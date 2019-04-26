Ardagh Group S.A. - First Quarter 2019 Results

LUXEMBOURG, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE: ARD) today announced its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.









March 31, 2019

March 31, 2018

Change

Change CCY


($m except per share data)



Revenue

2,220

2,224

-

4%

Adjusted EBITDA 1

363

348

4%

9%

Adjusted earnings per share ($) 1

0.35

0.33

6%

9%

Profit/(loss) for the period

13

(15)



Earnings/(loss) per share ($)

0.06

(0.06)



Adjusted free cash flow 1

(213)

(242)












Dividend per share declared 2

0.14

0.14



Paul Coulson, Chairman and Chief Executive, said "Our first quarter performance was good, with growth in volumes, earnings and cash generation. Demand for our sustainable packaging solutions is generally strong and we grew volume in both our Americas and European metal packaging divisions notably in beverage cans, as well as in glass packaging in Europe."  

  • Revenue of $2,220 million increased by 4% on a constant currency basis;
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $363 million, increased by 9% at constant currency and by 4% at actual exchange rates;
  • Adjusted earnings per share growth of 6% to $0.35 (2018: $0.33);
  • Earnings per share of $0.06 (2018: loss per share: $0.06);
  • Group volume/mix growth of 2% for the quarter;
  • Metal Packaging growth led by global beverage can volume growth of 6%, with food & specialty modestly ahead in Europe;
  • Glass Packaging Europe delivered further growth, with a moderating decline in Glass Packaging North America;
  • Capital expenditure of $194 million, enhanced by spending on short payback projects;
  • Full year 2019 outlook unchanged, with second quarter 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $390-$400 million.   

Summary Financial Information





Three months ended March 31,


2019

2018


(in $ millions, except EPS, ratios and percentages)

Revenue

2,220

2,224

Profit/(loss) for the period

13

(15)

Adjusted profit for the period 3

83

79

Adjusted EBITDA 3

363

348

Adjusted EBITDA margin

16.4%

15.6%

Earnings/(loss) per share ($)

0.06

(0.06)

Adjusted earnings per share ($) 3

0.35

0.33





Cash generated from/(used in) operations

90

(6)

Operating cash flow 3

(116)

(149)

Adjusted free cash flow 3

(213)

(242)







At March 31,

At December 31,


2019

2018


$m

$m

Net debt 4

8,077

7,462

Cash and available liquidity

956

1,170

Net debt to LTM Pro Forma EBITDA *

5.2x

N/A

Supplemental Pro Forma Non-GAAP Information

* Net debt to LTM Pro Forma EBITDA has been presented as Supplemental Pro Forma Non-GAAP information in order to reflect the impact of IFRS 16, Leases, following its adoption effective January 1, 2019, for the nine months ended December 31, 2018. The LTM Adjusted EBITDA on a reported basis, excluding the effects of IFRS 16 for the nine months ended December 31, 2018 was $1,493 million and the corresponding net debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA was 5.4x (December 31, 2018: 5.0x).

Financial Performance Review

Bridge of 2018 to 2019 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended March 31, 2019













Metal
Packaging
Europe

Metal
Packaging
Americas

Glass
Packaging
Europe

Glass
Packaging
North
America

Group


$m

$m

$m

$m

$m

Revenue 2018

885

529

397

413

2,224

Organic

43

10

21

3

77

FX translation

(55)


(26)


(81)

Revenue 2019

873

539

392

416

2,220













Metal
Packaging
Europe

Metal
Packaging
Americas

Glass
Packaging
Europe

Glass
Packaging
North
America

Group


$m

$m

$m

$m

$m

Adjusted EBITDA 2018

134

63

80

71

348

Organic

7

1

6

(8)

6

IFRS 16


9

2

4

8

23

FX translation

(9)


(5)


(14)

Adjusted EBITDA 2019

141

66

85

71

363











Adjusted EBITDA 2019 margin

16.2%

12.2%

21.7%

17.1%

16.4%

Adjusted EBITDA 2018 margin

15.1%

11.9%

20.2%

17.2%

15.6%

Group

Revenue of $2,220 million in the three-month period ended March 31, 2019 was broadly in line with the prior year. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased by 4%, or $77 million, mainly due to increased volume/mix effects of 2% and the pass through of increased input costs.

First quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $363 million increased by 4% at actual exchange rates, compared with the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased by 9%, reflecting the impact of IFRS 16 of $23 million and a pension credit in Metal Packaging Europe.

Metal Packaging Europe

Revenue of $873 million decreased by 1% in the three-month period ended March 31, 2019, compared with the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased by 5%, due mainly to volume/mix growth and the pass through of higher input costs. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of $141 million increased by 13% at constant currency, compared with the same period last year. Growth principally reflected favorable volume/mix effects, a pension credit of approximately $15 million and the impact of IFRS 16 of $9 million, partly offset by higher input costs.

