Ardagh Group S.A. - First Quarter 2019 Results

LUXEMBOURG, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE: ARD) today announced its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.























March 31, 2019

March 31, 2018

Change

Change CCY



($m except per share data)







Revenue

2,220

2,224

-

4% Adjusted EBITDA 1

363

348

4%

9% Adjusted earnings per share ($) 1

0.35

0.33

6%

9% Profit/(loss) for the period

13

(15)







Earnings/(loss) per share ($)

0.06

(0.06)







Adjusted free cash flow 1

(213)

(242)

























Dividend per share declared 2

0.14

0.14









Paul Coulson, Chairman and Chief Executive, said "Our first quarter performance was good, with growth in volumes, earnings and cash generation. Demand for our sustainable packaging solutions is generally strong and we grew volume in both our Americas and European metal packaging divisions notably in beverage cans, as well as in glass packaging in Europe."

Revenue of $2,220 million increased by 4% on a constant currency basis;

increased by 4% on a constant currency basis; Adjusted EBITDA of $363 million , increased by 9% at constant currency and by 4% at actual exchange rates;

, increased by 9% at constant currency and by 4% at actual exchange rates; Adjusted earnings per share growth of 6% to $0.35 (2018: $0.33 );

(2018: ); Earnings per share of $0.06 (2018: loss per share: $0.06 );

(2018: loss per share: ); Group volume/mix growth of 2% for the quarter;

Metal Packaging growth led by global beverage can volume growth of 6%, with food & specialty modestly ahead in Europe ;

; Glass Packaging Europe delivered further growth, with a moderating decline in Glass Packaging North America;

Capital expenditure of $194 million , enhanced by spending on short payback projects;

, enhanced by spending on short payback projects; Full year 2019 outlook unchanged, with second quarter 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $390 - $400 million .

Summary Financial Information















Three months ended March 31,



2019

2018



(in $ millions, except EPS, ratios and percentages) Revenue

2,220

2,224 Profit/(loss) for the period

13

(15) Adjusted profit for the period 3

83

79 Adjusted EBITDA 3

363

348 Adjusted EBITDA margin

16.4%

15.6% Earnings/(loss) per share ($)

0.06

(0.06) Adjusted earnings per share ($) 3

0.35

0.33









Cash generated from/(used in) operations

90

(6) Operating cash flow 3

(116)

(149) Adjusted free cash flow 3

(213)

(242)













At March 31,

At December 31,



2019

2018



$m

$m Net debt 4

8,077

7,462 Cash and available liquidity

956

1,170 Net debt to LTM Pro Forma EBITDA *

5.2x

N/A

Supplemental Pro Forma Non-GAAP Information



* Net debt to LTM Pro Forma EBITDA has been presented as Supplemental Pro Forma Non-GAAP information in order to reflect the impact of IFRS 16, Leases, following its adoption effective January 1, 2019, for the nine months ended December 31, 2018. The LTM Adjusted EBITDA on a reported basis, excluding the effects of IFRS 16 for the nine months ended December 31, 2018 was $1,493 million and the corresponding net debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA was 5.4x (December 31, 2018: 5.0x).

Financial Performance Review Bridge of 2018 to 2019 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended March 31, 2019

























Metal

Packaging

Europe

Metal

Packaging

Americas

Glass

Packaging

Europe

Glass

Packaging

North

America

Group



$m

$m

$m

$m

$m Revenue 2018

885

529

397

413

2,224 Organic

43

10

21

3

77 FX translation

(55)

—

(26)

—

(81) Revenue 2019

873

539

392

416

2,220

























Metal

Packaging

Europe

Metal

Packaging

Americas

Glass

Packaging

Europe

Glass

Packaging

North

America

Group



$m

$m

$m

$m

$m Adjusted EBITDA 2018

134

63

80

71

348 Organic

7

1

6

(8)

6 IFRS 16

9

2

4

8

23 FX translation

(9)

—

(5)

—

(14) Adjusted EBITDA 2019

141

66

85

71

363





















Adjusted EBITDA 2019 margin

16.2%

12.2%

21.7%

17.1%

16.4% Adjusted EBITDA 2018 margin

15.1%

11.9%

20.2%

17.2%

15.6%

Group

Revenue of $2,220 million in the three-month period ended March 31, 2019 was broadly in line with the prior year. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased by 4%, or $77 million, mainly due to increased volume/mix effects of 2% and the pass through of increased input costs.

First quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $363 million increased by 4% at actual exchange rates, compared with the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased by 9%, reflecting the impact of IFRS 16 of $23 million and a pension credit in Metal Packaging Europe.

Metal Packaging Europe

Revenue of $873 million decreased by 1% in the three-month period ended March 31, 2019, compared with the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased by 5%, due mainly to volume/mix growth and the pass through of higher input costs. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of $141 million increased by 13% at constant currency, compared with the same period last year. Growth principally reflected favorable volume/mix effects, a pension credit of approximately $15 million and the impact of IFRS 16 of $9 million, partly offset by higher input costs.

