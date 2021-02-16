Ardagh Group S.A. - Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE: ARD) today announced its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.























December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

Change

Constant

Currency



($'m except per share data)







Full Year















Revenue (1)

6,731

6,660

1%

1% Profit for the year - Group

35

1,458







Earnings per share - Group

0.15

6.17







Adjusted EBITDA (1)

1,155

1,173

(2%)

(2%) Adjusted earnings per share - Group (2)

1.44

1.82

























Fourth Quarter















Revenue (1)

1,703

1,581

8%

5% (Loss)/profit for the period - Group

(27)

1,405







(Loss)/earnings per share - Group

(0.11)

5.94







Adjusted EBITDA (1)

281

267

5%

3% Adjusted earnings per share - Group (2)

0.28

0.39

























Dividend per share declared (3)

0.15

0.14







Net debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA (4)

4.9x

4.5x









Paul Coulson, Chairman and Chief Executive, said: "The Group performed well in the quarter, with strong earnings growth in Metal Beverage Packaging and volume growth in Glass Packaging. The resilience of our businesses, the adaptability of our teams and the outlook for our sustainable products was underlined in 2020. We remain focused on growth and have increased our 2021-2024 Business Growth Investment program from $1.8 billion to $2.1 billion due to additional beverage can opportunities. These highly accretive investments underpin accelerated growth, including a projected doubling in Metal Beverage Packaging Adjusted EBITDA by 2024. We look forward to further strong progress in 2021."

Revenue for the quarter of $1,703 million increased by 5% at constant currency, with Metal Beverage Packaging revenue increasing by 9% at constant currency, reflecting increased shipments, and Glass Packaging revenue increasing by 1%.

increased by 5% at constant currency, with Metal Beverage Packaging revenue increasing by 9% at constant currency, reflecting increased shipments, and Glass Packaging revenue increasing by 1%. Metal Beverage Packaging shipments increased by 7% in the quarter and by 5% for the year. Speciality can volumes increased by 13% for the year.

Glass Packaging shipments increased by 1% in the quarter, with growth in Europe and North America .

and . Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA increased by 5% to $281 million , led by growth of 27% in Metal Beverage Packaging. Glass Packaging Adjusted EBITDA declined, due to lower production, as well as higher direct COVID-19 costs.

, led by growth of 27% in Metal Beverage Packaging. Glass Packaging Adjusted EBITDA declined, due to lower production, as well as higher direct COVID-19 costs. Business Growth Investment program on track in all regions, with new lines in Olive Branch, Mississippi , ramping up, Winston-Salem, North Carolina , expansion under way and new Huron, Ohio , plant under development. 2021-2024 investment program increased to $2.1 billion , due to additional Metal Beverage Packaging growth opportunities.

, ramping up, , expansion under way and new , plant under development. 2021-2024 investment program increased to , due to additional Metal Beverage Packaging growth opportunities. Cash and available liquidity of $1.9 billion at December 2020 ; capital structure significantly enhanced in 2020.

at ; capital structure significantly enhanced in 2020. Sustainability commitments and actions advanced: Adopting Science Based Targets – resulting in our target of a 27% reduction in total carbon emissions by 2030. Leadership Class ratings achieved for Climate Change and Water Management from CDP in 2020.

2021 Guidance: Adjusted EBITDA of $1.28 - $1.30 billion , with end of year reported net leverage of around 5x LTM Adjusted EBITDA.

Financial Performance Review

Bridge of 2019 to 2020 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended December 31, 2020

























Revenue

Metal

Beverage

Packaging

Europe

Metal

Beverage

Packaging

Americas

Glass

Packaging

Europe

Glass

Packaging

North

America

Group



$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m Revenue 2019

341

457

395

388

1,581 Organic

39

38

(1)

6

82 FX translation

18

—

22

—

40 Revenue 2020

398

495

416

394

1,703





















Adjusted EBITDA

Metal

Beverage

Packaging

Europe

Metal

Beverage

Packaging

Americas

Glass

Packaging

Europe

Glass

Packaging

North

America

Group



$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m Adjusted EBITDA 2019

44

66

99

58

267 Organic (5)

6

22

(12)

(9)

7 FX translation

2

—

5

—

7 Adjusted EBITDA 2020

52

88

92

49

281





















2020 margin % (6)

13.1%

17.8%

22.1%

12.4%

16.5% 2019 margin % (6)

12.9%

14.4%

25.1%

14.9%

16.9%



Year ended December 31, 2020





















Revenue

Metal

Beverage

Packaging

Europe

Metal

Beverage

Packaging

Americas

Glass

Packaging

Europe

Glass

Packaging

North

America

Group



$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m Revenue 2019

1,556

1,816

1,613

1,675

6,660 Organic

33

36

10

(35)

