Ardagh Group S.A. - Second Quarter 2019 Results

Paul Coulson, Chairman and Chief Executive, said "Our second quarter performance was in line with our expectations, led by strong performances in our Metal Packaging Americas and Glass Packaging Europe divisions. The recently announced combination of our Metal Packaging Food & Specialty business with Exal to form Trivium Packaging, a new global leader in metal packaging owned by Ontario Teachers' and Ardagh, is an important strategic step for the Group."

Revenue of $2,268 million increased by 1% on a constant currency basis;

increased by 1% on a constant currency basis; Adjusted EBITDA of $395 million increased by 5% at constant exchange rates;

increased by 5% at constant exchange rates; Earnings per share for the quarter of $0.29 , an increase of 16%;

, an increase of 16%; Adjusted earnings per share of $0.48 (2018: $0.51 );

(2018: ); Adjusted EBITDA growth in three of four segments, led by Metal Packaging Americas and Glass Packaging Europe. Cost reductions offset lower volumes in Glass Packaging North America, while Metal Packaging Europe was impacted by increased input costs;

Global beverage can volume growth of 1% with volume/mix growth of 6%;

Metal Packaging Food & Specialty ("Food & Specialty") to combine with Exal Corporation to form Trivium Packaging ("Trivium"), a new global leader in metal packaging jointly owned with Ontario Teachers'. Ardagh will hold a 43% stake in Trivium and will receive cash proceeds of $2,500 million , to be used for debt reduction at Ardagh Group S.A. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019;

, to be used for debt reduction at Ardagh Group S.A. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019; Full year 2019 outlook3 re-iterated, with third quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $410 - $420 million

Summary Financial Information























Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018



(in $ millions, except EPS, ratios and percentages) Revenue

2,268

2,347

4,488

4,571 Profit for the period

69

58

82

43 Adjusted profit for the period 4

114

120

197

199 Adjusted EBITDA 4

395

392

758

740 Adjusted EBITDA margin

17.4%

16.7%

16.9%

16.2% Earnings per share

0.29

0.25

0.35

0.18 Adjusted earnings per share 4

0.48

0.51

0.83

0.84

















Cash generated from operations

268

338

358

332 Operating cash flow 4

101

204

(15)

55 Adjusted free cash flow 4

(50)

43

(263)

(199)















At June 30,

At December 31,



2019

2018



$m

$m Net debt 5

8,190

7,462 Cash and available liquidity

876

1,170 Net debt to LTM Pro Forma EBITDA *

5.3x

N/A

Supplemental Pro Forma Non-GAAP Information * Net debt to LTM Pro Forma EBITDA has been presented as Supplemental Pro Forma Non-GAAP information in order to reflect the impact of IFRS 16, Leases, following its adoption effective January 1, 2019, for the six months ended December 31, 2018. The LTM Adjusted EBITDA on a reported basis, excluding the effects of IFRS 16 for the six months ended December 31, 2018 was $1,496 million and the corresponding net debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA was 5.5x (December 31, 2018: 5.0x).

Financial Performance Review Bridge of 2018 to 2019 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended June 30, 2019





Metal

Packaging

Europe

Metal

Packaging

Americas

Glass

Packaging

Europe

Glass

Packaging

North

America

Group



$m

$m

$m

$m

$m Revenue 2018

929

541

419

458

2,347 Organic

9

8

21

(25)

13 FX translation

(64)

—

(28)

—

(92) Revenue 2019

874

549

412

433

2,268

























Metal

Packaging

Europe

Metal

Packaging

Americas

Glass

Packaging

Europe

Glass

Packaging

North

America

Group



$m

$m

$m

$m

$m Adjusted EBITDA 2018

157

74

91

70

392 Organic

(15)

7

8

(5)

(5) IFRS 16

8

2

6

8

24 FX translation

(10)

—

(6)

—

(16) Adjusted EBITDA 2019

140

83

99

73

395





















Adjusted EBITDA 2019 margin

16.0%

15.1%

24.0%

16.9%

17.4% Adjusted EBITDA 2018 margin

16.9%

13.7%

21.7%

15.3%

16.7%





















Six months ended June 30, 2019

























Metal

Packaging

Europe

Metal

Packaging

Americas

Glass

Packaging

Europe

Glass

Packaging

North

America

Group



$m

$m

$m

$m

$m Revenue 2018

1,814

1,070

816

871

4,571 Organic

52

18

42

(22)

90 FX translation

(119)

—

(54)

