Ardagh Group S.A. - First Quarter 2018 Results

Paul Coulson, Chairman and Chief Executive, said "Our first quarter results again highlight the benefit of Ardagh's scale and diversity across our two substrates and multiple geographies. The Group delivered Adjusted EBITDA growth of 9% to $348 million on a reported basis and 1% at constant currency. A strong performance in both Metal Packaging divisions and in Glass Packaging Europe more than offset a decline in Glass Packaging North America, where we remain focused on the implementation of our profit improvement initiatives."

Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth of 13% and 9% to $2,224 million and $348 million respectively;

and respectively; Constant currency Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth of 5% and 1% respectively;

Group volume/mix growth of 3%, led by Metal Packaging Americas;

Loss per share $0.06 (2017: loss per share $0.31 );

(2017: loss per share ); Adjusted earnings per share growth of 6% to $0.33 ;

; Quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share, payable on May 31, 2018 ;

per common share, payable on ; Adoption of US dollar reporting from January 1, 2018 ;

; 2018 outlook: Full year guidance remains unchanged. Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA of approximately US$415 million (2017: US$415 million ).

Summary Financial Information













Three months ended March 31



2018

2017



(in $ millions, except EPS, ratios and percentages)









Revenue

2,224

1,960 Loss for the period

(15)

(64) Adjusted profit for the period 3

79

64 Adjusted EBITDA 3

348

318 Adjusted EBITDA margin

15.6%

16.2% Loss per share ($)

(0.06)

(0.31) Adjusted earnings per share ($) 3

0.33

0.31









Cash (used in)/generated from operations

(6)

114 Operating cash flow 3

(149)

7 Adjusted free cash flow 3

(242)

(88)



March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 Net debt 4

8,328

7,825 Cash and available liquidity

1,307

1,598 Net debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA

5.4x

5.2x











Financial Performance Review Bridge of 2017 to 2018 Reported Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended March 31, 2018

























Metal

Packaging

Europe

Metal

Packaging

Americas

Glass

Packaging

Europe

Glass

Packaging

North

America

Group 5



$m

$m

$m

$m

$m Reported revenue 2017

731

431

339

459

1,960 Organic

48

98

10

(46)

110 FX translation

106

—

48

—

154 Reported revenue 2018

885

529

397

413

2,224





























Metal

Packaging

Europe

Metal

Packaging

Americas

Glass

Packaging

Europe

Glass

Packaging

North

America

Group 5



$m

$m

$m

$m

$m Reported Adjusted EBITDA 2017

111

48

68

91

318 Organic

7

15

3

(20)

5 FX translation

16

—

9

—

25 Reported Adjusted EBITDA 2018

134

63

80

71

348





















Reported Adjusted EBITDA 2018 margin

15.1%

11.9%

20.2%

17.2%

15.6% Reported Adjusted EBITDA 2017 margin

15.2%

11.1%

20.1%

19.8%

16.2%

Group

Revenue of $2,224 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 represented an increase of 13% at actual exchange rates and, at constant currency, increased by 5% compared with the same period last year. The increase in revenue was attributable to $154 million favorable currency translation effects, 3% volume/mix growth and the pass through of increased input costs. First quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $348 million increased by 9% at actual exchange rates, compared with the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased by 1%, with growth in three of our four divisions partly offset by a decline in Glass Packaging North America.

Metal Packaging Europe

Revenue increased by 21%, to $885 million in the three-month period ended March 31, 2018, compared with the same period last year. Growth reflected favorable currency translation effects of $106 million and 6% organic growth, principally from favorable volume/mix effects and the pass through of higher input costs. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of $134 million increased by 6% at constant currency compared with the same period last year, reflecting cost savings and synergy delivery partly offset by higher input costs.

Metal Packaging Americas

Revenue increased by 23% to $529 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared with the same period last year. The increase was due mainly to favorable volume/mix effects and the pass through of higher input costs. Adjusted EBITDA increased by $15 million, or 31% to $63 million, compared with the same period last year. Growth primarily reflected higher volume/mix effects, synergy realization and cost reductions, partly offset by higher input costs.

Glass Packaging Europe

Revenue increased by 17% to $397 million in the three-month period ended March 31, 2018, compared with the same period last year, benefitting from higher volume/mix effects and favorable currency translation effects of $48 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased by 18% to $80 million, compared with the same period last year, as a result of cost savings and favorable currency translation effects of $9 million.