Metal Packaging Americas

Revenue increased by 2% to $539 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared with the same period last year, principally due to the pass through of higher input costs. Adjusted EBITDA of $66 million increased by 5% compared with the prior year, reflecting the pass through of higher input and other operating costs and the favorable impact of IFRS 16 of $2 million, partly offset by unfavorable volume/mix effects.

Glass Packaging Europe

Revenue of $392 million decreased by 1% at actual exchange rates and increased by 6% at constant exchange rates, in the three-month period ended March 31, 2019, compared with the same period last year. Revenue growth principally reflected the pass through of higher input costs and favorable volume/mix effects. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of $85 million increased by 13% at constant exchange rates, compared with the same period last year, mainly due to favorable volume/mix effects, higher selling prices and the impact of IFRS 16 of $4 million, partly offset by higher input costs.

Glass Packaging North America

Revenue increased by 1% to $416 million in the first quarter, compared with the same period last year, principally reflecting the pass through of higher input costs, partly offset by unfavorable volume/mix effects. Adjusted EBITDA of $71 million in the first quarter was in line with the same period in 2018, as the impact of IFRS 16 of $8 million and higher selling prices were offset by higher input and other operating costs.



Earnings Webcast and Conference Call Details

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE: ARD) will hold its first quarter 2019 earnings webcast and conference call for investors at 3 p.m. BST (10 a.m. ET) on April 26, 2019. Please use the following webcast link to register for this call:

Webcast registration and access:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1971146-1/F2C981FD34970249E0ED886509D96BCF

Conference call dial in:

United States: +1855 85 70686

International: +44 33 3300 0804

Participant pin code: 24379409#

Slides and quarterly report

Supplemental slides to accompany this release are available at http://www.ardaghgroup.com/investors.

First quarter results for ARD Finance S.A., issuer of the Senior Secured Toggle Notes due 2023, are available at http://www.ardholdings-sa.com/.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable, metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates more than 100 metal and glass production facilities in 22 countries across five continents, employing over 23,000 people with sales of $9bn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release may contain certain consolidated financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, LTM Pro Forma EBITDA, working capital, operating cash flow, Adjusted free cash flow, net debt, Adjusted profit/(loss), Adjusted earnings/(loss) per share, and ratios relating thereto that are not calculated in accordance with IFRS or US GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may be considered in addition to GAAP financial information, but should not be used as substitutes for the corresponding GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures used by Ardagh may differ from, and not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements Consolidated Interim Income Statement

































Unaudited

Unaudited



Three months ended March 31, 2019

Three months ended March 31, 2018



Before











Before













exceptional

Exceptional







exceptional

Exceptional









items

Items

Total

items

Items

Total



$m

$m

$m

$m

$m

$m Revenue

2,220

—



2,220

2,224

—



2,224 Cost of sales

(1,869)

(11)



(1,880)

(1,872)

(48)



(1,920) Gross profit/(loss)

351

(11)



340

352

(48)



304 Sales, general and administration expenses

(116)

(2)



(118)

(118)

(6)



(124) Intangible amortization

(65)

—



(65)

(67)

—



(67) Operating profit/(loss)

170

(13)



157

167

(54)



113 Net finance expense

(135)

—



(135)

(126)

—



(126) Profit/(loss) before tax

35

(13)



22

41

(54)



(13) Income tax (charge)/credit

(12)

3



(9)

(14)

12



(2) Profit/(loss) for the period

23

(10)



13

27

(42)



(15)





























Profit/(loss) attributable to:



























Equity holders











13











(15) Non-controlling interests











—











— Profit/(loss) for the period











13











(15)





























Profit/(loss) per share:



























Basic profit/(loss) per share attributable to equity holders











$0.06











($0.06)

Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position









Unaudited

Audited

At March 31,

At December 31,

2019

2018

$m

$m







Non-current assets





Intangible assets 3,518

3,601 Property, plant and equipment 3,728

3,388 Derivative financial instruments 18

11 Deferred tax assets 274

254 Other non-current assets 24

24

7,562

7,278 Current assets





Inventories 1,381

1,284 Trade and other receivables 1,200

1,053 Contract asset 193

160 Derivative financial instruments 12

9 Cash and cash equivalents 416

530

3,202

3,036 TOTAL ASSETS 10,764

10,314







Equity attributable to owners of the parent





Issued capital 23

23 Share premium 1,292

1,292 Capital contribution 485

485 Other reserves 73

45 Retained earnings (3,452)

(3,355)

(1,579)

(1,510) Non-controlling interests 1

1 TOTAL EQUITY (1,578)

(1,509) Non-current liabilities





Borrowings 7,713

7,729 Lease obligations 356

32 Employee benefit obligations 976

957 Derivative financial instruments 80

107 Deferred tax liabilities 538

543 Provisions 36

38

9,699

9,406 Current liabilities





Borrowings 283

114 Lease obligations 76

4 Interest payable 105

81 Derivative financial instruments 12

38 Trade and other payables 1,970

1,983 Income tax payable 109

114 Provisions 88

83

2,643

2,417 TOTAL LIABILITIES 12,342

11,823 TOTAL EQUITY and LIABILITIES 10,764

10,314

Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows













Unaudited



Three months ended March 31,



2019

2018



$m

$m Cash flows from operating activities







Cash generated from/(used in) operations

90

(6) Interest paid

(81)