—

(173) Revenue 2019

1,747

1,088

804

849

4,488

























Metal

Packaging

Europe

Metal

Packaging

Americas

Glass

Packaging

Europe

Glass

Packaging

North

America

Group



$m

$m

$m

$m

$m Adjusted EBITDA 2018

291

137

171

141

740 Organic

(8)

8

14

(13)

1 IFRS 16

17

4

10

16

47 FX translation

(19)

—

(11)

—

(30) Adjusted EBITDA 2019

281

149

184

144

758





















Adjusted EBITDA 2019 margin

16.1%

13.7%

22.9%

17.0%

16.9% Adjusted EBITDA 2018 margin

16.0%

12.8%

21.0%

16.2%

16.2%

Group

Revenue of $2,268 million decreased by 3% in the three-month period ended June 30, 2019, compared with the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased by 1%, mainly due to the pass through of increased input costs, partly offset by lower volumes in Glass Packaging North America.

Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $395 million increased by 1% at actual exchange rates, compared with the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased by 5%, principally due to increased selling prices, including for the pass through of higher input costs, the impact of IFRS 16 of $24 million, and favorable volume/mix effects, partly offset by higher other operating costs.

Metal Packaging Europe

Revenue of $874 million decreased by 6% in the three-month period ended June 30, 2019, compared with the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased by 1%, principally due to volume/mix growth and the pass through of higher input costs. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of $140 million decreased by 11% at actual exchange rates and 5% at constant currency rates, compared with the same period last year. The reduction in Adjusted EBITDA principally reflected higher input and other operating costs, as well as some adverse weather impact on beverage can volumes, partly offset by the $8 million impact of IFRS 16 and favorable volume/mix effects.

Metal Packaging Americas

Revenue increased by 1% to $549 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared with the same period last year. This was principally due to favorable volume/mix effects of 4%, as growth in beverage cans was partly offset by the impact of a plant closure in food & specialty in late-2018, as well as the pass through of lower input costs. Adjusted EBITDA of $83 million increased by 12% compared with the prior year, principally reflecting favorable volume/mix effects and the impact of IFRS 16, partly offset by higher operating costs.

Glass Packaging Europe

Revenue of $412 million decreased by 2% at actual exchange rates and increased by 5% at constant exchange rates, in the three-month period ended June 30, 2019, compared with the same period last year. Revenue growth principally reflected favorable mix, increased engineering activity and higher selling prices to recover increased input costs. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of $99 million increased by 16% at constant exchange rates, compared with the same period last year, mainly due to favorable mix effects, the impact of IFRS 16 and higher selling prices.

Glass Packaging North America

Revenue decreased by 5% to $433 million in the second quarter, compared with the same period last year, principally reflecting lower volume/mix. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of $73 million increased by 4%, compared with the same period last year, mainly due to cost savings from the Group's capacity realignment initiatives, the impact of IFRS 16 and higher selling prices to recover increased costs, partly offset by unfavorable volume/mix.

Combination of Food & Specialty with Exal

On July 15, 2019, the Group announced that it had entered into an agreement to combine its Food & Specialty Metal Packaging business, operating as part of the Metal Packaging Europe and Metal Packaging Americas segments, with the business of Exal, a leading producer of aluminum containers, to form Trivium, a global leader in metal packaging.

The combination of Food & Specialty with Exal, currently controlled by Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board ("Ontario Teachers"), will create one of the largest metal packaging companies in the world. Trivium will be headquartered in the Netherlands and will operate 57 production facilities, principally across Europe and the Americas, employing approximately 7,800 people.

Trivium will serve a diverse range of leading multinational, regional and local customers operating in a wide array of end markets, including food, seafood, pet food, nutrition, beauty and personal care, household care and premium beverages.

This complementary transaction will combine Food & Specialty's leading presence in Europe and North America, principally focused on tin-plate steel packaging, with Exal's leadership in Americas aluminum aerosol packaging. Trivium will produce an extensive and sustainable product range, backed by dedicated research and development resources, underpinning the businesses' reputation for customer service, quality and innovation.

Upon completion of the transaction, Ardagh will hold approximately a 43 per cent stake in Trivium, with 57 per cent controlled by Ontario Teachers'. Ardagh will also receive approximately $2,500 million in cash proceeds.

