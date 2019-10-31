Ardagh Group S.A. - Third Quarter 2019 Results
LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE: ARD) today announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
Change
|
Change CCY
|
($m except per share data)
|
Revenue - Group 1
|
2,377
|
2,390
|
(1%)
|
2%
|
Adjusted EBITDA - Group 1
|
424
|
400
|
6%
|
9%
|
Adjusted EBITDA - continuing operations 1
|
320
|
302
|
6%
|
9%
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin - Group 1
|
17.8%
|
16.7%
|
110 bps
|
(Loss)/earnings per share
|
(0.12)
|
0.03
|
Adjusted earnings per share - Group 1
|
0.60
|
0.52
|
15%
|
20%
|
(Loss)/profit for the period
|
(29)
|
7
|
Adjusted free cash flow 1
|
244
|
211
|
Dividend per share declared 2
|
0.14
|
0.14
Paul Coulson, Chairman and Chief Executive, said "The Group reported a strong performance in the third quarter, with notable growth in Glass Europe and Metal Americas. We took advantage of favorable markets during the quarter to further improve our debt maturity profile and obtain material interest savings. We completed the Trivium transaction today, with cash proceeds of $2.5 billion to be used for debt reduction".
- Revenue of $2,377 million increased by 2% on a constant currency basis;
- Adjusted EBITDA of $424 million increased by 9% at constant exchange rates, led by gains in Glass Packaging Europe and Metal Beverage Packaging Americas;
- Adjusted earnings per share up 15% to $0.60 (2018: $0.52);
- Group volume/mix growth of 2% led by Global beverage can volume3 growth of 7%;
- Refinanced $1,650 million 2024 Senior Notes, yielding $45 million annualized interest savings;
- Metal Food & Specialty business is treated as a Discontinued Operation, following the announced combination with Exal Corporation to form Trivium Packaging. Completion of the transaction took place today, with Ardagh receiving an approximate 43% stake in Trivium Packaging and cash consideration of $2.5 billion;
- 2019 full year outlook:
- Adjusted EBITDA of $1.16 - $1.18 billion, pro forma for the divestment of Food & Specialty (the equivalent previous guidance was at least $1.15 billion);
- Adjusted earnings per share of $1.65 - $1.75, including Food & Specialty until divestment on October 31;
- Net leverage of approximately 4.5x Adjusted EBITDA at December 31, 2019, pro forma for the divestment of Food & Specialty.
Summary Financial Information
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
(in $ millions, except EPS, ratios and percentages)
|
Revenue - Group 4
|
2,377
|
2,390
|
6,865
|
6,961
|
(Loss)/profit for the period
|
(29)
|
7
|
53
|
50
|
Adjusted profit for the period 4
|
142
|
123
|
339
|
322
|
Adjusted EBITDA - Group 4
|
424
|
400
|
1,182
|
1,140
|
Adjusted EBITDA - continuing operations 4
|
320
|
302
|
906
|
860
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin - Group 4
|
17.8%
|
16.7%
|
17.2%
|
16.4%
|
(Loss)/earnings per share
|
(0.12)
|
0.03
|
0.22
|
0.21
|
Adjusted earnings per share - Group 4
|
0.60
|
0.52
|
1.43
|
1.36
|
Operating cash flow - Group 4
|
379
|
301
|
364
|
355
|
Operating cash flow - continuing operations 4
|
255
|
241
|
288
|
257
|
Adjusted free cash flow - Group 4
|
244
|
211
|
(18)
|
11
|
At September 30,
|
At December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
$m
|
$m
|
Net debt 5
|
7,866
|
7,462
|
Cash and available liquidity
|
1,129
|
1,170
|
Net debt to LTM EBITDA
|
5.2x
|
5.0x
|
Financial Performance Review
Bridge of 2018 to 2019 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA
|
Three months ended September 30, 2019
|
Revenue
|
Metal
|
Metal
|
Glass
|
Glass
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
2018 - Continuing Operations
|
415
|
440
|
420
|
433
|
1,708
|
Organic
|
15
|
24
|
14
|
5
|
58
|
FX translation
|
(18)
|
—
|
(20)
|
—
|
(38)
|
2019 - Continuing Operations
|
412
|
464
|
414
|
438
|
1,728
|
2019 - Discontinued Operation
|
649
|
2019 - Group
|
2,377
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
Metal
|
Metal
|
Glass
|
Glass
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
2018 - Continuing Operations
|
75
|
57
|
103
|
67
|
302
|
Organic
|
(7)
|
8
|
5
|
1
|
7
|
IFRS 16
|
3
|
2
|
6
|
9
|
20
|
FX translation
|
(3)
|
—
|
(6)
|
—
|
(9)
|
2019 - Continuing Operations
|
68
|
67
|
108
|
77
|
320
|
2019 - Discontinued Operation
|
104
|
2019 - Group
|
424
|
2019 margin - Continuing Operations
|
16.5%
|
14.4%
|
26.1%
|
17.6%
|
18.5%
|
2018 margin - Continuing Operations
|
18.1%
|
13.0%
|
24.5%
|
15.5%
|
17.7%
|
2019 margin - Group
|
17.8%
|
2018 margin - Group