Metal Packaging Americas

Revenue increased by 2% to $539 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared with the same period last year, principally due to the pass through of higher input costs. Adjusted EBITDA of $66 million increased by 5% compared with the prior year, reflecting the pass through of higher input and other operating costs and the favorable impact of IFRS 16 of $2 million, partly offset by unfavorable volume/mix effects.

Glass Packaging Europe

Revenue of $392 million decreased by 1% at actual exchange rates and increased by 6% at constant exchange rates, in the three-month period ended March 31, 2019, compared with the same period last year. Revenue growth principally reflected the pass through of higher input costs and favorable volume/mix effects. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of $85 million increased by 13% at constant exchange rates, compared with the same period last year, mainly due to favorable volume/mix effects, higher selling prices and the impact of IFRS 16 of $4 million, partly offset by higher input costs.

Glass Packaging North America

Revenue increased by 1% to $416 million in the first quarter, compared with the same period last year, principally reflecting the pass through of higher input costs, partly offset by unfavorable volume/mix effects. Adjusted EBITDA of $71 million in the first quarter was in line with the same period in 2018, as the impact of IFRS 16 of $8 million and higher selling prices were offset by higher input and other operating costs.

Earnings Webcast and Conference Call Details

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE: ARD) will hold its first quarter 2019 earnings webcast and conference call for investors at 3 p.m. BST (10 a.m. ET) on April 26, 2019. Please use the following webcast link to register for this call:

Webcast registration and access:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1971146-1/F2C981FD34970249E0ED886509D96BCF

Conference call dial in:

United States: +1855 85 70686
International: +44 33 3300 0804

Participant pin code: 24379409#

Slides and quarterly report

Supplemental slides to accompany this release are available at http://www.ardaghgroup.com/investors.

First quarter results for ARD Finance S.A., issuer of the Senior Secured Toggle Notes due 2023, are available at http://www.ardholdings-sa.com/.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable, metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates more than 100 metal and glass production facilities in 22 countries across five continents, employing over 23,000 people with sales of $9bn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures 

This press release may contain certain consolidated financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, LTM Pro Forma EBITDA, working capital, operating cash flow, Adjusted free cash flow, net debt, Adjusted profit/(loss), Adjusted earnings/(loss) per share, and ratios relating thereto that are not calculated in accordance with IFRS or US GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may be considered in addition to GAAP financial information, but should not be used as substitutes for the corresponding GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures used by Ardagh may differ from, and not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Consolidated Interim Income Statement

















Unaudited

Unaudited


Three months ended March 31, 2019

Three months ended March 31, 2018


Before





Before






exceptional

Exceptional



exceptional

Exceptional




items

Items

Total

items

Items

Total


$m

$m

$m

$m

$m

$m

Revenue

2,220



2,220

2,224



2,224

Cost of sales

(1,869)

(11)

(1,880)

(1,872)

(48)

(1,920)

Gross profit/(loss)

351

(11)

340

352

(48)

304

Sales, general and administration expenses

(116)

(2)

(118)

(118)

(6)

(124)

Intangible amortization

(65)



(65)

(67)



(67)

Operating profit/(loss)

170

(13)

157

167

(54)

113

Net finance expense

(135)



(135)

(126)



(126)

Profit/(loss) before tax

35

(13)

22

41

(54)

(13)

Income tax (charge)/credit

(12)

3

(9)

(14)

12

(2)

Profit/(loss) for the period

23

(10)

13

27

(42)

(15)















Profit/(loss) attributable to:













Equity holders





13





(15)

Non-controlling interests











Profit/(loss) for the period





13





(15)















Profit/(loss) per share:













Basic profit/(loss) per share attributable to equity holders





$0.06





($0.06)

Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position





Unaudited

Audited

At March 31,

At December 31,

2019

2018

$m

$m




Non-current assets


Intangible assets

3,518

3,601

Property, plant and equipment

3,728

3,388

Derivative financial instruments

18

11

Deferred tax assets

274

254

Other non-current assets

24

24

7,562

7,278

Current assets


Inventories

1,381

1,284

Trade and other receivables

1,200

1,053

Contract asset

193

160

Derivative financial instruments

12

9

Cash and cash equivalents

416

530

3,202

3,036

TOTAL ASSETS

10,764

10,314




Equity attributable to owners of the parent


Issued capital

23

23

Share premium

1,292

1,292

Capital contribution

485

485

Other reserves

73

45

Retained earnings

(3,452)

(3,355)

(1,579)

(1,510)

Non-controlling interests

1

1

TOTAL EQUITY

(1,578)

(1,509)

Non-current liabilities


Borrowings

7,713

7,729

Lease obligations

356

32

Employee benefit obligations

976

957

Derivative financial instruments

80

107

Deferred tax liabilities

538

543

Provisions

36

38

9,699

9,406

Current liabilities


Borrowings

283

114

Lease obligations

76

4

Interest payable

105

81

Derivative financial instruments

12

38

Trade and other payables

1,970

1,983

Income tax payable

109

114

Provisions

88

83

2,643

2,417

TOTAL LIABILITIES

12,342

11,823

TOTAL EQUITY and LIABILITIES

10,764

10,314

Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows







Unaudited


Three months ended March 31,


2019

2018


$m

$m

Cash flows from operating activities



Cash generated from/(used in) operations

90

(6)