Upon completion, Ardagh intends to use the $2,500 million in cash proceeds from this transaction as follows:

a) Repay outstanding drawings under Ardagh's current asset-backed loan facility (and permanently reduce commitments) by $150 million;

b) Consider, based on the circumstances around the time of the completion date, closing derivative positions of approximately $5 to $10 million in out-of-the-money swaps;

c) Exercise the optional redemption provisions, at the applicable redemption premium, of Ardagh's existing 4.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 and 4.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2023, for total consideration of approximately $1,550 million;

d) Undertake an excess proceeds offer (as defined in the relevant indentures) of the 4.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 and 2.750% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 at par on a pro rata basis; and

e) To the extent any proceeds remain, call Ardagh's existing 6.750% Senior Notes due 2024.

Completion of the transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals and confirmation of the participation of certain Ardagh European entities in the transaction, which remains subject to works councils' consultation. Completion is also subject to closing of the debt financing announced by Trivium on July 15, 2019 and subsequently priced on July 19, 2019. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019.

On July 19, 2019, Trivium Packaging Finance BV, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Trivium, priced an offering of $2,850 million in senior secured and senior notes, due 2026 and 2027 respectively, at a blended interest rate of approximately 4.8% after swaps.

Organisational Changes

As part of its long-term succession planning, Ardagh Group is making the following organisational changes:

Shaun Murphy will join Ardagh as Chief Operating Officer on September 16, 2019, reporting to Paul Coulson, Chairman and CEO. He will also join the board of Ardagh. Shaun, who is aged 52, recently completed a highly successful six-year term as Managing Partner of KPMG in Ireland. KPMG Ireland, which is the country's largest professional services firm, employs over 3,000 people serving a wide range of domestic and multinational clients with a broad range of advisory services. Shaun has been a partner at KPMG for almost 20 years and served as the Lead Director on KPMG's Global Board from 2015 until earlier this year.

Johan Gorter has decided to retire as CEO of Glass by the end of 2019. Following Johan's retirement, Martin Petersson (CEO Glass Europe) and Bertrand Paulet (CEO Glass North America) will report to Shaun Murphy.

Following the recent agreement to combine Ardagh's Food and Specialty business with Exal to form Trivium Packaging, David Wall has decided to step down as CEO of Ardagh's Metal Division by the end of 2019. Oliver Graham (CEO Metal Beverage Europe/Brazil and Group Commercial Director) and Claude Marbach (CEO Metal Beverage North America) will then report to Shaun Murphy.

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable, metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates more than 100 metal and glass production facilities in 22 countries across five continents, employing over 23,000 people with sales of $9bn.

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements Consolidated Interim Income Statement for the three months ended June 30. 2019





Unaudited

Unaudited



Three months ended June 30, 2019

Three months ended June 30, 2018



Before











Before













exceptional

Exceptional







exceptional

Exceptional









items

Items

Total

items

Items

Total



$m

$m

$m

$m

$m

$m Revenue

2,268

—



2,268

2,347

—



2,347 Cost of sales

(1,896)

15



(1,881)

(1,968)

(17)



(1,985) Gross profit

372

15



387

379

(17)



362 Sales, general and administration expenses

(103)

(19)



(122)

(99)

(4)



(103) Intangible amortization

(66)

—



(66)

(67)

—



(67) Operating profit

203

(4)



199

213

(21)



192 Net finance expense

(111)

—



(111)

(103)

—



(103) Profit before tax

92

(4)



88

110

(21)



89 Income tax charge

(29)

10



(19)

(34)

3



(31) Profit for the period

63

6



69

76

(18)



58





























Profit attributable to:



























Equity holders











69











58 Non-controlling interests











—











— Profit for the period











69











58





























Earnings per share:



























Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to equity holders











$0.29











$0.25

Consolidated Interim Income Statement for the six months ended June 30. 2019





Unaudited

Unaudited



Six months ended June 30, 2019

Six months ended June 30, 2018



Before











Before













exceptional

Exceptional







exceptional

Exceptional









items

Items

Total

items

Items

Total



$m

$m

$m

$m

$m

$m Revenue

4,488

—



4,488

4,571

—



4,571 Cost of sales

(3,765)

4



(3,761)

(3,840)

(65)



(3,905) Gross profit

723

4



727

731

(65)



666 Sales, general and administration expenses

(219)

(21)



(240)

(217)

(10)



(227) Intangible amortization

(131)

—



(131)

(134)

—



(134) Operating profit

373

(17)



356

380

(75)



305 Net finance expense

(246)

—



(246)

(229)

—



(229) Profit before tax

127

(17)



110

151

(75)



76 Income tax charge

(41)

13



(28)

(48)

15



(33) Profit for the period

86

(4)



82

103

(60)