|
16.7%
|
Nine months ended September 30, 2019
|
Revenue
|
Metal
|
Metal
|
Glass
|
Glass
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
2018 - Continuing Operations
|
1,237
|
1,310
|
1,236
|
1,304
|
5,087
|
Organic
|
51
|
49
|
56
|
(17)
|
139
|
FX translation
|
(73)
|
—
|
(74)
|
—
|
(147)
|
2019 - Continuing Operations
|
1,215
|
1,359
|
1,218
|
1,287
|
5,079
|
2019 - Discontinued Operation
|
1,786
|
2019 - Group
|
6,865
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
Metal
|
Metal
|
Glass
|
Glass
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
2018 - Continuing Operations
|
217
|
161
|
274
|
208
|
860
|
Organic
|
(7)
|
17
|
19
|
(12)
|
17
|
IFRS 16
|
11
|
6
|
16
|
25
|
58
|
FX translation
|
(12)
|
—
|
(17)
|
—
|
(29)
|
2019 - Continuing Operations
|
209
|
184
|
292
|
221
|
906
|
2019 - Discontinued Operation
|
276
|
2019 - Group
|
1,182
|
2019 margin - Continuing Operations
|
17.2%
|
13.5%
|
24.0%
|
17.2%
|
17.8%
|
2018 margin - Continuing Operations
|
17.5%
|
12.3%
|
22.2%
|
16.0%
|
16.9%
|
2019 margin - Group
|
17.2%
|
2018 margin - Group
|
16.4%
Group Performance
On July 15, 2019, the Ardagh Group announced that it had entered into an agreement to combine Food & Specialty, operating as part of the previously reported Metal Packaging Europe and Metal Packaging Americas segments, with the business of Exal, a leading producer of aluminum containers, to form Trivium, a global leader in metal packaging.
Completion of the transaction took place today, with Ardagh receiving a stake of approximately 43% in Trivium and $2.5 billion in cash proceeds. The remaining approximately 57% will be controlled by Ontario Teachers.
Following the announcement, the composition of the Group's operating and reporting segments changed. Food and Specialty has been classified as discontinued, following which the Group's four operating and reportable segments are:
- Metal Beverage Packaging Europe
- Metal Beverage Packaging Americas
- Glass Packaging Europe
- Glass Packaging North America.
Group
Revenue of $2,377 million decreased by 1% in the three-month period ended September 30, 2019, compared with the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased by 2%, mainly due to increased volumes in Metal Beverage Packaging Europe and Metal Beverage Packaging Americas and the pass through of increased input costs.
Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $424 million increased by 6% at actual exchange rates, compared with the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased by 9%, principally due to increased selling prices, including for the pass through of higher input costs, the impact of IFRS 16 of $25 million, and favorable volume/mix effects, partly offset by higher operating costs.
Metal Beverage Packaging Europe
Revenue of $412 million decreased by 1% in the three-month period ended September 30, 2019, compared with the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased by 4%, principally due to volume/mix growth, partly offset by lower selling prices. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of $68 million decreased by 9% at actual exchange rates and 6% at constant currency rates, compared with the same period last year. The reduction in Adjusted EBITDA principally reflected higher input and other operating costs and lower selling prices due to the pass through of lower input costs, partly offset by favorable volume/mix effects and the impact of IFRS 16 of $3 million.
Metal Beverage Packaging Americas
Revenue increased by 5% to $465 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared with the same period last year. This was principally due to favorable volume/mix effects of 11%, partly offset by the pass through of lower input costs. Adjusted EBITDA of $67 million increased by 18% compared with the prior year, principally reflecting favorable volume/mix effects and the impact of IFRS 16, partly offset by higher operating costs.
Glass Packaging Europe
Revenue of $414 million decreased by 1% at actual exchange rates and increased by 4% at constant exchange rates, in the three-month period ended September 30, 2019, compared with the same period last year. Revenue growth principally reflected higher selling prices, including to recover increased input costs, partly offset by unfavorable, weather impacted volume/mix effects. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of $108 million increased by 10% at constant exchange rates, compared with the same period last year, mainly due to higher selling prices, the impact of IFRS 16 and the benefit of short payback capex projects.
