)/profit for the period to Adjusted profit
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
(Loss)/profit for the period
|
(25)
|
(64)
|
(22)
|
19
|
Share of post-tax loss in equity accounted joint venture
|
19
|
17
|
37
|
20
|
(6)
|
(47)
|
15
|
39
|
Exceptional items, net of tax
|
39
|
70
|
50
|
32
|
Intangible amortization, net of tax
|
46
|
45
|
93
|
89
|
Gains on derivative financial instruments, foreign currency and other items
|
14
|
(1)
|
10
|
(21)
|
93
|
67
|
168
|
139
|
Share of Adjusted profit in equity accounted joint venture
|
14
|
20
|
26
|
21
|
Adjusted profit for the period
|
107
|
87
|
194
|
160
|
Weighted average common shares
|
236.37
|
236.36
|
236.37
|
236.36
|
Earnings per share
|
(0.10)
|
(0.27)
|
(0.09)
|
0.08
|
Adjusted earnings per share
|
0.45
|
0.37
|
0.82
|
0.68
|
Reconciliation of loss from continuing operations for the period to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted operating cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
Loss from continuing operations
|
(25)
|
(59)
|
(22)
|
(3)
|
Income tax charge/(credit)
|
12
|
(6)
|
26
|
4
|
Net finance expense
|
107
|
145
|
181
|
179
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
180
|
169
|
363
|
336
|
Exceptional operating items
|
32
|
5
|
40
|
8
|
Share of post-tax loss in equity accounted joint venture
|
19
|
17
|
37
|
20
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
325
|
271
|
625
|
544
|
Movement in working capital
|
(30)
|
37
|
(320)
|
(372)
|
Exceptional restructuring paid
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1)
|
Capital expenditure (5)
|
(182)
|
(104)
|
(429)
|
(230)
|
Lease payments
|
(27)
|
(21)
|
(53)
|
(43)
|
Adjusted operating cash flow
|
86
|
183
|
(177)
|
(102)
|
Interest paid
|
(114)
|
(73)
|
(133)
|
(157)
|
Income tax paid
|
(15)
|
(11)
|
(19)
|
(23)
|
Adjusted free cash flow
|
(43)
|
99
|
(329)
|
(282)
Related Footnotes
(1) For a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures, see the back of this release.
(2) Adjusted earnings per share and Adjusted profit for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 include the Group's share of the Adjusted profit/(loss) of its material equity accounted joint venture, Trivium Packaging B.V..
(3) Payable on October 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 17, 2021.
(4) Net debt is comprised of net borrowings and derivative financial instruments used to hedge foreign currency and interest rate risk, net of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash held in escrow. Net borrowings comprises non-current and current borrowings including lease obligations.
(5) Capital expenditure for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, includes $110 million and $272 million respectively (2020: $35 million and $76 million) relating to the Group's Business Growth Investment program.
