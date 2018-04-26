Ardagh Group S.A. - First Quarter 2018 Results

LUXEMBOURG, April 26, 2018 -- Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE: ARD) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018.

March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017

Change

Change
CCY


($m except per share and ratio data)




First Quarter








Revenue

2,224

1,960

13%

5%

Adjusted EBITDA 1

348

318

9%

1%

Adjusted earnings per share 1

0.33

0.31

6%

3%










Dividend per share declared 2

0.14

0.14




Paul Coulson, Chairman and Chief Executive, said "Our first quarter results again highlight the benefit of Ardagh's scale and diversity across our two substrates and multiple geographies. The Group delivered Adjusted EBITDA growth of 9% to $348 million on a reported basis and 1% at constant currency. A strong performance in both Metal Packaging divisions and in Glass Packaging Europe more than offset a decline in Glass Packaging North America, where we remain focused on the implementation of our profit improvement initiatives."

  • Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth of 13% and 9% to $2,224 million and $348 million respectively;
  • Constant currency Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth of 5% and 1% respectively;
  • Group volume/mix growth of 3%, led by Metal Packaging Americas;
  • Loss per share $0.06 (2017: loss per share $0.31);
  • Adjusted earnings per share growth of 6% to $0.33;
  • Quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share, payable on May 31, 2018;
  • Adoption of US dollar reporting from January 1, 2018;
  • 2018 outlook: Full year guidance remains unchanged. Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA of approximately US$415 million (2017: US$415 million).

Summary Financial Information







Three months ended March 31


2018

2017


(in $ millions, except EPS, ratios and percentages)





Revenue

2,224

1,960

Loss for the period

(15)

(64)

Adjusted profit for the period 3

79

64

Adjusted EBITDA 3

348

318

Adjusted EBITDA margin

15.6%

16.2%

Loss per share ($)

(0.06)

(0.31)

Adjusted earnings per share ($) 3

0.33

0.31





Cash (used in)/generated from operations

(6)

114

Operating cash flow 3

(149)

7

Adjusted free cash flow 3

(242)

(88)


March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

Net debt 4

8,328

7,825

Cash and available liquidity

1,307

1,598

Net debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA


5.4x

5.2x





Financial Performance Review

Bridge of 2017 to 2018 Reported Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended March 31, 2018













Metal
Packaging
Europe

Metal
Packaging
Americas

Glass
Packaging
Europe

Glass
Packaging
North
America

Group 5


$m

$m

$m

$m

$m

Reported revenue 2017

731

431

339

459

1,960

Organic

48

98

10

(46)

110

FX translation

106


48


154

Reported revenue 2018

885

529

397

413

2,224















Metal
Packaging
Europe

Metal
Packaging
Americas

Glass
Packaging
Europe

Glass
Packaging
North
America

Group 5


$m

$m

$m

$m

$m

Reported Adjusted EBITDA 2017

111

48

68

91

318

Organic

7

15

3

(20)

5

FX translation

16


9


25

Reported Adjusted EBITDA 2018

134

63

80

71

348











Reported Adjusted EBITDA 2018 margin

15.1%

11.9%

20.2%

17.2%

15.6%

Reported Adjusted EBITDA 2017 margin

15.2%

11.1%

20.1%

19.8%

16.2%

Group

Revenue of $2,224 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 represented an increase of 13% at actual exchange rates and, at constant currency, increased by 5% compared with the same period last year. The increase in revenue was attributable to $154 million favorable currency translation effects, 3% volume/mix growth and the pass through of increased input costs. First quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $348 million increased by 9% at actual exchange rates, compared with the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased by 1%, with growth in three of our four divisions partly offset by a decline in Glass Packaging North America.

Metal Packaging Europe

Revenue increased by 21%, to $885 million in the three-month period ended March 31, 2018, compared with the same period last year. Growth reflected favorable currency translation effects of $106 million and 6% organic growth, principally from favorable volume/mix effects and the pass through of higher input costs. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of $134 million increased by 6% at constant currency compared with the same period last year, reflecting cost savings and synergy delivery partly offset by higher input costs.

Metal Packaging Americas

Revenue increased by 23% to $529 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared with the same period last year. The increase was due mainly to favorable volume/mix effects and the pass through of higher input costs. Adjusted EBITDA increased by $15 million, or 31% to $63 million, compared with the same period last year. Growth primarily reflected higher volume/mix effects, synergy realization and cost reductions, partly offset by higher input costs.

Glass Packaging Europe

Revenue increased by 17% to $397 million in the three-month period ended March 31, 2018, compared with the same period last year, benefitting from higher volume/mix effects and favorable currency translation effects of $48 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased by 18% to $80 million, compared with the same period last year, as a result of cost savings and favorable currency translation effects of $9 million.