44 FX translation

10

—

17

—

27 Revenue 2020

1,599

1,852

1,640

1,640

6,731





















Adjusted EBITDA

Metal

Beverage

Packaging

Europe

Metal

Beverage

Packaging

Americas

Glass

Packaging

Europe

Glass

Packaging

North

America

Group



$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m Adjusted EBITDA 2019

253

250

391

279

1,173 Organic (5)

(5)

46

(27)

(38)

(24) FX translation

1

—

5

—

6 Adjusted EBITDA 2020

249

296

369

241

1,155





















2020 margin % (6)

15.6%

16.0%

22.5%

14.7%

17.2% 2019 margin % (6)

16.3%

13.8%

24.2%

16.7%

17.6%

Group Performance

Full Year

Revenue increased by $71 million, to $6,731 million in 2020, compared with $6,660 million in 2019. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased by 1%, principally due to volume/mix growth in Metal Beverage Packaging and the pass through of increased costs in Glass Packaging Europe. This more than offset lower COVID-19 impacted demand in Glass packaging, particularly in the second quarter, and the pass through of lower input costs in Metal Beverage Packaging. Full year 2020 volume/mix increased by 1% for the Group, with growth of 4% in Metal Beverage Packaging and a reduction of 2% in Glass Packaging.

Adjusted EBITDA of $1,155 million in 2020 was 2% lower than the prior year. This decrease was primarily driven by strong volume/mix growth in Metal Beverage Packaging, more than offset by lower production in Glass Packaging, resulting in unfavorable fixed cost absorption, as well as increased operating costs, including $30 million COVID-19 related direct costs.

Implementation of the Group's 2021-2024 Business Growth Investment program continued to progress well during the quarter, in the Americas and Europe. This program has been increased from $1.8 billion to $2.1 billion due to additional growth opportunities in Metal Beverage Packaging.

During 2020, we significantly advanced our sustainability agenda. Our revised strategy, overseen by our Board Sustainability Committee, commits us to adopt science based sustainability targets – resulting in our target of a 27% reduction in total carbon emissions by 2030. We continue to work with our suppliers to increase recycled content, and with industry associations such as FEVE in Europe in a Close the Glass Loop initiative, which aims to raise glass packaging collection rates to 90% by 2030. In 2020, we were again awarded an A- Leadership rating for Climate Change from CDP (formerly Carbon Disclosure Project) for our consistent efforts in this area and a Gold Rating from Ecovadis. Our community giving back initiatives were also increased during the year and we are focused on advancing our diversity and inclusion practices.

Fourth Quarter

Revenue of $1,703 million for the fourth quarter increased by $122 million, or 8%, at actual exchange rates and by 5% at constant exchange rates, compared with the same period last year, mainly reflecting strong volume/mix growth in Metal Beverage Packaging.

Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $281 million increased by 5% at actual exchange rates, compared with the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased by 3%, principally due to strong volume/mix growth in Metal Beverage Packaging. This was partly offset by lower production in Glass Packaging, including due to planned furnace rebuilds in Europe, as well as COVID-19 related direct costs.

Metal Beverage Packaging Europe

Revenue of $398 million increased by 17% in the fourth quarter, compared with the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased by 11%, principally due to volume/mix growth of 12%, with strong demand across all major end-use categories. This was partly offset by the pass through of lower input costs.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of $52 million increased by $8 million, or 18% at actual exchange rates, and by 13% at constant currency, compared with the same period last year. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was principally due to strong volume/mix growth in the quarter.

Metal Beverage Packaging Americas

Fourth quarter revenue increased by 8% to $495 million, compared with the same period last year, principally reflecting volume/mix growth of 8% in the quarter. Demand in all end-use categories in the Americas remained strong and drove volume/mix growth.

Adjusted EBITDA of $88 million increased by 33% compared with $66 million in the same period last year, due to increased volume/mix and a strong operating performance, including from recently completed capacity enhancement investment in Brazil.

Our growth projects progressed well in the quarter; new lines in Olive Branch, Mississippi, commenced production in late-2020 and early-2021 and the Group's two-line expansion in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, is under way. In December, we completed the acquisition of a large brownfield facility in Huron, Ohio, and work has commenced on converting this to a new can and ends production facility.

Glass Packaging Europe

Revenue for the quarter of $416 million was in line with the same period last year on a constant currency basis, as increased glass packaging shipments and higher selling prices related to the pass through of higher input costs, was offset by lower activity in glass engineering. Volume/mix in glass packaging increased by 2% in the quarter and by 4% in the second half of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of $92 million decreased by 12%, at constant exchange rates, compared with the same period last year. Increased volume/mix and a strong operating performance was more than offset by unfavorable fixed cost absorption, including due to lower planned production, including related to furnace rebuilds, as well as increased COVID-19 related costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was 22.1% and 22.5% for the full year.