Glass Packaging North America

Revenue decreased by 10% to $413 million in the first quarter, compared with the same period last year principally reflecting lower volumes. Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 22% to $71 million in the first quarter, compared with the same period in 2017 as a result of lower volumes and higher freight and other operating costs compared with the same period last year.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh is a global leader in metal and glass packaging solutions, producing packaging for most of the world's leading food, beverage and consumer brands. It operates 108 facilities in 22 countries, employing approximately 23,300 people and has global sales of approximately $8.6 billion.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release may contain certain consolidated financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, working capital, net debt, Adjusted profit/(loss), Adjusted earnings/(loss) per share, and ratios relating thereto that are not calculated in accordance with IFRS or US GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may be considered in addition to GAAP financial information, but should not be used as substitutes for the corresponding GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures used by Ardagh may differ from, and not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements Consolidated Interim Income Statement

































Unaudited

Unaudited, re-presented (i)



Three months ended March 31, 2018

Three months ended March 31, 2017



Before











Before













exceptional

Exceptional







exceptional

Exceptional









items

Items

Total

items

Items

Total



$m

$m

$m

$m

$m

$m





























Revenue

2,224

—



2,224

1,960

—



1,960 Cost of sales

(1,872)

(48)



(1,920)

(1,631)

—



(1,631) Gross profit/(loss)

352

(48)



304

329

—



329 Sales, general and administration expenses

(118)

(6)



(124)

(106)

(14)



(120) Intangible amortization

(67)

—



(67)

(67)

—



(67) Operating profit/(loss)

167

(54)



113

156

(14)



142 Finance expense

(126)

—



(126)

(129)

(86)



(215) Profit/(loss) before tax

41

(54)



(13)

27

(100)



(73) Income tax (charge)/credit

(14)

12



(2)

(11)

20



9 Profit/(loss) for the period

27

(42)



(15)

16

(80)



(64)





























Loss attributable to:



























Equity holders











(15)











(64) Non‑controlling interests











—











— Loss for the period











(15)











(64)





























Loss per share:



























Basic loss for the period attributable to equity holders











($0.06)











($0.31)





(i) The consolidated interim income statement for the three months ended March 31, 2017 has been re-presented to reflect the Group's change in presentation currency from euro to U.S. dollar on January 1, 2018.

Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position









Unaudited

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

$m

$m





Re-presented (ii) Non-current assets





Intangible assets 4,104

4,104 Property, plant and equipment 3,499

3,368 Derivative financial instruments 6

7 Deferred tax assets 212

222 Other non-current assets 25

25

7,846

7,726 Current assets





Inventories 1,335

1,208 Trade and other receivables 1,448

1,269 Contract asset 214

168 Derivative financial instruments —

16 Cash and cash equivalents 493

784

3,490

3,445 TOTAL ASSETS 11,336

11,171 Equity attributable to owners of the parent





Issued capital 23

23 Share premium 1,292

1,290 Capital contribution 485

485 Other reserves (118)

(19) Retained earnings (3,136)

(3,139)

(1,454)

(1,360) Non-controlling interests 1

1 TOTAL EQUITY (1,453)

(1,359) Non-current liabilities





Borrowings 8,407

8,306 Employee benefit obligations 955

997 Derivative financial instruments 381

301 Deferred tax liabilities 576

587 Related party borrowings —

— Provisions 41

44

10,360

10,235 Current liabilities





Borrowings 5

2 Interest payable 115

71 Derivative financial instruments 48

2 Trade and other payables 2,041

1,988 Income tax payable 110

162 Provisions 110

70

2,429

2,295 TOTAL LIABILITIES 12,789

12,530 TOTAL EQUITY and LIABILITIES 11,336

11,171





(ii) The consolidated statement of financial position at December 31, 2017 has been re-presented to reflect the Group's change in presentation currency from euro to U.S. dollar, the impact of the adoption of IFRS 15 "Revenue with contracts from customers" and the impact of the adoption of IFRS 9 "Financial Instruments".

Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows













Unaudited



Three months ended



March 31



2018

2017



$m

$m







Re-presented (iii) Cash flows from operating activities







Cash (used in)/generated from operations

(6)

114 Interest paid

(68)

(81) Income tax paid

(25)

(14) Net cash (used in)/from operating activities

(99)

19









Cash flows from investing activities







Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(163)

(113) Purchase of software and other intangibles

(5)

(3) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

2

— Net cash used in investing activities

(166)

(116)









Cash flows from financing activities







Dividends paid

(33)

(67) Finance lease payments

(1)

— Repayment of borrowings

(1)

(2,996) Deferred debt issue costs paid

(1)

(18) Proceeds from borrowings

—

3,241 Proceeds from share issuance

—

333 Early redemption premium paid

—

(57) Net cash (outflow)/inflow from financing activities

(36)

436









Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents

(301)

339 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

784

813 Exchange gains on cash and cash equivalents

10

5 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

493

1,157





(iii) The consolidated interim statement of cashflows for the three months ended March 31, 2017 has been re-presented to reflect the Group's change in presentation currency from euro to U.S. dollar on January 1, 2018.