Glass Packaging North America
Revenue increased by 1% to $438 million in the third quarter, compared with the same period last year, principally reflecting increased selling prices to recover higher input costs, partly offset by unfavorable volume/mix effects. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of $77 million increased by 15%, compared with the same period last year, mainly due to higher selling prices, including to recover increased costs and the impact of IFRS 16, partly offset by increased overhead costs and unfavorable volume/mix effects.
Discontinued Operation
Revenue decreased by 5% to $649 million in the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared with the same period last year principally reflecting unfavorable foreign currency translation effects of $22 million and lower volumes in both business units. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 6% to $104 million, inclusive of the impact of IFRS 16 of $4 million, reflecting cost reduction initiatives in response to lower volumes.
Financing Activity
On August 12, 2019, the Group issued $1,793 million through a combination of Senior Secured Notes and Senior Notes. The net proceeds from the issuance of these notes were used to repay the $1,650 million 7.250% Senior Notes due 2024. These notes were repaid on August 13, 2019. The blended cost of the new debt, after swaps is approximately 3.5% per annum, leading to significant interest cost savings.
Combination of Food & Specialty with Exal
Following completion of the transaction, and in accordance with the July 15, 2019 announcement, Ardagh has today:
- Issued Conditional Redemption Notices in respect of its €440,000,000 4.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 and its $1,000,000,000 4.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2023.
- Issued tender offers, at par, in respect of its $715,000,000 4.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2022, €750,000,000 2.750% Senior Secured Notes due 2024, €440,000,000 2.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 and $500,000,000 4.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the "Excess Proceeds Offer"). The Excess Proceeds Offer is expected to expire at 4:00 p.m. (London Time) on November 28, 2019. The announcement date is expected to be November 29, 2019 and the payment date is expected to be December 2, 2019.
- Issued a Conditional Redemption Notice in respect of its €750,000,000 6.750% Senior Notes due 2024.
About Ardagh Group
Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable, metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates more than 50 metal and glass production facilities in 12 countries across three continents, employing over 16,000 people with sales of $7bn.
|
Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
Consolidated Interim Income Statement for the three months ended September 30, 2019
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Three months ended September 30, 2019
|
Three months ended September 30, 2018
|
Before
|
Before
|
exceptional
|
Exceptional
|
exceptional
|
Exceptional
|
items
|
Items
|
Total
|
items
|
Items
|
Total
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
Revenue
|
1,728
|
—
|
1,728
|
1,708
|
—
|
1,708
|
Cost of sales
|
(1,430)
|
(5)
|
(1,435)
|
(1,426)
|
(46)
|
(1,472)
|
Gross profit
|
298
|
(5)
|
293
|
282
|
(46)
|
236
|
Sales, general and administration expenses
|
(80)
|
(28)
|
(108)
|
(69)
|
—
|
(69)
|
Intangible amortization
|
(59)
|
—
|
(59)
|
(59)
|
—
|
(59)
|
Operating profit
|
159
|
(33)
|
126
|
154
|
(46)
|
108
|
Net finance expense
|
(115)
|
(112)
|
(227)
|
(126)
|
(20)
|
(146)
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
44
|
(145)
|
(101)
|
28
|
(66)
|
(38)
|
Income tax (charge)/credit
|
(13)
|
17
|
4
|
(11)
|
10
|
(1)
|
Profit/(loss) from continuing operations
|
31
|
(128)
|
(97)
|
17
|
(56)
|
(39)
|
Profit from discontinued operation, net of tax
|
70
|
(2)
|
68
|
47
|
(1)
|
46
|
Profit/(loss) for the period
|
101
|
(130)
|
(29)
|
64
|
(57)
|
7
|
(Loss)/profit attributable to:
|
Equity holders
|
(29)
|
7
|
Non-controlling interests
|
—
|
—
|
(Loss)/profit for the period
|
(29)
|
7
|
(Loss)/earnings per share:
|
Basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share attributable to equity
|
($0.12)
|
$0.03
|
Loss per share from continuing operations:
|
Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations
|
($0.41)
|
($0.17)
|
Consolidated Interim Income Statement for the nine months ended September 30, 2019
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Nine months ended September 30, 2019
|
Nine months ended September 30, 2018
|
Before
|
Before
|
exceptional
|
Exceptional
|
exceptional
|
Exceptional
|
items
|
Items
|
Total