Glass Packaging North America

Revenue increased by $6 million, or 2%, to $394 million in the fourth quarter, compared with $388 million in the same period last year, principally reflecting favorable volume/mix effects.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 16% to $49 million, compared with $58 million in the three months ended December 31, 2019. The decrease was mainly driven by higher operating and other input costs, partly offset by favorable volume/mix effects.

COVID-19

Our assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Group and our business operations, including our response thereto, remains unchanged from that set out in our most recent communications, including in our Third Quarter 2020 Results. Further disclosure will be included in our upcoming 20-F filing.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates 56 metal and glass production facilities in 12 countries, employing more than 16,000 people with sales of approximately $7bn.

Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Income Statement for the three months and years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019































Three months ended December 31, 2020

Three months ended December 31, 2019



Before

Exceptional





Before

Exceptional







exceptional items

items

Total

exceptional items

items

Total



$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m Revenue

1,703

—

1,703

1,581

—

1,581 Cost of sales

(1,449)

(14)

(1,463)

(1,347)

(4)

(1,351) Gross profit

254

(14)

240

234

(4)

230 Sales, general and administration expenses

(92)

(17)

(109)

(77)

(9)

(86) Intangible amortization and impairment

(60)

(8)

(68)

(57)

—

(57) Operating profit

102

(39)

63

100

(13)

87 Net finance expense

(81)

—

(81)

(101)

(91)

(192) Share of post-tax loss in equity accounted joint venture

(23)

(3)

(26)

(10)

(39)

(49) Loss before tax

(2)

(42)

(44)

(11)

(143)

(154) Income tax charge

(7)

24

17

(18)

(31)

(49) Loss from continuing operations

(9)

(18)

(27)

(29)

(174)

(203) Profit from discontinued operation

—

—

—

71

1,537

1,608 (Loss)/profit for the year

(9)

(18)

(27)

42

1,363

1,405

























(Loss)/earnings per share:









($0.11)









$5.94





























Year ended December 31, 2020

Year ended December 31, 2019



Before

Exceptional





Before

Exceptional







exceptional items

items

Total

exceptional items

items

Total



$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m Revenue

6,731

—

6,731

6,660

—

6,660 Cost of sales

(5,679)

(19)

(5,698)

(5,595)

(2)

(5,597) Gross profit

1,052

(19)

1,033

1,065

(2)

1,063 Sales, general and administration expenses

(350)

(31)

(381)

(311)

(51)

(362) Intangible amortization and impairment

(235)

(8)

(243)

(233)

—

(233) Operating profit

467

(58)

409

521

(53)

468 Net finance expense

(264)

(74)

(338)

(456)

(203)

(659) Share of post-tax loss in equity accounted joint venture

(33)

(15)

(48)

(10)

(39)

(49) Profit/(loss) before tax

170

(147)

23

55

(295)

(240) Income tax charge

(63)

53

(10)

(41)

(3)

(44) Profit/(loss) from continuing operations

107

(94)

13

14

(298)

(284) Profit from discontinued operation

—

22

22

215

1,527

1,742 Profit for the year

107

(72)

35

229

1,229

1,458

























Earnings per share:









$0.15









$6.17

Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Statement of Financial Position



At December 31, 2020

At December 31, 2019

$'m

$'m







Non-current assets





Intangible assets 2,756

2,884 Property, plant and equipment 2,945

2,677 Other non-current assets 717

651

6,418

6,212 Current assets





Inventories 923

964 Trade and other receivables 869

734 Cash and cash equivalents 1,267

614 Other current assets including contract assets 175

154

3,234

2,466 TOTAL ASSETS 9,652

8,678







TOTAL EQUITY (361)

(215) Non-current liabilities





Borrowings including lease obligations 6,764

5,815 Other non-current liabilities 1,261

1,133

8,025

6,948 Current liabilities





Borrowings including lease obligations 97

95 Payables and other current liabilities 1,891

1,850

1,988

1,945 TOTAL LIABILITIES 10,013

8,893 TOTAL EQUITY and LIABILITIES 9,652

8,678

Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Statement of Cash Flows





















Year ended December 31,



2020

2019



$'m

$'m Cash flows from operating activities







Cash generated from continuing operations

1,037

1,179 Interest paid

(296)

(417) Income tax paid

(49)

(64) Net cash generated from operating activities - continuing operations

692

698 Net cash generated from operating activities - discontinued operation (7)

—

141 Net cash generated from operating activities

692

839









Cash flows used in investing activities







Capital expenditure

(543)

(505) Other non current asset investing cash flows

(3)

— Investing cash flows used in continuing operations

(546)

(505) Proceeds from disposal of discontinued operation, net of cash disposed of

32

2,539 Investing cash flows used in discontinued operation

—

(107) Net cash (used in)/from investing activities

(514)