Financial assets and liabilities

At March 31, 2018, the Group's net debt and available liquidity was as follows:







































Maximum

Final























amount

maturity

Facility









Undrawn Facility

Currency

drawable

date

type

Amount drawn

amount







Local









Local

$m

$m







currency









currency















m









m







2.750% Senior Secured Notes

EUR

750

15-Mar-24

Bullet

750

924

— 4.625% Senior Secured Notes

USD

1,000

15-May-23

Bullet

1,000

1,000

— 4.125% Senior Secured Notes

EUR

440

15-May-23

Bullet

440

542

— 4.250% Senior Secured Notes

USD

715

15-Sep-22

Bullet

715

715

— 4.750% Senior Notes

GBP

400

15-Jul-27

Bullet

400

563

— 6.000% Senior Notes

USD

1,700

15-Feb-25

Bullet

1,700

1,681

— 7.250% Senior Notes

USD

1,650

15-May-24

Bullet

1,650

1,650

— 6.750% Senior Notes

EUR

750

15-May-24

Bullet

750

924

— 6.000% Senior Notes

USD

440

30-Jun-21

Bullet

440

440

— Global Asset Based Loan Facility

USD

813

07-Dec-22

Revolving

–

—

813 Finance Lease Obligations

USD/GBP/EUR









Amortizing

39

39

— Other borrowings/credit lines

EUR

4

Rolling

Amortizing

3

3

1 Total borrowings / undrawn facilities





















8,481

814 Deferred debt issue costs and bond premium





















(69)

— Net borrowings / undrawn facilities





















8,412

814 Cash and cash equivalents





















(493)

493 Derivative financial instruments used to

hedge foreign currency and interest rate risk





















409

— Net debt / available liquidity





















8,328

1,307

Reconciliation of loss for the period to Adjusted profit





















































Three months ended March 31























2018

2017























$m

$m Loss for the period





















(15)

(64) Total exceptional items 6





















54

100 Tax credit associated with exceptional items





















(12)

(20) Intangible amortization





















67

67 Tax credit associated with intangible amortization





















(15)

(19) Adjusted profit for the period





















79

64





























Weighted average ordinary shares





















236.3

208.7





























Loss per share ($)





















(0.06)

(0.31)





























Adjusted earnings per share ($)





















0.33

0.31

Reconciliation of loss for the period to Adjusted EBITDA, cash generated from operations, operating cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow





















































Three months ended March 31























2018

2017























$m

$m Loss for the period





















(15)

(64) Income tax charge/(credit)





















2

(9) Net finance expense





















126

215 Depreciation and amortization





















181

162 Exceptional operating items





















54

14 Adjusted EBITDA





















348

318 Movement in working capital





















(326)

(192) Acquisition-related, IPO, start-up and other exceptional costs paid





















(23)

(9) Exceptional restructuring paid





















(5)

(3) Cash (used in)/generated from operations





















(6)

114 Acquisition-related, IPO, start-up and other exceptional costs paid





















23

9 Capital expenditure





















(166)

(116) Operating cash flow





















(149)

7 Interest





















(68)

(81) Income tax





















(25)

(14) Adjusted free cash flow





















(242)

(88)

1 A reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures can be found at the back of this release. 2 Payable on May 31, 2018 to shareholders of record on May 17, 2018. 3 A reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures can be found at the back of this release. 4 Net debt is comprised of net borrowings and derivative financial instruments used to hedge foreign currency and interest rate risk, net of cash and cash equivalents. 5 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA includes the impact of the adoption of IFRS 15 from January 1, 2018, of $42 million and $10 million respectively. 6 Total exceptional items for the three months ended March 31, 2018 of $54 million include $34 million restructuring charges in Glass Packaging North America and Metal Packaging Europe, $9 million start-up costs in Glass Packaging North America and Metal Packaging Americas and $5 million asset impairment charges in Metal Packaging Americas. Exceptional items also include $6 million costs directly attributable to the integration of the Beverage Can Business and other transaction related costs.