|
items
|
Items
|
Total
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
Revenue
|
5,079
|
—
|
5,079
|
5,087
|
—
|
5,087
|
Cost of sales
|
(4,248)
|
2
|
(4,246)
|
(4,280)
|
(99)
|
(4,379)
|
Gross profit
|
831
|
2
|
833
|
807
|
(99)
|
708
|
Sales, general and administration expenses
|
(234)
|
(42)
|
(276)
|
(218)
|
(11)
|
(229)
|
Intangible amortization
|
(176)
|
—
|
(176)
|
(179)
|
—
|
(179)
|
Operating profit
|
421
|
(40)
|
381
|
410
|
(110)
|
300
|
Net finance expense
|
(355)
|
(112)
|
(467)
|
(351)
|
(20)
|
(371)
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
66
|
(152)
|
(86)
|
59
|
(130)
|
(71)
|
Income tax (charge)/credit
|
(23)
|
28
|
5
|
(26)
|
22
|
(4)
|
Profit/(loss) from continuing operations
|
43
|
(124)
|
(81)
|
33
|
(108)
|
(75)
|
Profit from discontinued operation, net of tax
|
144
|
(10)
|
134
|
134
|
(9)
|
125
|
Profit for the period
|
187
|
(134)
|
53
|
167
|
(117)
|
50
|
Profit attributable to:
|
Equity holders
|
53
|
50
|
Non-controlling interests
|
—
|
—
|
Profit for the period
|
53
|
50
|
Earnings per share:
|
Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to equity holders
|
$0.22
|
$0.21
|
Loss per share from continuing operations:
|
Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations
|
($0.34)
|
($0.32)
|
Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
At September 30,
|
At December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
Non-current assets
|
Intangible assets
|
2,894
|
3,601
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
2,546
|
3,388
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
30
|
11
|
Deferred tax assets
|
235
|
254
|
Other non-current assets
|
66
|
24
|
5,771
|
7,278
|
Current assets
|
Inventories
|
889
|
1,284
|
Trade and other receivables
|
867
|
1,053
|
Contract asset
|
149
|
160
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
3
|
9
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
537
|
530
|
2,445
|
3,036
|
Assets held for sale
|
2,450
|
—
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
10,666
|
10,314
|
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
|
Issued capital
|
23
|
23
|
Share premium
|
1,292
|
1,292
|
Capital contribution
|
485
|
485
|
Other reserves
|
134
|
45
|
Retained earnings
|
(3,572)
|
(3,355)
|
(1,638)
|
(1,510)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
1
|
1
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
(1,637)
|
(1,509)
|
Non-current liabilities
|
Borrowings
|
7,763
|
7,729
|
Lease obligations
|
273
|
32
|
Employee benefit obligations
|
724
|
957
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
13
|
107
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
377
|
543
|
Provisions
|
29
|
38
|
9,179
|
9,406
|
Current liabilities
|
Borrowings
|
236
|
114
|
Lease obligations
|
60
|
4
|
Interest payable
|
72
|
81
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
22
|
38
|
Trade and other payables
|
1,431
|
1,983
|
Income tax payable
|
102
|
114
|
Provisions
|
50
|
83
|
1,973
|
2,417
|
Liabilities held for sale
|
1,151
|
—
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
12,303
|
11,823
|
TOTAL EQUITY and LIABILITIES
|
10,666
|
10,314
|
Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
Cash generated from continuing operations
|
386
|
306
|
717
|
549
|
Interest paid (i)
|
(120)
|
(74)
|
(328)
|
(280)
|
Income tax paid (i)
|
(5)
|
(14)
|
(38)
|
(61)
|
Net cash from operating activities - continuing operations
|
261
|
218
|
351
|
208
|
Net cash from operating activities - discontinued operation
|
139
|
75
|
159
|
163
|
Net cash from operating activities
|
400
|
293
|
510
|
371
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
(123)
|
(91)
|
(397)
|
(357)
|
Purchase of software and other intangibles
|
(2)
|
(4)
|
(8)
|
(10)
|
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
5
|
Investing cash flows used in continuing operations
|
(124)
|
(94)
|
(404)
|
(362)
|
Investing cash flows used in discontinued operation
|
(28)
|
(21)
|
(96)
|
(70)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(152)
|
(115)
|
(500)
|
(432)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
Repayment of borrowings
|
(1,652)
|
(440)
|
(1,652)
|
(441)
|
Proceeds from borrowings
|
1,706
|
295
|
1,923
|
295
|
Dividends paid
|
(33)
|
(33)
|
(99)
|
(99)
|
Consideration received/(paid) on extinguishment of derivative financial
|
23
|
(44)
|
9
|
(44)
|
Deferred debt issue costs paid
|
(12)
|
—
|
(12)
|
(5)
|
Lease payments
|
(19)
|
(1)
|
(55)
|
(3)
|
Early redemption premium paid
|
(90)
|
(7)
|
(90)
|
(7)
|
Financing cash flows from continuing operations
|
(77)
|
(230)
|
24
|
(304)
|
Financing cash flows from discontinued operation
|
15
|
—
|
—
|
(1)
|
Net cash (outflow)/inflow from financing activities
|
(62)
|
(230)
|
24