1,927









Cash flows from/(used in) financing activities







Changes in borrowings, net

807

(2,282) Lease payments

(93)

(78) Dividends paid

(139)

(132) Other financing cash flows

(100)

(170) Financing cash flows from/(used in) continuing operations

475

(2,662) Financing cash flows from discontinued operation

—

— Net cash inflow/(outflow) from financing activities

475

(2,662)









Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

653

104 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year

614

530 Foreign exchange losses on cash and cash equivalents

—

(20) Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year

1,267

614

Financial assets and liabilities At December 31, 2020, the Group's net debt and available liquidity was as follows:























Drawn amount

Undrawn amount



$'m

$'m









Senior Secured and Senior Notes

6,595

– Global Asset Based Loan Facility

–

599 Lease obligations

366

– Other borrowings/credit lines

14

1 Total borrowings / undrawn facilities

6,975

600 Deferred debt issue costs and bond discounts / bond premium

(114)

– Net borrowings / undrawn facilities

6,861

600 Cash and cash equivalents

(1,267)

1,267 Derivative financial instruments used to hedge foreign currency and interest rate risk

105

– Net debt / available liquidity

5,699

1,867

Reconciliation of (loss)/profit for the period to Adjusted profit





















Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019



$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m (Loss)/profit for the period - Group

(27)

1,405

35

1,458 Share of post-tax loss in equity accounted joint venture

26

49

48

49



(1)

1,454

83

1,507 Exceptional items, net of tax

15

(1,401)

57

(1,268) Intangible amortization, net of tax

46

44

180

193 Losses/(gains) on derivative financial instruments and non-recurring Trivium transaction related foreign currency impact in net finance expense

5

5

(15)

9



65

102

305

441 Share of Adjusted Profit/(loss) in equity accounted joint venture

3

(10)

36

(10) Adjusted profit for the period - Group (2)

68

92

341

431

















Weighted average common shares

236.37

236.36

236.37

236.36

















(Loss)/earnings per share - Group

(0.11)

5.94

0.15

6.17

















Adjusted earnings per share - Group (2)

0.28

0.39

1.44

1.82

Reconciliation of (loss)/profit from continuing operations for the period to Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, Adjusted operating cash flow from continuing operations and Adjusted free cash flow - Group





















Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019



$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m (Loss)/profit from continuing operations

(27)

(203)

13

(284) Income tax (credit)/charge

(17)

49

10

44 Net finance expense

81

192

338

659 Depreciation and amortization

179

167

688

652 Exceptional operating items

39

13

58

53 Share of post-tax profit in equity accounted joint venture

26

49

48

49 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

281

267

1,155

1,173 Movement in working capital

179

257

(31)

105 Exceptional restructuring paid

2

(3)

(1)

(12) Capital expenditure (8)

(191)

(101)

(543)

(505) Lease payments

(22)

(21)

(90)

(74) Adjusted operating cash flow from continuing operations

249

399

490

687 Adjusted operating cash flow from discontinued operation

—

(25)

—

51 Interest paid (9)

(109)

(82)

(296)

(411) Income tax paid

(15)

(26)

(49)

(79) Adjusted free cash flow - Group (10)

125

266

145

248

______________________________

Related Footnotes





(1) Continuing Operations results unless stated otherwise. A reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures can be found at the back of this release.

(2) Adjusted earnings per share and Adjusted profit for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 include the Group's share of the Adjusted profit/(loss) of its material equity accounted joint venture, Trivium Packaging B.V.. The comparative periods include the results of the divested Food & Specialty business which have been presented as a Discontinued Operation.

(3) Payable on April 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 18, 2021.

(4) Net debt is comprised of net borrowings and derivative financial instruments used to hedge foreign currency and interest rate risk, net of cash and cash equivalents. Net borrowings includes IFRS 16 lease obligations. Net debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA, at December 31, 2019, reflects the LTM Adjusted EBITDA for Continuing Operations.

(5) Includes the impact of COVID-19 related costs.

(6) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

(7) Operating cash flows from the Discontinued Operation for the year ended December 31, 2019, include interest and income tax payments of $6 million and $15 million.

(8) Capital expenditure for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, includes $84 million and $217 million relating to Business Growth Investment projects respectively.

(9) Interest paid in the year ended December 31, 2019, excludes $12 million in respect of the redemption, in August 2019, of the Group's $1,650 million 7.250% Senior Notes due 2024 and redemptions, in November 2019, of the Group's $1,000 million 4.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2023, €440 million 4.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 and €750 million 6.750% Senior Notes due 2024, related to the interest payable from the date the Notes were called for redemption to the redemption date.

(10) Adjusted free cash flow - Group for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 reflect that the Group divested the Food & Specialty business as of October 31, 2019.