Interest paid


(81)

(68)

Income tax paid

(16)

(25)

Net cash used in operating activities

(7)

(99)





Cash flows from investing activities



Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(185)

(163)

Purchase of software and other intangibles

(9)

(5)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment


2

Net cash used in investing activities

(194)

(166)





Cash flows from financing activities



Repayment of borrowings

(2)

(1)

Proceeds from borrowings

170

Dividends paid

(33)

(33)

Consideration paid on extinguishment of derivative financial instruments

(14)

Deferred debt issue costs paid

(2)

(1)

Lease payments

(21)

(1)

Net cash inflow/(outflow) from financing activities

98

(36)





Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(103)

(301)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

530

784

Exchange (losses)/gains on cash and cash equivalents

(11)

10

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

416

493

Financial assets and liabilities

At March 31, 2019, the Group's net debt and available liquidity was as follows:



















Maximum

Final











amount

maturity

Facility




Undrawn

Facility

Currency

drawable

date

type

Amount drawn

amount




Local




Local

$m

$m




currency




currency







m




m



2.750% Senior Secured Notes

EUR

750

15-Mar-24

Bullet

750

843

4.625% Senior Secured Notes

USD

1,000

15-May-23

Bullet

1,000

1,000

4.125% Senior Secured Notes

EUR

440

15-May-23

Bullet

440

494

4.250% Senior Secured Notes 

USD

715

15-Sep-22

Bullet

715

715

4.750% Senior Notes

GBP 


400

15-Jul-27

Bullet

400

524

6.000% Senior Notes

USD

1,700

15-Feb-25

Bullet

1,700

1,695

7.250% Senior Notes

USD

1,650

15-May-24

Bullet

1,650

1,650

6.750% Senior Notes

EUR

750

15-May-24

Bullet

750

843

Global Asset Based Loan Facility

USD

809

07-Dec-22

Revolving

270

270

539

Lease Obligations

USD/GBP/EUR




Amortizing


432

Other borrowings/credit lines

EUR/USD


Rolling

Amortizing


13

1

Total borrowings / undrawn facilities










8,479

540

Deferred debt issue costs and bond premium










(51)

Net borrowings / undrawn facilities










8,428

540

Cash and cash equivalents










(416)

416

Derivative financial instruments used to
hedge foreign currency and interest rate risk










65

Net debt / available liquidity










8,077

956

Reconciliation of profit/(loss) for the period to Adjusted profit







Three months ended March 31,


2019

2018


$m

$m

Profit/(loss) for the period

13

(15)

Total exceptional items 5

13

54

Tax credit associated with exceptional items


(3)

(12)

Intangible amortization

65

67

Tax credit associated with intangible amortization

(14)

(15)

Loss on derivative financial instruments

9

Adjusted profit for the period

83

79





Weighted average common shares

236.3

236.3





Earnings/(loss) per share ($)

0.06

(0.06)





Adjusted earnings per share ($)

0.35

0.33

Reconciliation of profit/(loss) for the period to Adjusted EBITDA, cash generated from /
(used in) operations, operating cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow








Three months ended March 31,


2019

2018


$m

$m

Profit/(loss) for the period

13

(15)

Income tax charge

9

2

Net finance expense

135

126

Depreciation and amortization

193

181

Exceptional operating items

13

54

Adjusted EBITDA

363

348

Movement in working capital

(262)

(326)

Transaction-related, start-up and other exceptional costs paid

(7)

(23)

Exceptional restructuring paid

(4)

(5)

Cash generated from/(used in) operations

90

(6)

Transaction-related, start-up and other exceptional costs paid

7

23

Capital expenditure 6

(194)

(166)

Lease payments due to the adoption of IFRS 16

(19)

Operating cash flow

(116)

(149)

Interest

(81)

(68)

Income tax paid

(16)

(25)

Adjusted free cash flow

(213)

(242)

1. A reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures can be found at the back of this release.

2. Payable on May 31, 2019 to shareholders of record on May 17, 2019.

3. A reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures can be found at the back of this release.

4. Net debt is comprised of net borrowings and derivative financial instruments used to hedge foreign currency and interest rate risk, net of cash and cash equivalents. Net borrowings at March 31, 2019 includes the impact of IFRS 16 leases.

5. Total exceptional items before tax for the three months ended March 31, 2019 of $13 million include $11 million related to the Group's capacity realignment programs comprising restructuring costs ($8 million), property, plant and equipment impairment charges ($2 million) and start-up related costs ($1 million). These costs were incurred in Glass Packaging North America ($8 million) and Metal Packaging Europe ($3 million). Total exceptional items for the three months ended March 31, 2019 also include $2 million integration and transaction-related costs.

6. Capital expenditure for the three months ended March 31, 2019, includes $32 million, relating to spend on short payback projects.

SOURCE Ardagh Group S.A.