43





























Profit attributable to:



























Equity holders











82











43 Non-controlling interests











—











— Profit for the period











82











43





























Earnings per share:



























Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to equity holders











$0.35











$0.18

Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position



Unaudited

Audited

At June 30,

At December 31,

2019

2018

$m

$m







Non-current assets





Intangible assets 3,475

3,601 Property, plant and equipment 3,805

3,388 Derivative financial instruments 19

11 Deferred tax assets 262

254 Other non-current assets 73

24

7,634

7,278 Current assets





Inventories 1,382

1,284 Trade and other receivables 1,238

1,053 Contract asset 192

160 Derivative financial instruments 15

9 Cash and cash equivalents 374

530

3,201

3,036 TOTAL ASSETS 10,835

10,314







Equity attributable to owners of the parent





Issued capital 23

23 Share premium 1,292

1,292 Capital contribution 485

485 Other reserves 84

45 Retained earnings (3,447)

(3,355)

(1,563)

(1,510) Non-controlling interests 1

1 TOTAL EQUITY (1,562)

(1,509) Non-current liabilities





Borrowings 7,741

7,729 Lease obligations 369

32 Employee benefit obligations 984

957 Derivative financial instruments 74

107 Deferred tax liabilities 516

543 Provisions 35

38

9,719

9,406 Current liabilities





Borrowings 329

114 Lease obligations 73

4 Interest payable 80

81 Derivative financial instruments 18

38 Trade and other payables 1,992

1,983 Income tax payable 109

114 Provisions 77

83

2,678

2,417 TOTAL LIABILITIES 12,397

11,823 TOTAL EQUITY and LIABILITIES 10,835

10,314

Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows





Unaudited

Unaudited



Three months ended ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018



$m

$m

$m

$m Cash flows from operating activities















Cash generated from operations

268

338

358

332 Interest paid

(129)

(139)

(210)

(207) Income tax paid

(22)

(22)

(38)

(47) Net cash from operating activities

117

177

110

78

















Cash flows from investing activities















Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(150)

(143)

(335)

(306) Purchase of software and other intangibles

(7)

(10)

(16)

(15) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

3

2

3

4 Net cash used in investing activities

(154)

(151)

(348)

(317)

















Cash flows from financing activities















Repayment of borrowings

(1)

(1)

(3)

(2) Proceeds from borrowings

47

—

217

— Dividends paid

(33)

(33)

(66)

(66) Consideration paid on extinguishment of derivative financial instruments

—

—

(14)

— Deferred debt issue costs paid

—

(4)

(2)

(5) Lease payments

(25)

(1)

(46)

(2) Net cash (outflow)/inflow from financing activities

(12)

(39)

86

(75)

















Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(49)

(13)

(152)

(314) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

416

493

530

784 Exchange gains/(losses) on cash and cash equivalents

7

(15)

(4)

(5) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

374

465

374

465

Financial assets and liabilities

At June 30, 2019, the Group's net debt and available liquidity was as follows:









Maximum

Final























amount

maturity

Facility









Undrawn Facility

Currency

drawable

date

type

Amount drawn

amount







Local









Local

$m

$m







currency









currency















m









m







2.750% Senior Secured Notes

EUR

750

15-Mar-24

Bullet

750

853

— 4.625% Senior Secured Notes

USD

1,000

15-May-23

Bullet

1,000

1,000

— 4.125% Senior Secured Notes

EUR

440

15-May-23

Bullet

440

501

— 4.250% Senior Secured Notes

USD

715

15-Sep-22

Bullet

715

715

— 4.750% Senior Notes

GBP

400

15-Jul-27

Bullet

400

508

— 6.000% Senior Notes

USD

1,700

15-Feb-25

Bullet

1,700

1,708

— 7.250% Senior Notes

USD

1,650

15-May-24

Bullet

1,650

1,650

— 6.750% Senior Notes

EUR

750

15-May-24

Bullet

750

853

— Global Asset Based Loan Facility

USD

818

07-Dec-22

Revolving

317

317

501 Lease Obligations

USD/GBP/EUR









Amortizing





442

— Other borrowings/credit lines

EUR/USD





Rolling

Amortizing





12

1 Total borrowings / undrawn facilities





















8,559

502 Deferred debt issue costs and bond premium





















(47)

— Net borrowings / undrawn facilities





















8,512

502 Cash and cash equivalents





















(374)

374 Derivative financial instruments used to

hedge foreign currency and interest rate risk





















52

— Net debt / available liquidity





















8,190

876