Glass Packaging North America

Revenue decreased by 10% to $413 million in the first quarter, compared with the same period last year principally reflecting lower volumes. Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 22% to $71 million in the first quarter, compared with the same period in 2017 as a result of lower volumes and higher freight and other operating costs compared with the same period last year.

Earnings Webcast and Conference Call Details

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE: ARD) will hold its first quarter 2018 earnings webcast and conference call for investors at 3 p.m. BST (10 a.m. ET) on April 26, 2018.

http://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1641811-1/5A7D879B23B597155888ED29ED385496?partnerref=rss-events

United States callers: 1866 928 7517
International callers: +44 20 3139 4830

Participant pin code: 43871149#

Supplemental slides to accompany this release are available on our website at http://www.ardaghgroup.com/investors.

First quarter results for ARD Finance S.A., issuer of the Senior Secured Toggle Notes due 2023, are available at http://www.ardholdings-sa.com/.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh is a global leader in metal and glass packaging solutions, producing packaging for most of the world's leading food, beverage and consumer brands. It operates 108 facilities in 22 countries, employing approximately 23,300 people and has global sales of approximately $8.6 billion.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release may contain certain consolidated financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, working capital, net debt, Adjusted profit/(loss), Adjusted earnings/(loss) per share, and ratios relating thereto that are not calculated in accordance with IFRS or US GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may be considered in addition to GAAP financial information, but should not be used as substitutes for the corresponding GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures used by Ardagh may differ from, and not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Consolidated Interim Income Statement

















Unaudited

Unaudited, re-presented (i)


Three months ended March 31, 2018

Three months ended March 31, 2017


Before





Before






exceptional

Exceptional



exceptional

Exceptional




items

Items

Total

items

Items

Total


$m

$m

$m

$m

$m

$m















Revenue

2,224



2,224

1,960



1,960

Cost of sales

(1,872)

(48)

(1,920)

(1,631)



(1,631)

Gross profit/(loss)

352

(48)

304

329



329

Sales, general and administration expenses

(118)

(6)

(124)

(106)

(14)

(120)

Intangible amortization

(67)



(67)

(67)



(67)

Operating profit/(loss)

167

(54)

113

156

(14)

142

Finance expense

(126)



(126)

(129)

(86)

(215)

Profit/(loss) before tax

41

(54)

(13)

27

(100)

(73)

Income tax (charge)/credit

(14)

12

(2)

(11)

20

9

Profit/(loss) for the period

27

(42)

(15)

16

(80)

(64)















Loss attributable to:













Equity holders





(15)





(64)

Non‑controlling interests











Loss for the period





(15)





(64)















Loss per share:













Basic loss for the period attributable to equity holders





($0.06)





($0.31)



(i)

The consolidated interim income statement for the three months ended March 31, 2017 has been re-presented to reflect the Group's change in presentation currency from euro to U.S. dollar on January 1, 2018.

Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position





Unaudited

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

$m

$m



Re-presented (ii)

Non-current assets


Intangible assets

4,104

4,104

Property, plant and equipment

3,499

3,368

Derivative financial instruments

6

7

Deferred tax assets

212

222

Other non-current assets

25

25

7,846

7,726

Current assets


Inventories

1,335

1,208

Trade and other receivables

1,448

1,269

Contract asset

214

168

Derivative financial instruments


16

Cash and cash equivalents

493

784

3,490

3,445

TOTAL ASSETS

11,336

11,171

Equity attributable to owners of the parent


Issued capital

23

23

Share premium

1,292

1,290

Capital contribution

485

485

Other reserves

(118)

(19)

Retained earnings

(3,136)

(3,139)

(1,454)

(1,360)

Non-controlling interests

1

1

TOTAL EQUITY

(1,453)

(1,359)

Non-current liabilities


Borrowings

8,407

8,306

Employee benefit obligations

955

997

Derivative financial instruments

381

301

Deferred tax liabilities

576

587

Related party borrowings


Provisions

41

44

10,360

10,235

Current liabilities


Borrowings

5

2

Interest payable

115

71

Derivative financial instruments

48

2

Trade and other payables

2,041

1,988

Income tax payable

110

162

Provisions

110

70

2,429

2,295

TOTAL LIABILITIES

12,789

12,530

TOTAL EQUITY and LIABILITIES

11,336

11,171



(ii)

The consolidated statement of financial position at December 31, 2017 has been re-presented to reflect the Group's change in presentation currency from euro to U.S. dollar, the impact of the adoption of IFRS 15 "Revenue with contracts from customers" and the impact of the adoption of IFRS 9 "Financial Instruments".

Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows







Unaudited


Three months ended


March 31


2018

2017


$m

$m




Re-presented (iii)

Cash flows from operating activities



Cash (used in)/generated from operations

(6)

114

Interest paid


(68)

(81)

Income tax paid

(25)

(14)

Net cash (used in)/from operating activities

(99)

19





Cash flows from investing activities



Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(163)

(113)

Purchase of software and other intangibles

(5)

(3)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

2

Net cash used in investing activities

(166)

(116)





Cash flows from financing activities



Dividends paid

(33)

(67)

Finance lease payments

(1)

Repayment of borrowings

(1)

(2,996)

Deferred debt issue costs paid

(1)

(18)

Proceeds from borrowings


3,241

Proceeds from share issuance


333

Early redemption premium paid


(57)

Net cash (outflow)/inflow from financing activities

(36)

436





Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents

(301)

339

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

784

813

Exchange gains on cash and cash equivalents

10

5

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

493

1,157



(iii)

The consolidated interim statement of cashflows for the three months ended March 31, 2017 has been re-presented to reflect the Group's change in presentation currency from euro to U.S. dollar on January 1, 2018.

Financial assets and liabilities

At March 31, 2018, the Group's net debt and available liquidity was as follows:

















Maximum

Final











amount

maturity

Facility




Undrawn

Facility

Currency

drawable

date

type

Amount drawn

amount




Local




Local

$m

$m




currency




currency







m




m



2.750% Senior Secured Notes

EUR

750

15-Mar-24

Bullet

750

924

4.625% Senior Secured Notes

USD

1,000

15-May-23

Bullet

1,000

1,000

4.125% Senior Secured Notes

EUR

440

15-May-23

Bullet

440

542

4.250% Senior Secured Notes

USD

715

15-Sep-22

Bullet

715

715

4.750% Senior Notes

GBP 


400

15-Jul-27

Bullet

400

563

6.000% Senior Notes

USD

1,700

15-Feb-25

Bullet

1,700

1,681

7.250% Senior Notes

USD

1,650

15-May-24

Bullet

1,650

1,650

6.750% Senior Notes

EUR

750

15-May-24

Bullet

750

924

6.000% Senior Notes

USD

440

30-Jun-21

Bullet

440

440

Global Asset Based Loan Facility

USD

813

07-Dec-22

Revolving



813

Finance Lease Obligations


USD/GBP/EUR




Amortizing

39

39

Other borrowings/credit lines

EUR

4

Rolling

Amortizing

3

3

1

Total borrowings / undrawn facilities










8,481

814

Deferred debt issue costs and bond premium










(69)

Net borrowings / undrawn facilities










8,412

814

Cash and cash equivalents










(493)

493

Derivative financial instruments used to
hedge foreign currency and interest rate risk










409

Net debt / available liquidity










8,328

1,307

Reconciliation of loss for the period to Adjusted profit



























Three months ended March 31












2018

2017












$m

$m

Loss for the period










(15)

(64)

Total exceptional items 6










54

100

Tax credit associated with exceptional items












(12)

(20)

Intangible amortization










67

67

Tax credit associated with intangible amortization










(15)

(19)

Adjusted profit for the period










79

64















Weighted average ordinary shares










236.3

208.7















Loss per share ($)










(0.06)

(0.31)















Adjusted earnings per share ($)










0.33

0.31

Reconciliation of loss for the period to Adjusted EBITDA, cash generated from operations, operating cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow




























Three months ended March 31












2018

2017












$m

$m

Loss for the period










(15)

(64)

Income tax charge/(credit)










2

(9)

Net finance expense










126

215

Depreciation and amortization










181

162

Exceptional operating items










54

14

Adjusted EBITDA










348

318

Movement in working capital










(326)

(192)

Acquisition-related, IPO, start-up and other exceptional costs paid










(23)

(9)

Exceptional restructuring paid










(5)

(3)

Cash (used in)/generated from operations










(6)

114

Acquisition-related, IPO, start-up and other exceptional costs paid










23

9

Capital expenditure










(166)

(116)

Operating cash flow










(149)

7

Interest












(68)

(81)

Income tax










(25)

(14)

Adjusted free cash flow










(242)

(88)

1

A reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures can be found at the back of this release.

2

Payable on May 31, 2018 to shareholders of record on May 17, 2018.

3

A reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures can be found at the back of this release.

4

Net debt is comprised of net borrowings and derivative financial instruments used to hedge foreign currency and interest rate risk, net of cash and cash equivalents.

5

Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA includes the impact of the adoption of IFRS 15 from January 1, 2018, of $42 million and $10 million respectively.

6

Total exceptional items for the three months ended March 31, 2018 of $54 million include $34 million restructuring charges in Glass Packaging North America and Metal Packaging Europe, $9 million start-up costs in Glass Packaging North America and Metal Packaging Americas and $5 million asset impairment charges in Metal Packaging Americas. Exceptional items also include $6 million costs directly attributable to the integration of the Beverage Can Business and other transaction related costs.


 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ardagh-group-sa--first-quarter-2018-results-300637139.html