(68) Income tax paid

(16)

(25) Net cash used in operating activities

(7)

(99)









Cash flows from investing activities







Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(185)

(163) Purchase of software and other intangibles

(9)

(5) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

—

2 Net cash used in investing activities

(194)

(166)









Cash flows from financing activities







Repayment of borrowings

(2)

(1) Proceeds from borrowings

170

— Dividends paid

(33)

(33) Consideration paid on extinguishment of derivative financial instruments

(14)

— Deferred debt issue costs paid

(2)

(1) Lease payments

(21)

(1) Net cash inflow/(outflow) from financing activities

98

(36)









Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(103)

(301) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

530

784 Exchange (losses)/gains on cash and cash equivalents

(11)

10 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

416

493

Financial assets and liabilities

At March 31, 2019, the Group's net debt and available liquidity was as follows:





































Maximum

Final























amount

maturity

Facility









Undrawn Facility

Currency

drawable

date

type

Amount drawn

amount







Local









Local

$m

$m







currency









currency















m









m







2.750% Senior Secured Notes

EUR

750

15-Mar-24

Bullet

750

843

— 4.625% Senior Secured Notes

USD

1,000

15-May-23

Bullet

1,000

1,000

— 4.125% Senior Secured Notes

EUR

440

15-May-23

Bullet

440

494

— 4.250% Senior Secured Notes

USD

715

15-Sep-22

Bullet

715

715

— 4.750% Senior Notes

GBP

400

15-Jul-27

Bullet

400

524

— 6.000% Senior Notes

USD

1,700

15-Feb-25

Bullet

1,700

1,695

— 7.250% Senior Notes

USD

1,650

15-May-24

Bullet

1,650

1,650

— 6.750% Senior Notes

EUR

750

15-May-24

Bullet

750

843

— Global Asset Based Loan Facility

USD

809

07-Dec-22

Revolving

270

270

539 Lease Obligations

USD/GBP/EUR









Amortizing





432

— Other borrowings/credit lines

EUR/USD





Rolling

Amortizing





13

1 Total borrowings / undrawn facilities





















8,479

540 Deferred debt issue costs and bond premium





















(51)

— Net borrowings / undrawn facilities





















8,428

540 Cash and cash equivalents





















(416)

416 Derivative financial instruments used to

hedge foreign currency and interest rate risk





















65

— Net debt / available liquidity





















8,077

956

Reconciliation of profit/(loss) for the period to Adjusted profit













Three months ended March 31,



2019

2018



$m

$m Profit/(loss) for the period

13

(15) Total exceptional items 5

13

54 Tax credit associated with exceptional items

(3)

(12) Intangible amortization

65

67 Tax credit associated with intangible amortization

(14)

(15) Loss on derivative financial instruments

9

— Adjusted profit for the period

83

79









Weighted average common shares

236.3

236.3









Earnings/(loss) per share ($)

0.06

(0.06)









Adjusted earnings per share ($)

0.35

0.33

Reconciliation of profit/(loss) for the period to Adjusted EBITDA, cash generated from /

(used in) operations, operating cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow













Three months ended March 31,



2019

2018



$m

$m Profit/(loss) for the period

13

(15) Income tax charge

9

2 Net finance expense

135

126 Depreciation and amortization

193

181 Exceptional operating items

13

54 Adjusted EBITDA

363

348 Movement in working capital

(262)

(326) Transaction-related, start-up and other exceptional costs paid

(7)

(23) Exceptional restructuring paid

(4)

(5) Cash generated from/(used in) operations

90

(6) Transaction-related, start-up and other exceptional costs paid

7

23 Capital expenditure 6

(194)

(166) Lease payments due to the adoption of IFRS 16

(19)

— Operating cash flow

(116)

(149) Interest

(81)

(68) Income tax paid

(16)

(25) Adjusted free cash flow

(213)

(242)

1. A reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures can be found at the back of this release. 2. Payable on May 31, 2019 to shareholders of record on May 17, 2019. 3. A reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures can be found at the back of this release. 4. Net debt is comprised of net borrowings and derivative financial instruments used to hedge foreign currency and interest rate risk, net of cash and cash equivalents. Net borrowings at March 31, 2019 includes the impact of IFRS 16 leases. 5. Total exceptional items before tax for the three months ended March 31, 2019 of $13 million include $11 million related to the Group's capacity realignment programs comprising restructuring costs ($8 million), property, plant and equipment impairment charges ($2 million) and start-up related costs ($1 million). These costs were incurred in Glass Packaging North America ($8 million) and Metal Packaging Europe ($3 million). Total exceptional items for the three months ended March 31, 2019 also include $2 million integration and transaction-related costs. 6. Capital expenditure for the three months ended March 31, 2019, includes $32 million, relating to spend on short payback projects.

SOURCE Ardagh Group S.A.